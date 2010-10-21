Used 1996 Chevrolet Beretta for Sale Near Me

Beretta Reviews & Specs

I miss my Beretta!
Andielion,10/21/2010
I had my Beretta as a first car for about 8 years until it was just recently totaled. It was an incredibly smooth ride and had very little maintenance issues. It leaked water into the car the whole time I had it, but that did not matter because it's reliability easily canceled out that minor problem. I would suggest a Chevy Beretta to anyone!
