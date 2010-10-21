Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Beretta searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Beretta
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Beretta
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating420 Reviews
Report abuse
Andielion,10/21/2010
I had my Beretta as a first car for about 8 years until it was just recently totaled. It was an incredibly smooth ride and had very little maintenance issues. It leaked water into the car the whole time I had it, but that did not matter because it's reliability easily canceled out that minor problem. I would suggest a Chevy Beretta to anyone!
Related Chevrolet Beretta info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Woodbridge VA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Phoenix AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet HHR Ashburn VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet SS Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet HHR Scottsdale AZ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Louisville KY
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Cleveland OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017 Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2013 Hartford CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon