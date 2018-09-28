More about the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V

The greatest Cadillacs once sprouted grand fins and taillights inspired by the Space Age. Today, the great 2019 Cadillac CTS-V may not look like a rocket, but it sure as heck moves like one. Packing the same supercharged V8 as the Corvette Z06, the CTS-V boasts an incredible 640 horsepower that sends it from 0 to 60 mph in about 4 seconds. Meanwhile, it has the same classy styling and abundant feature content and, thanks to a sophisticated suspension, it still manages to deliver a comfortable ride. The CTS-V suspension features Magnetic Ride Control, or magnetically controlled adjustable dampers that not only provide a comfortable ride but also tremendous handling capability. A stiff body structure, excellent steering, upgraded Brembo brakes, a race-derived traction control system and high-performance Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires round out the sporty highlights. It's a true driver's car that can compete with the best high-powered sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Now, if you're drawn to a full-size luxury sedan with 640 hp, chances are that fuel economy isn't exactly high on your priority list. Nevertheless, the CTS-V isn't the gas hog you might assume thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission and cylinder deactivation. According to the EPA, it returns an estimated 16 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway). As a Cadillac, and one of the most expensive ones at that, the CTS-V comes standard with an abundance of features at a price that undercuts its competition. A self-parking system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system are some of the noteworthy standard features. You can also add some extra features courtesy of the Luxury package or Recaro performance seats. Ultimately, the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a tremendous performance luxury sedan. Its cabin isn't quite as well put together as some of its German competitors, and its tech interface isn't our favorite, but on the whole, this Cadillac is every bit an engineering achievement that Americans can be proud of. Maybe not landing-a-man-on-the-moon proud, but it's certainly far more impressive than tailfins. And if it seems like your type of luxury car, make sure to check out the Edmunds inventory pages to help find the perfect CTS-V for you.

2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Overview

The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).

