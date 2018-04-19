More about the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7

The 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is among a rarefied group of fully appointed, ultra-high-performance luxury sedans. Within its market segment, the Alpina B7 leans toward the sporty end of the spectrum, with precision dynamics and stunning engine response aimed at driving enthusiasts. But it also delivers the luxury and convenience features that upscale shoppers expect. For the B7, BMW turned to its traditional performance partner, Alpina. Alpina transforms the standard BMW 7 Series sedan with a variety of targeted upgrades to the suspension and powerplant, as well as a number of additional interior and exterior touches. As a result, the Alpina B7 offers increased performance, extra standard features, and a considerable degree of exclusivity. Inside, the B7 matches its competitors feature for feature with such details as leather seats with massage functions, four-zone climate control, and the latest entertainment and safety technology. Several packages and options allow buyers to add even more driver assist, luxury and convenience features. The Alpina B7 is propelled by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The standard sport-tuned, eight-speed automatic transmission includes multiple driving modes and quick-shift buttons. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also standard. Behind the wheel, drivers will find the Alpina B7's road manners to be exceptional, courtesy of an advanced suspension system, four-wheel steering, and more horsepower than most people will ever use on a public street. BMW says to expect a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, a figure we've verified in our own testing. The Alpina B7 is only available in one trim level, but the extensive list of standard features will likely satisfy many buyers. Those who wish to add some personalization can choose from a few feature-laden packages and accessories. If you're in the market for a 2019 BMW B7 Alpina, we like your style. Let Edmunds help you find the perfect B7 for your needs.

2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Overview

The 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan is offered in the following styles: xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

