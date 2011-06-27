  1. Home
2021 BMW X4 M40i

MSRP from $61,700
BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV Exterior
MSRP$62,695
Edmunds suggests you pay$62,695
3 for sale near you

2021 BMW X4 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Both available engines are smooth, powerful and fuel-efficient
  • Easy personalization thanks to abundant standard and optional features
  • Impressive handling for an SUV
  • Sloping roofline compromises rear headroom and cargo space
  • Android Auto is not available
  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
2021 BMW X4 M40i pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW X4 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X4.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    M40i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    M40i 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$61,700
    MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW X4 M40i features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the BMW X4 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 X4 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X4 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X4 has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X4. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW X4?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X4:

    • No significant changes for 2021
    • Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
    Is the BMW X4 reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW X4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW X4 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW X4 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 X4 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X4?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW X4 is the 2021 BMW X4 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,700.

    Other versions include:

    • M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,700
    What are the different models of BMW X4?

    If you're interested in the BMW X4, the next question is, which X4 model is right for you? X4 variants include M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 BMW X4

    2021 BMW X4 M40i Overview

    The 2021 BMW X4 M40i is offered in the following styles: M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW X4 M40i?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X4 M40i and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X4 M40i.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X4 M40i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X4 M40i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M40i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW X4 M40i?

    2021 BMW X4 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 BMW X4 M40i M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 BMW X4 M40is are available in my area?

    2021 BMW X4 M40i Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 9 new 2021 [object Object] X4 M40is listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,245 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW X4 M40i.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] X4 M40i for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 BMW X4 M40i X4 M40i you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW X4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,851.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,909.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 BMW X4 M40i and all available trim types: M40i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 BMW X4 M40i include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW X4 M40i?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

