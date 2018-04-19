  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10

2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan

What’s new

  • A one-year subscription of Apple CarPlay support comes standard
  • The active safety features previously available in the Driving Assistance package are now standard
  • Based on the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth yet ridiculous acceleration
  • Prestige and exclusivity from low volume and overall distinctiveness
  • Opulent and spacious back seats
  • Subscription-based Apple CarPlay support
  • Rear seats don't fold down
  • Only available in just one configuration
BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale
Which ALPINA B7 does Edmunds recommend?

Because the 2019 BMW Alpina B7 comes in one highly loaded trim level, your choices come down to color and trim, along with a small group of options and packages. Once you've selected one of the 12 leather color schemes, you might consider the Driving Assistance Plus package for its adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. We like the clarity and power from the Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, but you can skip the two rear-seat upgrade packages unless you plan on moonlighting as a chauffeur.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

High-performance large luxury sedans are a special breed, pairing extremes of both acceleration and refinement in the hunt for ultimate exclusivity. Even in this small, rigorously competitive group of vehicles, the 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is a standout.

The B7 starts as a BMW 7 Series. From there, Alpina, a German company that's closely aligned with the automaker, applies its special sauce. Changes range from modification of the engine and suspension to revised bodywork and unique colors and interior layouts. This all-wheel-drive sedan also sports 600 horsepower. In our testing, it rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. Keep your foot in it and BMW says the B7 will top out at 193 mph.

Speed is a mere bonus, though, as the B7's focus is primarily on driving comfort and finesse. Its front seats are among the most comfortable and supportive you'll find, for instance, and this big sedan is also one of a few that can be ordered with rear-seat upgrades that include a reclining function and a footrest.

There are a few sedans that provide similar levels of opulence and performance, with the Audi S8 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 being the most obvious competitors. They're all great, of course, yet B7's rarity makes it a more exclusive choice.

2019 BMW ALPINA B7 models

The 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is available in one highly equipped trim level. There's only one engine choice, and it's a good one: a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

As you might expect, the B7 packs many standard features. They include an adaptive air suspension that can raise the vehicle for greater ground clearance or lower it for high-speed aerodynamics. Rear-wheel steering is standard, improving both low-speed nimbleness and high-speed stability. Perhaps the most interesting piece of technology is the Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview system, which uses cameras to watch the road ahead and adjusts the suspension in anticipation of bumps.

Alpina-specific exterior features include specially styled bumpers, quad exhaust finishers, a rear spoiler and 20-inch wheels. Other standard exterior equipment consists of LED headlights with auto high beams, heated and power-folding side mirrors, soft-close doors, parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers and hands-free trunk operation.

The interior boasts 20-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating, ventilation and massage), premium leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, BMW's iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display, a head-up display, adjustable ambiance lighting, a power-adjustable steering wheel, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and power side window shades.

Other technology features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a one-year subscription of Apple CarPlay support, wireless phone charging, an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, a large key fob with an LCD touchscreen, a surround-view parking camera system, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking.

Standard active safety and driver assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and speed limit information. An optional Driving Assistance Plus package adds lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control.

The Luxury Rear Seating package installs extra-plush seats with ventilation and massage function, heated armrests, and a 7-inch tablet to control vehicle functions. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating package adds a reclining rear seat and footrest, rear-seat entertainment, and a table that folds out from the center console. This package also removes the rear center seat along with the front-passenger seat massage, side bolster, lumbar and headrest adjustments.

Stand-alone options include an Ambient Air package that infuses the climate control with various scents, a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround-sound system, a system that allows you to park the car using only the key fob, and a night-vision camera.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW Alpina B7 (turbo 4.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Alpina B7 has received some revisions, including the addition of a subscription-based Apple CarPlay support system and active safety and driver assistance features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Alpina B7.

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.0

Driving

9.0
You'd expect a lot from 600 horsepower, but somehow this sedan still overdelivers. Acceleration is simply bewildering. More impressive, though, is how confidently this large and heavy sedan handles and stops. The agility and quickness make the B7 capable and immensely satisfying to drive.

Acceleration

10.0
Really, the only problem will be keeping your license safe. With 600 hp, the B7 is among the most powerful cars on the road, and the acceleration does that figure justice. The B7 reached 60 mph in a ludicrous 3.6 seconds. Passing power is even more impressive. Yet the power always feels in control.

Braking

10.0
The powerful brakes are easy to control and stop this heavy sedan with authority, just as you'd hope from a car built in a country where some freeways don't have speed limits. Their test track performance was extraordinary, consistently stopping the B7 from 60 mph in a sports-carlike 105 feet.

