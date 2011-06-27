  1. Home
Used 2009 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Veyron 16.4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Torque922 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves64
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW16
Safety
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Length175.7 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight4938 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height47.4 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
Exterior Colors
  • White Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gray Blue Metallic
  • Bugatti Dark Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Bugatti Light Blue
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Gray
  • Silver Gold Metallic
  • Silver Grey Metallic
  • Bronze Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Black Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Metallic
  • Soft Silver Metallic
  • Chocolate Metallic
  • Walnut Metallic
  • Brown Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic
  • Mocca Brown Metallic
  • Orange Metallic
  • Lemon
  • Gray Gold Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Beige Gold Metallic
  • Polar Metallic
  • White Coffee
  • Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Light Blue Green Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Grey Violet Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Italian Red Metallic
  • Light Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Azurro , premium leather
  • Grenadine, premium leather
  • Havana, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Orange, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Slate, premium leather
  • Grigio, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Silk, premium leather
  • Coffee, premium leather
  • Beluga Black, premium leather
  • Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
365/R21 108(Y) tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$1,990,064
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
