Is one sedan better than two? Cadillac is hoping the answer is "yes!" Its new 2020 CT5 sedan serves as a replacement and upgrade for the Cadillac's outgoing ATS and CTS sedans. A harder question to answer might be: "Should you consider this alongside an Audi A6 or a BMW 5 Series?"

New Features, Including Cadillac's Super Cruise

Sized similarly to the current BMW 5 Series sedan, the CT5 will be available with two powertrains and three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque will be standard, while an optional turbocharged V6 provides 335 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Both engines will come with a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive will be optional.

Most of the CT5's technology features are similar to those currently available on the larger CT6. That includes front collision mitigation, a camera-based rearview mirror display, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert. But the best technology transfer from the CT6 to the CT5 is Cadillac's auto-drive system, Super Cruise, which uses GPS and high-resolution map data to self-steer the car on designated highways. When driving on a pre-scanned highway, Super Cruise allows for near-indefinite hands-free driving, so long as the driver is paying attention to the road. We've tested this system before and found it to work well.

Upscale Interior With Lots of Legroom

On the inside, the CT5's interior is a clear progression from those found in the CTS and ATS models. It features broad expanses of material with a more traditional layout of buttons. A rotary knob, like the one in the CT6, is used to control the features found on its 10-inch high-definition touchscreen. Higher trim models will get an 8-inch display in the dash. Rear legroom is listed at 37.9 inches, which is 2.5 inches more than what the 2019 CTS has.

You'll want to be on the lookout for the CT5's optional Platinum package. This option, which is only available on the Premium Luxury and Sport trims, includes upgraded leather seating surfaces, 18-way power front seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging), and unique materials and piping throughout the interior, including magnesium shift paddles and carbon trim.

Driving Enjoyment Should Be Included

While Cadillacs of old were soft highway cruisers, the CT5 will be similar to the brand's more recent sedans. That means we can expect crisp handling and precise steering. The driver will be able to alter electric power steering, transmission and even brake calibration through modes selected at the touch of a button. It will also change torque distribution between the front and rear axles if equipped with all-wheel drive. Top-trim Sport models will even come with Brembo brakes.

Cadillac CT5's Pricing and Release Date

So far, we like what we see. The 2020 Cadillac CT5's size and power specs are appealing, and Super Cruise will be an interesting competitive advantage. But, of course, we won't know for sure how the CT5 stacks up until we get one in for testing.

Pricing information wasn't available as of publication, but we expect the CT5 to start in the upper $30,000s and top out in the mid-$50,000s. We also expect the CT5 to hit dealers in the fall of 2019. Check back with Edmunds as more information becomes available.