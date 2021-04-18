What is the M4?

The BMW M4 is a high-performance sport coupe that serves as one of the fastest and most powerful cars in BMW's lineup. Both the M4 and the 4 Series coupe it's based on were completely redesigned for 2021, with new tech, new styling, and a new turbocharged inline-six that makes more power than any M3 or M4 engine before it. For 2022 the M4 Competition (the Competition package nets you extra power and a few other performance parts) is now available with all-wheel drive, dubbed xDrive by BMW.

This is the first time either the M3 or M4 has been offered with all-wheel drive, and the extra traction should improve the M4 Competition's already impressive performance. The system is rear-biased, meaning it only sends power to the front wheels when the car senses it needs additional grip. BMW says AWD drops the 0-60 mph time by 0.4 seconds. Like the larger BMW M5, sedan, the M4 Competition xDrive will have selectable drive modes, including one that disables traction and stability control while shunting all power to the rear axle. That should make the M4 feel tail happy and lively, though you'll need a smooth foot and quick hands to keep it stable. If you prefer to keep things simple, the M4 will still be available in its rear-wheel-drive layout. Rear-wheel drive is your only option if you want a manual transmission.

Other changes related to the addition of xDrive include a redesigned front suspension and a revised steering ratio, both done to help make the xDrive M4 feel as sharp and responsive as its rear-wheel-drive counterpart. The oil system, too, has been upgraded to make sure the engine isn't starved during high-speed cornering.

The M4 Competition xDrive has a few direct rivals, most notably the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe and Audi RS 5. While the Audi offers all-wheel drive, the Mercedes sends power to its rear wheels only. If you want something a little more practical, the BMW M3 is nearly identical to the M4, save for the addition of two doors.