Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

April at a Glance:



We drove 1,211 miles in April

The Bolt has thick windshield pillars

Charge stations have become routine

Not all Level 3 charging stations are created equal (womp, womp)

The steering wheel clicks

Where Did We Drive It?

We average about 800 miles a month in the Bolt, but in April we pushed past the 1,000-mile mark. The additional 200 miles came courtesy of some range-testing that Senior Consumer Advice Editor Ron Montoya conducted. It wasn't hyper-mile testing but rather a mixture of day-to-day usability and some leisure travel. Stay tuned for a separate article on Ron's findings.

April's other activities included typical commuting duties and experimenting with different Level 3 charging stations.

How Much Electricity Did It Use?

There was nothing out of the ordinary in April since the Bolt matched its typical energy consumption patterns.

Average lifetime mpg: 26.0 kWh/100 miles

EPA consumption rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill consumption: 18.3 kWh/100 miles (184.3 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 25,851 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

MPG

"The selling point of a DC fast-charge or Level 3 charging station is that it will charge 80% of an EV's battery in about 30 minutes. But I've learned that not all Level 3 stations are the same. One particular charge station was located in a Volkswagen dealership. I brought in the Bolt with 27 miles of range remaining. The charge station shut off on its own after about 28 minutes of charging.

"I was disappointed to see that the charge only gave me 34 miles of range, or roughly 25% full — far from the 80% I was expecting. For some reason, this station is charging at about half the speed it should be." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Interior

"The steering makes clicking sounds that seem to originate from where the steering wheel meets the trim on the column. It's most noticeable when cranking the wheel around when parking." — Jason Kavanagh, senior road test engineer

"The Bolt has some fairly thick A-pillars [windshield pillars]. There's a small porthole-style window in the front that helps a little with visibility but not much. The thick A-pillars make it hard to scan ahead on curvy roads or when a pedestrian is approaching from a certain angle. I've definitely had to pump the brakes when seeing a pedestrian emerge from this blind spot." — Ron Montoya

Miscellaneous

"You have to factor charge stations into your routine if you don't have a place to plug in at home. Using the ChargePoint app, I located a station in the parking lot of a Fry's Electronics store, near where I would be attending a friend's barbecue. It was about three-quarters of a mile from the barbecue, so I parked the car and went for a walk. I returned a few hours later, and the Bolt had enough charge to last the rest of my weekend." — Ron Montoya