Steering

8.5
BMW has dialed in the right amount of assistance and resistance for the B7. The wheel offers crisp turn-in and good on-center feel. The steering assist is nicely balanced, but adjustable settings can increase resistance to absurd levels, especially in the Sport+ setting.

Handling

9.0
Despite its weight and dimensions, the B7 turns quickly and always seems to be able to corner harder, making it seem nimbler than you'd expect. It can snake up a mountain road without protest, and you might even enjoy the process. Sport modes firm up the ride without making it too harsh.

Drivability

9.0
The powerful engine is very quiet until you stomp on the gas pedal, and the transmission makes smooth, almost imperceptible shifts. Aside from a slight hesitation from an intentionally soft throttle response when you're in Comfort+ mode, this sedan drives the way a luxury car should.

Comfort

9.0
The B7 delivers comfort in spades. The supportive seats have wide adjustability and relaxing massage settings. The suspension and noise insulation protect the interior from most of the outside world. While the climate controls are powerful, the high level of adjustment seems needless.

Seat comfort

9.5
The B7 has the kind of seats that you benchmark all other seats against. Extensive seat adjustments with multiple massage settings and pillowlike headrests ensure comfort for everyone. The middle rear seat's rock-solid backrest and elevated seat bottom mean it's best ignored.

Ride comfort

10.0
The suspension is remarkably smooth but not overly soft. You don't recognize most bumps or road imperfections unless they're of a size that warrants attention. The ride height and adjustable firmness make appreciable differences to the driving experience without excessive compromise.

Noise & vibration

9.0
You get some pleasing engine noise when you romp on the gas pedal, but the B7 travels the highway with minimal wind, road and tire noise. Similarly, vibrations are few and far between, even during bouts of spirited acceleration. The interior boasts the calmness you expect of a luxury sedan.

Climate control

8.0
The four-zone climate control system is quiet and supremely capable of cooling the cabin. Occupants will love the heated armrests, too. But the amount of customization is daunting. There are simply too many adjustments even when the system is set to auto, and some are fussy.

Interior

8.0
The fundamentals of the B7's interior, from getting inside to getting comfortable to seeing out, are stellar. And while you can get familiar with the bulk of the interior controls, the reliance on touch-sensitive switches and the abundance of adjustments can be a source of frequent frustration.

Ease of use

6.5
Daunting options and adjustments. Reliance on capacitive switches causes distraction. The rotary iDrive controller's top is too easy to graze, often changing the screen. Other inconsistencies are maddening: Sometimes the radio turns off with the engine; other times it waits until you lock the door.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The large doors and a low step-over make big openings to climb through. The rear doors are even bigger, accommodating passengers of any size. You can increase the ride height so passengers don't have to duck down far. The doors also pull shut automatically if you get them close enough.

Driving position

9.0
The driver's seat has many adjustments, including the headrest, side bolsters, lumbar and a lower leg extension. Combined with a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, it's easy to put yourself in the right position with all controls and gauges in easy view.

Roominess

9.0
The ample size of the B7 translates to lots of interior space. Rear passengers especially benefit with abundant rear legroom. The only complaints will come in those rare instances when someone is forced to sit in the middle rear seat. Its elevated seating position reduces headroom.

Visibility

8.0
The B7 is a large car, but the blind spots are minimized thanks to the large side mirrors and electronic monitoring. The hood may be long, but it's easy to see over, and you can sense where the bumpers are when parking. The comprehensive exterior cameras have every angle covered.

Quality

7.0
Quality is generally strong. But the headrests sound hollow and cheap when you tap them, and the underside of the steering wheel squeaks if you press it with your thumbs. During our test, the left rear door occasionally refused to open from the inside even with the child lock disabled.

Utility

8.0
A large vehicle has advantages when it comes to space, and the B7 makes full use of its size. The trunk is massive, while the interior has plenty of storage for small items. Installing car seats can be annoying, but you probably wouldn't want kids touching leather this nice anyway.

Small-item storage

7.5
You won't have trouble finding places to put stuff. The front seats have an average-size center console, two cupholders and an open tray. In the back, there's storage within the center armrest and a thin cubby in the back of the center console. The doors have large pockets and additional cupholders.

Cargo space

8.5
With 18.2 cubic feet of storage, the B7's cavernous trunk is among the largest you'll find in a luxury sedan, so it will easily carry luggage or golf clubs for four full-size adults. While the rear seats don't fold, a pass-through behind the center armrest makes space for longer objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The outboard lower anchors are hidden behind zippers that are pretty but difficult to open. Rear tethers are covered by plastic lids. The massive rear space easily accommodates a child seat, though you might feel a little guilty installing car seats on leather that looks this good.

