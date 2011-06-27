  1. Home
2021 Cadillac CT5 V

Type:

What’s new

  • Wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Available 12-inch customizable digital instrument cluster
  • Super Cruise (Cadillac's semi-automated driving system) is now available
  • Part of the first CT5 generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Comes stocked with Cadillac's latest tech and safety features
  • Precise steering and handling
  • CT5-V version doesn't offer a whole lot of extra power
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Cadillac CT5.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    V 4dr Sedan features & specs
    V 4dr Sedan
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$47,795
    MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
    See all 2021 Cadillac CT5 V features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%

    FAQ

    Is the Cadillac CT5 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 CT5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac CT5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CT5 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CT5 has 11.9 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 Cadillac CT5?

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Cadillac CT5:

    • Wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Available 12-inch customizable digital instrument cluster
    • Super Cruise (Cadillac's semi-automated driving system) is now available
    • Part of the first CT5 generation introduced for 2020
    Is the Cadillac CT5 reliable?

    To determine whether the Cadillac CT5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CT5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CT5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    Is the 2021 Cadillac CT5 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Cadillac CT5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 CT5 is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Cadillac CT5?

    The least-expensive 2021 Cadillac CT5 is the 2021 Cadillac CT5 V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,795.

    Other versions include:

    • V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $47,795
    What are the different models of Cadillac CT5?

    If you're interested in the Cadillac CT5, the next question is, which CT5 model is right for you? CT5 variants include V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

    More about the 2021 Cadillac CT5

    2021 Cadillac CT5 V Overview

    The 2021 Cadillac CT5 V is offered in the following styles: V 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Cadillac CT5 V?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Cadillac CT5 V and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 CT5 V.

