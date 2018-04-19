2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan
What’s new
- A one-year subscription of Apple CarPlay support comes standard
- The active safety features previously available in the Driving Assistance package are now standard
- Based on the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Smooth yet ridiculous acceleration
- Prestige and exclusivity from low volume and overall distinctiveness
- Opulent and spacious back seats
- Subscription-based Apple CarPlay support
- Rear seats don't fold down
- Only available in just one configuration
Which ALPINA B7 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
High-performance large luxury sedans are a special breed, pairing extremes of both acceleration and refinement in the hunt for ultimate exclusivity. Even in this small, rigorously competitive group of vehicles, the 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is a standout.
The B7 starts as a BMW 7 Series. From there, Alpina, a German company that's closely aligned with the automaker, applies its special sauce. Changes range from modification of the engine and suspension to revised bodywork and unique colors and interior layouts. This all-wheel-drive sedan also sports 600 horsepower. In our testing, it rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. Keep your foot in it and BMW says the B7 will top out at 193 mph.
Speed is a mere bonus, though, as the B7's focus is primarily on driving comfort and finesse. Its front seats are among the most comfortable and supportive you'll find, for instance, and this big sedan is also one of a few that can be ordered with rear-seat upgrades that include a reclining function and a footrest.
There are a few sedans that provide similar levels of opulence and performance, with the Audi S8 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 being the most obvious competitors. They're all great, of course, yet B7's rarity makes it a more exclusive choice.
2019 BMW ALPINA B7 models
The 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is available in one highly equipped trim level. There's only one engine choice, and it's a good one: a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.
As you might expect, the B7 packs many standard features. They include an adaptive air suspension that can raise the vehicle for greater ground clearance or lower it for high-speed aerodynamics. Rear-wheel steering is standard, improving both low-speed nimbleness and high-speed stability. Perhaps the most interesting piece of technology is the Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview system, which uses cameras to watch the road ahead and adjusts the suspension in anticipation of bumps.
Alpina-specific exterior features include specially styled bumpers, quad exhaust finishers, a rear spoiler and 20-inch wheels. Other standard exterior equipment consists of LED headlights with auto high beams, heated and power-folding side mirrors, soft-close doors, parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers and hands-free trunk operation.
The interior boasts 20-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating, ventilation and massage), premium leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, BMW's iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display, a head-up display, adjustable ambiance lighting, a power-adjustable steering wheel, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and power side window shades.
Other technology features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a one-year subscription of Apple CarPlay support, wireless phone charging, an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, a large key fob with an LCD touchscreen, a surround-view parking camera system, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking.
Standard active safety and driver assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and speed limit information. An optional Driving Assistance Plus package adds lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control.
The Luxury Rear Seating package installs extra-plush seats with ventilation and massage function, heated armrests, and a 7-inch tablet to control vehicle functions. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating package adds a reclining rear seat and footrest, rear-seat entertainment, and a table that folds out from the center console. This package also removes the rear center seat along with the front-passenger seat massage, side bolster, lumbar and headrest adjustments.
Stand-alone options include an Ambient Air package that infuses the climate control with various scents, a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround-sound system, a system that allows you to park the car using only the key fob, and a night-vision camera.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW Alpina B7 (turbo 4.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Alpina B7 has received some revisions, including the addition of a subscription-based Apple CarPlay support system and active safety and driver assistance features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Alpina B7.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration10.0
Braking10.0
Steering8.5
Handling9.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.5
Ride comfort10.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids9.0
Voice control9.0
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$139,350
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|591 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ALPINA B7 safety features:
- Active Protection System
- Reacts to imminent accidents by pre-tensioning seat belts, closing windows and activating post-accident braking.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Warns you with LED lights if a vehicle is in or quickly approaching your blind spot.
- Pedestrian Warning With City Braking
- Alerts you if a pedestrian is in front of the vehicle and primes the brakes. If you don't react, the system automatically slows the car.
BMW Alpina B7 vs. the competition
BMW Alpina B7 vs. Audi S8
Both of these all-wheel-drive supersedans are similarly powerful and quick, and both offer the bragging rights that come with top speeds around 190 mph. The Alpina's color and interior leather options are more exuberant, and the additional details such as blue gauges and extra badges add an aura of exclusivity. The S8 interior has a similar fastidiousness with regard to appointments and quality, but it lacks the extensive rear-seat upgrades.
BMW Alpina B7 vs. Porsche Panamera
Consider the Porsche Panamera if you're seeking more sports car influence in your large German sedan. While these two offer luxury in spades, the BMW is biased more toward overall comfort. You get more choices with the Porsche, though. You get more interior trim customization options and additional available configurations that include hybrid, long-wheelbase and wagon variants.
BMW Alpina B7 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The AMG S63 lines up so closely with the Alpina B7 that the differences largely come down to personal preference. Along with all-wheel drive and nearly identical power from their turbo V8s, these two both offer multiple rear-seat upgrades that are intended for transporting VIPs. In this prestigious group, the Alpina's limited availability may give it an edge to some shoppers.
FAQ
Is the BMW ALPINA B7 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7:
- A one-year subscription of Apple CarPlay support comes standard
- The active safety features previously available in the Driving Assistance package are now standard
- Based on the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW ALPINA B7 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW ALPINA B7?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 is the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $139,350.
Other versions include:
- xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $139,350
What are the different models of BMW ALPINA B7?
More about the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
The 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is among a rarefied group of fully appointed, ultra-high-performance luxury sedans. Within its market segment, the Alpina B7 leans toward the sporty end of the spectrum, with precision dynamics and stunning engine response aimed at driving enthusiasts. But it also delivers the luxury and convenience features that upscale shoppers expect.
For the B7, BMW turned to its traditional performance partner, Alpina. Alpina transforms the standard BMW 7 Series sedan with a variety of targeted upgrades to the suspension and powerplant, as well as a number of additional interior and exterior touches. As a result, the Alpina B7 offers increased performance, extra standard features, and a considerable degree of exclusivity.
Inside, the B7 matches its competitors feature for feature with such details as leather seats with massage functions, four-zone climate control, and the latest entertainment and safety technology. Several packages and options allow buyers to add even more driver assist, luxury and convenience features.
The Alpina B7 is propelled by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The standard sport-tuned, eight-speed automatic transmission includes multiple driving modes and quick-shift buttons. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also standard.
Behind the wheel, drivers will find the Alpina B7's road manners to be exceptional, courtesy of an advanced suspension system, four-wheel steering, and more horsepower than most people will ever use on a public street. BMW says to expect a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, a figure we've verified in our own testing.
The Alpina B7 is only available in one trim level, but the extensive list of standard features will likely satisfy many buyers. Those who wish to add some personalization can choose from a few feature-laden packages and accessories. If you're in the market for a 2019 BMW B7 Alpina, we like your style. Let Edmunds help you find the perfect B7 for your needs.
2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Overview
The 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan is offered in the following styles: xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
Related 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan info