Technology

7.0
BMW has taken the kitchen sink approach, adding everything plus more. The overall package has a solid foundation but is hampered by gimmicks. The gesture controls give false positives, and the overly complicated key fob adds little benefit and many inconveniences, such as required charging.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Apple CarPlay support comes standard, but as a subscription service that you have to pay for after the first year of ownership. Android Auto is not supported. The BMW Connected app replicates some functions of those systems and generally works well. Occupants have access to two USB ports and four 12-volt outlets.

Driver aids

9.0
Adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist take the frustration out of stop-and-go, taking over steering, gas and brake application. All you have to do is keep your hands on the wheel and watch traffic. An excellent camera system shows every angle you'd want for parking.

Voice control

9.0
The B7 understands and responds to voice controls with surprising ease and quickness, making it a breeze to navigate through the entertainment system. It had no difficulty comprehending the addresses and desired stereo settings we called out.

    Features & Specs

    xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$139,350
    MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower591 hp @ 5750 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite ALPINA B7 safety features:

    Active Protection System
    Reacts to imminent accidents by pre-tensioning seat belts, closing windows and activating post-accident braking.
    Active Blind Spot Detection
    Warns you with LED lights if a vehicle is in or quickly approaching your blind spot.
    Pedestrian Warning With City Braking
    Alerts you if a pedestrian is in front of the vehicle and primes the brakes. If you don't react, the system automatically slows the car.

    BMW Alpina B7 vs. the competition

    BMW Alpina B7 vs. Audi S8

    Both of these all-wheel-drive supersedans are similarly powerful and quick, and both offer the bragging rights that come with top speeds around 190 mph. The Alpina's color and interior leather options are more exuberant, and the additional details such as blue gauges and extra badges add an aura of exclusivity. The S8 interior has a similar fastidiousness with regard to appointments and quality, but it lacks the extensive rear-seat upgrades.

    Compare BMW Alpina B7 & Audi S8 features

    BMW Alpina B7 vs. Porsche Panamera

    Consider the Porsche Panamera if you're seeking more sports car influence in your large German sedan. While these two offer luxury in spades, the BMW is biased more toward overall comfort. You get more choices with the Porsche, though. You get more interior trim customization options and additional available configurations that include hybrid, long-wheelbase and wagon variants.

    Compare BMW Alpina B7 & Porsche Panamera features

    BMW Alpina B7 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The AMG S63 lines up so closely with the Alpina B7 that the differences largely come down to personal preference. Along with all-wheel drive and nearly identical power from their turbo V8s, these two both offer multiple rear-seat upgrades that are intended for transporting VIPs. In this prestigious group, the Alpina's limited availability may give it an edge to some shoppers.

    Compare BMW Alpina B7 & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    More about the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7

    The 2019 BMW Alpina B7 is among a rarefied group of fully appointed, ultra-high-performance luxury sedans. Within its market segment, the Alpina B7 leans toward the sporty end of the spectrum, with precision dynamics and stunning engine response aimed at driving enthusiasts. But it also delivers the luxury and convenience features that upscale shoppers expect.

    For the B7, BMW turned to its traditional performance partner, Alpina. Alpina transforms the standard BMW 7 Series sedan with a variety of targeted upgrades to the suspension and powerplant, as well as a number of additional interior and exterior touches. As a result, the Alpina B7 offers increased performance, extra standard features, and a considerable degree of exclusivity.

    Inside, the B7 matches its competitors feature for feature with such details as leather seats with massage functions, four-zone climate control, and the latest entertainment and safety technology. Several packages and options allow buyers to add even more driver assist, luxury and convenience features.

    The Alpina B7 is propelled by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The standard sport-tuned, eight-speed automatic transmission includes multiple driving modes and quick-shift buttons. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also standard.

    Behind the wheel, drivers will find the Alpina B7's road manners to be exceptional, courtesy of an advanced suspension system, four-wheel steering, and more horsepower than most people will ever use on a public street. BMW says to expect a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, a figure we've verified in our own testing.

    The Alpina B7 is only available in one trim level, but the extensive list of standard features will likely satisfy many buyers. Those who wish to add some personalization can choose from a few feature-laden packages and accessories. If you're in the market for a 2019 BMW B7 Alpina, we like your style. Let Edmunds help you find the perfect B7 for your needs.

    2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Overview

    The 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan is offered in the following styles: xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ALPINA B7 Sedan.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ALPINA B7 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan here.

