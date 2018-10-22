2019 Cadillac ATS
What’s new
- No longer offers manual transmission but largely carries over unchanged
- Part of the first ATS generation introduced for 2013 (coupe introduced in 2015)
Pros & Cons
- Takes quick turns and curves with ease, an ace handling machine
- Offers a wide spectrum of power and performance potential
- Clunky tech interface is better than before, but needlessly complicated
- The back seat and trunk are small compared to competitors'
- Turbo four-cylinder engine is noisy and not that fuel-efficient
- Many interior controls and ergonomics are more clever than functional
Which ATS Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Eye-catching design, crisp handling and cutting-edge tech features make the 2019 Cadillac ATS a standout among today's crop of small luxury coupes. Tight cabin space and a small trunk limit its daily practicality, but overall the ATS is one of today's most distinctive luxury coupes.
The ATS Coupe is more than just a good-looking two-door Caddy, though. Lightweight mass, a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder or V6 engines, and two available suspension setups give the ATS the kind of performance chops typically reserved for Europe's established luxury sport coupes. But with comfortable seats, a quiet ride and sleek design, the ATS doesn't forsake its everyday road-going manners.
There are quirks. The ATS sacrifices some function with its tidy cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. The four-cylinder sounds raspy and coarse under exertion; we'd recommend buyers consider the optional V6. The CUE touchscreen tech interface has improved considerably since its debut, but we still find it awkward to operate simple infotainment functions with soft-touch sliders and convoluted menus.
Success in this crowded, competitive segment is a tall order, but the ATS Coupe is a legitimate contender for shoppers considering sport-luxury coupes such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the BMW 2 Series and 4 Series, and the Audi A5.
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe models
The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a four-passenger compact luxury coupe offered in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance. The base comes reasonably well equipped, and the Luxury and the Premium Luxury add progressively more luxury- and safety-oriented features. The Premium Performance trim, with its sport-tuned suspension and tires, among other features, is best suited to enthusiast drivers.
Base and Luxury trims come with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, but only with the automatic transmission. Premium Luxury and Premium Performance models come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 285 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional on Premium Luxury; Premium Performance trims are rear-wheel-drive only.
Key standard features for base trims include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats, and faux leather upholstery. Tech features include the revamped CUE interface with 8-inch touchscreen display, OnStar services with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a Bose sound system, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless device charging, three USB ports and an auxiliary audio input.
The Luxury trim adds adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, additional front seat power adjustments, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and driver-seat memory settings. Options include an upgraded version of CUE bundled with navigation and a 110-volt household-style power outlet. The Safety and Security package adds driver assistance features such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers, and the Safety Alert Seat, which vibrates the driver seat to warn of lane drift, potential collisions or other hazards.
The Premium Luxury trim adds unique 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, adaptive high beams, rain-sensing wipers, and the Safety and Security package driver assistance features.
The Premium Performance trim includes all the previously mentioned features, plus high-performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, a head-up display and a power-adjustable steering column.
Many standard features on the upper trims are optional on lower trims. The Driver Assist package, available on the Premium Luxury and Premium Performance trims, adds the head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and advanced safety technologies including forward and rearward collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. Wireless device charging is also available as a stand-alone option.
The Track Performance package, available only on the Premium Performance trim, adds a heavy-duty engine-cooling fan and upgraded brake pads. All rear-wheel-drive Base, Luxury and Premium Luxury trims can add the V-Sport Performance Suspension Upgrade package, which adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and high-performance tires.
Cadillac's Teen Driver features are also standard. They allow owners to limit certain functions when younger drivers are behind the wheel, such as muting audio until front seat occupants fasten seat belts or preventing drivers from disabling safety systems such as traction control. Teen Driver can also capture data — including distance driven, maximum speed, overspeed warnings and hard braking events — and generate a "report card" for owners to review with younger drivers.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking9.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.5
Interior6.0
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess6.0
Visibility5.5
Quality6.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Voice control7.5
Features & Specs
|Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,795
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$50,395
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Luxury 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,795
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 5500 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,995
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ATS Coupe safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver seat cushion to alert to potential collisions or unsafe maneuvers.
- Lane Departure Warning/Intervention
- Alerts driver when the car drifts lanes without turn signal engaged. The car can initiate assist to nudge car back into lane.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and can initiate braking if necessary.
Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. the competition
Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. BMW 4 Series
The 4 Series (which is simply a renamed 3 Series coupe) has been the benchmark for luxury sport coupes for as long as anyone has kept records. It's simply the one to match or surpass to be taken seriously in this class. The BMW expertly combines power, handling, ride comfort and technology into a car that satisfies no matter the road conditions. The ATS Coupe measures up well against its rival on the spec sheet and on a handling course, but it falls short in its overall comfort, utility and refinement. A good effort, but just not quite enough.
Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. Audi A5
The ATS Coupe and A5 start on very equal footing. Like Cadillac, Audi has fought to earn its credibility among its established European rivals. In terms of handling, the A5 takes on a winding road with the same gusto as the ATS and delivers similar satisfaction. The Audi edges out the Cadillac with its technology features, which are some of the slickest we've seen in the class. The A5 is really only hamstrung by its lack of a six-cylinder engine. Its turbo four-cylinder engine is outstanding, but it tends to lack the midrange punch or top-end strength of a six-cylinder.
Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
When it comes to luxury, Mercedes-Benz still reigns supreme. Whether it's the flagship S-Class or the sport-luxury C-Class, Mercedes does comfort right. Sometimes that has come at the expense of performance, but not with the C300, which recently received upgrades boosting power to 255 horsepower and enhancements to driver safety aids. The ATS still lags behind the Benz in overall refinement and technology features, but it stacks up well against its German peer in dynamic performance.
More about the 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe is worth a look for shoppers in the market for something a bit different in a compact luxury two-door model. Built to compete with its well-known upscale German rivals, the ATS matches them in performance and features while offering its own special brand of sharply creased design. While the angular style might not appeal to everyone, those who buy into the slab-sided, muscular look will find themselves driving a car that won't be mistaken for anything else on the road.
For 2019, the standard powerplant remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. An available 3.6-liter V6 kicks up horsepower to 335 and torque to 285 lb-ft. The standard transmission for both engines is an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is optional with either engine.
The best fuel economy comes with the rear-wheel-drive 2.0-liter turbo engine coupled to the automatic transmission, which is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). Opting for the V6 and all-wheel drive reduces the rating to 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway).
The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe boasts the comfortable, well-equipped interior buyers expect in this market segment. Premium materials abound, even in the base model, and options such as leather seating, exotic woods and carbon fiber allow for a variety of incremental steps up in luxury. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, power front seats, and the CUE system with an 8-inch touchscreen display. Up front, there's more than enough room for the driver and passenger to stretch out, but those in the rear compartment might find the quarters a tad cramped.
On the road is where the ATS Coupe really shines. Shoppers hoping for the stereotypical plush Cadillac ride might be disappointed, but those looking for a modern performance coupe will appreciate the tight handling and firm ride provided by the sport suspension. Acceleration with the turbocharged-four is more than adequate, although some drivers will likely prefer the smoother power delivery of the V6.
Even the entry-level ATS Coupe is extremely well equipped, while the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims offer more of pretty much everything. And the Luxury Performance model adds such goodies as adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential and a head-up display. Whatever your preference, Edmunds can help you find the 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe that best meets your needs.
