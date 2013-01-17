Used 1997 Cadillac Catera for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 49,222 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Catera searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Catera
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Catera
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.868 Reviews
Report abuse
nestornajwa,01/17/2013
I bought a new 97 Catera in late 1997, thinking I was getting a good deal with discounts/rebates. Catera was not without its virtues. It handled very well, had a fun sport suspension setting and was pretty comfortable. I overlooked the bland styling. None of these things mattered when the car began falling apart within weeks. First, the gas tank was removed to fix a broken sensor. Soon after, a gasket blew. Then the fuel pump died. The most persistent problem was with the door locks, which malfunctioned often and prevented the doors from closing. Lindsay Cadillac service (VA) was terrible, with many return visits for door locks. All of this happened within about 16 months of purchase.