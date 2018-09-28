2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
What’s new
- Champion Edition package discontinued
- Part of the third-generation CTS-V introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Supercharged V8's powerful acceleration
- World-class ride and handling
- Superior support from optional sport seats
- Less luxurious cabin than those of competitors
- Small trunk
- Tech interface may frustrate
- Ride may be too rough for some
Which CTS-V does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a great example of getting the best of both worlds, serving as a practical companion during the week and turning into a track-day weapon on the weekend.
Just like Cadillac's regular CTS, the CTS-V has four doors, a comfortable interior, and loads of features. Unlike the CTS, though, the CTS-V has a Corvette-derived supercharged V8 good for 640 horsepower. It also comes with an adjustable suspension and high-performance brakes to give it absurdly high levels of capability.
There are other rivals to consider, of course, with the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E 63 the most well-known. These German high-performance sedans typically have nicer-looking interiors and more in the way of advanced infotainment features. Yet we like the CTS-V all the same. This bold American sedan easily matches the world's best when it comes to performance, and it does so at a more affordable price.
2019 Cadillac CTS-V models
The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a high-performance version of the regular CTS sedan, which is reviewed separately. The V version packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. You can only get it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Only one trim level is available.
Standard equipment highlights include 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, Brembo performance brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, a magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, an automatic parking system, xenon headlights, and keyless ignition and entry. The CTS-V also has forward collision warning, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, lane departure warning and intervention, and rearview and curb-view parking cameras.
Inside the cabin, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats (with heating, manual thigh extenders and power-adjustable bolsters), driver-seat memory settings, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, and a simulated-suede headliner. Cadillac also fits the CTS-V with a 12.3-inch all-digital gauge display, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot), wireless smartphone charging, three USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio.
The optional Luxury package adds tri-zone climate control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, manual rear side sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet, and Cadillac's rearview camera mirror. The Carbon Fiber package adds a carbon-fiber hood vent, spoiler, front splitter, and rear diffuser.
Also available as stand-alone options are ventilated front seats, Recaro performance front seats, an onboard data and video recorder, a simulated-suede steering wheel and shift knob, as well as a sunroof.
Trim tested
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac CTS-V (supercharged 6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current CTS-V has received a few minor updates, including a revised infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's CTS-V.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.5
Braking9.5
Steering9.0
Handling9.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility6.5
Quality6.5
Utility6.0
Technology
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$86,995
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|640 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CTS-V safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Uses sensors to detect stopped vehicles ahead, warning the driver through visual and audible signals.
- Lane Change Alert w/ Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots and alerts the driver should a lane change be attempted when there's a car in a neighboring lane.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns the driver should the car start to drift from its lane and can take corrective steering action if needed.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
Cadillac CTS-V vs. the competition
Cadillac CTS-V vs. Cadillac ATS-V
The ATS-V is the smaller and younger brother to the CTS-V. Its turbocharged V6 isn't as raucous or powerful as the CTS-V's supercharged V8, but handling and braking capabilities are very similar. Although these two share similar design elements, the ATS-V is smaller in every dimension. If you frequently transport passengers, consider the CTS-V. It's the more comfortable choice.
Cadillac CTS-V vs. BMW M5
BMW's M5 is the car that made sport sedans famous, and the CTS-V follows in its footsteps with an aggressive suspension and big power. Between the two, the M5 is more civilized and well thought out. The M5's all-wheel drive also gives it four-season drivability. The aggressive styling award goes to the CTS-V.
Cadillac CTS-V vs. Dodge Charger
The Charger Hellcat isn't a bona-fide luxury car, but it has plenty going for it. It has more cargo space and rear-seat space than the CTS-V. The Charger also has more power. But the CTS-V will run circles around the Dodge when it comes to handling and braking. Ultimately, deciding between them boils down to your choice of the CTS-V's scalpel versus the Charger Hellcat's sledgehammer.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CTS-V a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V:
- Champion Edition package discontinued
- Part of the third-generation CTS-V introduced for 2016
Is the Cadillac CTS-V reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac CTS-V?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,995.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $86,995
What are the different models of Cadillac CTS-V?
More about the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
The greatest Cadillacs once sprouted grand fins and taillights inspired by the Space Age. Today, the great 2019 Cadillac CTS-V may not look like a rocket, but it sure as heck moves like one. Packing the same supercharged V8 as the Corvette Z06, the CTS-V boasts an incredible 640 horsepower that sends it from 0 to 60 mph in about 4 seconds. Meanwhile, it has the same classy styling and abundant feature content and, thanks to a sophisticated suspension, it still manages to deliver a comfortable ride.
The CTS-V suspension features Magnetic Ride Control, or magnetically controlled adjustable dampers that not only provide a comfortable ride but also tremendous handling capability. A stiff body structure, excellent steering, upgraded Brembo brakes, a race-derived traction control system and high-performance Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires round out the sporty highlights. It's a true driver's car that can compete with the best high-powered sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Now, if you're drawn to a full-size luxury sedan with 640 hp, chances are that fuel economy isn't exactly high on your priority list. Nevertheless, the CTS-V isn't the gas hog you might assume thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission and cylinder deactivation. According to the EPA, it returns an estimated 16 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway).
As a Cadillac, and one of the most expensive ones at that, the CTS-V comes standard with an abundance of features at a price that undercuts its competition. A self-parking system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system are some of the noteworthy standard features. You can also add some extra features courtesy of the Luxury package or Recaro performance seats.
Ultimately, the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a tremendous performance luxury sedan. Its cabin isn't quite as well put together as some of its German competitors, and its tech interface isn't our favorite, but on the whole, this Cadillac is every bit an engineering achievement that Americans can be proud of. Maybe not landing-a-man-on-the-moon proud, but it's certainly far more impressive than tailfins. And if it seems like your type of luxury car, make sure to check out the Edmunds inventory pages to help find the perfect CTS-V for you.
2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Overview
The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan?
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CTS-V Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan here.
