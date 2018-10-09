More about the 2019 BMW 5 Series

The 2019 BMW 5 Series offers performance, luxury and room for five passengers. Since its introduction, the 5 Series has been a midsize luxury heavy hitter, and BMW has plenty on offer for 2019 to try to maintain the car's appeal. Not only is this luxury sedan quiet and comfortable, with a cabin packed with upscale materials, it also offers an extensive menu of optional technology and four distinct powertrains. The 530i is driven by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the 540i has a turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp. BMW adapted its plug-in hybrid drivetrain for the 530e iPerformance that makes use of a turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor. Combined output is 252 hp, and the EPA says you can expect 16 miles of all-electric range and 29 mpg combined when the gasoline engine is active. At the top of the 5 Series range is the M550i xDrive. It's powered by a 456-hp turbocharged V8 engine. All 5 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. All-wheel drive is optional. The M550i comes with all-wheel drive as standard. The 530i, the 530e iPerformance and the 540i start with the same equipment, including 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, and an iDrive infotainment system with a 10.2-inch display screen. The 2018 M550i xDrive, meanwhile, comes with quite a few luxury, performance and appearance upgrades as standard equipment. A number of packages and stand-alone options are available to customize the BMW's comfort, technology and looks. A premium stereo, multicontour seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging), leather upholstery, and even ceramic-trimmed switchgear are available as well as added active safety features with some automated driving features. With such a wide range of options, buyers in the market for a midsize luxury sedan should certainly give the 5 Series a look. Make sure to read Edmunds' full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 BMW 5 Series near you.

2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Overview

The 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

