2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive
What’s new
- No major changes for 2019
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
- Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
- Exceptional rear passenger space
- Abundant standard equipment, including safety tech
- No standard-length wheelbase model available
- Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
- Expensive options menu
Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Big luxury sedans are the ultimate expression of the luxury car ethos, offering every trick in an automaker's bag. You can expect an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a raft of advanced technology features, and an array of powertrains with immense power. The 2019 BMW 7 Series checks all those boxes. It also has the other defining characteristic of a large luxury sedan: a jaw-dropping price tag. Opt for a higher powertrain and start fiddling with the options list, and the 7 Series can double its base price.
If you like driving the newest and flashiest hardware around, the 7 Series might not be for you. BMW introduced this generation a scant two years ago, yet since then Lexus has released a new LS and Audi is out with a new A8. The 2019 Mercedes S-Class isn't dramatically different, but it continues to be the most prestigious pick in our opinion. Still, the 7 Series, by virtue of its all-around performance and opulent interior, remains a great choice for a flagship luxury sedan.
2019 BMW 7 Series models
The 2019 BMW 7 Series is available in four versions: 740i, 750i, 740e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. There are some slight variations in feature availability among them, but the main difference relates to powertrains.
The base 740i sedan comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 320 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Stepping up to the 750i adds a handful of additional standard features and upgrades the engine to a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 good for 443 hp and 479 lb-ft. Both offer standard rear-wheel drive or optional xDrive all-wheel drive. The 740e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a combined 322 horsepower. At the top of the 7 Series range is the flagship M760i xDrive, which is powered by a massive 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 601 hp and 590 lb-ft. As their names indicate, the plug-in hybrid and the V12 are only available with all-wheel drive. They are similarly equipped for the most part.
Standard equipment on the 740i includes an adaptive air suspension, 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a power trunklid, and power-closing doors. Inside, you'll enjoy a standard panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, 10-way power-adjustable seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Standard technology features include forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, BMW's latest iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, center console knob/touchpad controller, gesture control), integrated navigation, in-car Wi-Fi, two USB ports, a one-year trial subscription to Apple CarPlay, Qi wireless smartphone charging and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Several packages are available for the 7 Series, so we'll highlight the most notable. The Autobahn package adds variable-ratio steering and a system that analyzes road conditions and automatically adjusts the car's adaptive dampers. The Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane keeping assist, front cross-traffic warning and Traffic Jam Assistant that uses the adaptive cruise and lane keeping system to steer, brake and accelerate for you in slow highway traffic.
Other packages add even more luxury for both the front seats and rear passengers. The Executive package adds 16-way multi-contour front seats with ventilation and massage, as well as rear window sunshades, a head-up display and ceramic control dials. The Luxury Rear Seating package adds heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats, a heated steering wheel, heated armrests, and a 7-inch tablet to control seat and climate functions that can be removed from a dock in the rear center armrest. For true rear-seat luxury, the Rear Executive Lounge Seating package adds a rear-seat entertainment system and reclining rear seats with extendable footrests. This package does limit the luxury options available for those in the front of the car.
Some of the above in-package items are available as stand-alone options along with upgraded brakes, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system upgrade, night vision, remote control parking, a spare tire, and multi-color LED lighting projected into the sunroof
The 740e iPerformance has the same standard features as the 740i, although it comes with unique interior accents. Upgrading to the 750i gives you the bigger engine, as well as a few extra standard luxuries, such as the multi-contour front seats. The M760i xDrive, meanwhile, adds performance-enhancing elements beyond its V12 engine, along with unique color choices and design elements.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 7 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$156,700
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|601 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:
- Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent, and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Side Collision Prevention
- Applies steering input automatically to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
- Daytime Pedestrian Protection
- Warns the driver, and can automatically apply the brakes, when pedestrians appear suddenly in front of the car.
BMW 7 Series vs. the competition
BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The other grand dame of full-size luxury sedans, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has history and tradition as well as modern technology and features. Unless you opt for a performance-oriented version, the S Class isn't as sharp a driver's car as the admittedly dulled 7 Series, but it's still a glorious piece of work. It's hard to go wrong either way.
BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8
The Audi A8 is fully redesigned for 2019, and this newest A8 is a full-size luxury sedan straight out of the future. Of course there's plenty of attention to detail, a refined driving experience, space and quality, but the A8 sets itself apart with technology features and interfaces that look and feel ahead of their time.
BMW 7 Series vs. BMW 5 Series
The 7 Series' little brother, the 5 Series gives you slightly less luxury, less space, and there's no V12 option, but it does an excellent job of balancing go-fast handling and refined luxury. And it still has a very roomy back seat. Realistically, the 5 Series is already more car than most people need.
FAQ
Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 7 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 7 Series:
- No major changes for 2019
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 7 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 7 Series?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 7 Series is the 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $156,700.
Other versions include:
- M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $156,700
What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?
More about the 2019 BMW 7 Series
With a twin-turbocharged V6, a twin-turbo V8, a plug-in hybrid, and an explosive turbocharged V12 in the lineup, the 2019 BMW 7 Series sedan offers buyers an incredible range of powertrains to choose from. Then there's the massive features list to consider, from indulgent luxuries to bacon-saving safety tech.
Competition among full-size luxury sedans is certainly stiff, with manufacturers vying to offer the most luxurious and powerful cars in the segment. But the BMW holds its own with quality materials and workmanship, a whisper-quiet cabin, impressive acceleration with any engine, advanced technology and exceptional rear-seat accommodations.
Buyers won't even feel like they've opted for a pared-down car with the base 740i. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine produces 320 horsepower, which provides plenty of motivation for the big sedan. There's abundant leather and wood trim, along with 14-way power-adjustable leather seats standard. The 2019 BMW 740i also comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a touchpad controller with gesture control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a wireless Qi charging station, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and accident avoidance tech.
To keep the 7 Series comfortable and easy to drive, all models use an adaptive air suspension with driver-selectable modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic windshield wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power trunklid and power-closing doors.
Moving up to the 750i gets you a bigger engine: a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that makes 445 hp. This trim also gets you upgraded front seats among other features.
At opposite ends of the 7 Series spectrum are the plug-in hybrid 740e iPerformance xDrive and the flagship M760i xDrive. The latter houses a massive 601-hp 6.6-liter turbocharged V12. So whether you are looking for a quiet and efficient luxury sedan, or one that can beat most sports cars in a drag race, BMW has you covered.
A whole host of options and packages are on offer for the 2019 7 Series. The back seat can be upgraded with heating, ventilation and massage, along with reclining seatbacks and footrests. A dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system is also available. The driving aids can also be enhanced with adaptive cruise control and a Traffic Jam Assistant that effectively does most of the driving for you when stuck in gridlock. BMW even has an optional system that analyzes the road ahead and automatically adjusts the air suspension in anticipation of bumps or turns.
Few luxury sedans can match the 7 Series for luxury and performance. If you're looking in this class, the 7 Series is definitely worth consideration. Make sure to check out Edmunds shopping tools to find the best deal on the 2019 BMW 7 Series that's right for you.
2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive Overview
The 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 7 Series M760i xDrive 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 7 Series M760i xDrive.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 7 Series M760i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M760i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive?
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive?
