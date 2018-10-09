2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay is standard on all models (subscription-based)
- Some formerly optional advanced safety features are standard
- The diesel-powered 540d has been discontinued
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge technology
- Interior quarters are quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
Midsize luxury sedans have a difficult task to complete. Discerning buyers expect high levels of refinement, performance, technology and prestige that few other cars can match. Pleasingly, the 2019 BMW 5 Series rises to meet the challenge.
BMW fits the 5 Series with a familiar lineup of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines. We think the six-cylinder in the 540i hits the sweet spot for power and efficiency. But we like that you can also get the plug-in hybrid 530e for its almost 30 miles of electric-only range or go with M550i for its face-flattening acceleration. All 5 Series versions provide a healthy dose of technology, luxury and safety features.
Of course, you'll get comparable experiences from the BMW 5 Series' primary competition: the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the fully redesigned Audi A6. Historically, the BMW has been more of the driver's choice, the Benz is the more traditional take on luxury, and the Audi splits the difference down the middle. But lately the lines have blurred, with a variety of choices within each lineup. Deciding between these all-stars will probably depend on personal preference or some intangible that just makes one feel right to you. Certainly, though, the 5 Series is among the best.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW 5 Series as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the BMW 5 Series of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We were big fans of the 5 Series' performance and efficiency but experienced a few technical difficulties with the infotainment system. It's worth noting that the 2019 5 Series adds Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and some new safety features that weren't offered on the 2018 long-term vehicle. Our observations remain applicable, nonetheless.
2019 BMW 5 Series models
The 2019 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The 540i (335 hp, 332 lb-ft) gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. At the top of the range is the M550i with its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 480 lb-ft). BMW's all-wheel drive, called xDrive, is an option on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. It's standard on the M550i. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
The base 530i and the 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch wheels, power-folding and heated mirrors (the driver's side has auto dimming), automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and simulated-leather upholstery.
Standard technology features include the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, BMW emergency services, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker sound system. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The 540i is equipped very similarly to the previous two trims but has standard leather upholstery.
It's a bigger price jump to the performance-focused M550i xDrive, which includes everything above plus 19-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, aerodynamic bodywork, a rear spoiler, upgraded power front seats, an M Sport steering wheel, keyless entry and a power trunklid.
Typically, you can select from one of three 5 Series styling packages. The Sport is the default choice and comes with gloss-black design elements on the bumpers. The Luxury style features chrome accents from the front grille to the rear tailpipes, with light alloy wheels and modified bumper inserts to match. The M Sport steps up the sportiness with an aerodynamic style treatment, a lowered suspension and special exterior trim.
From this point, BMW offers a variety of packages, or "tiers'' in BMW lingo. The Convenience package adds a power trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and satellite radio.
The Premium package can be added to that and comes with an automated parking system, parking sensors, a head-up display, enhanced USB and Bluetooth connections, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera system and gesture control. Go with the Executive package to get full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, soft-close automatic doors, a dynamic digital instrument cluster, and power sunshades for rear passengers.
Naturally, more customization is available. The Dynamic Handling package includes an adaptive suspension and active roll stabilization. For the M550i, which comes with the adaptive suspension, you also get Integral Active Steering, which is a rear-steer system. A Luxury Seating package bundles ventilated multicontour front seats with massage function and upgraded leather upholstery. Finally, look at the Driving Assistance Plus package to get more advanced safety feature such as full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, front cross-traffic alert and evasive steering aid.
Many of these features can be equipped as stand-alone options alongside remote control parking, night vision with pedestrian detection, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins premium audio systems, and ceramic-trimmed controls.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.5
Driver aids10.0
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 5 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- electrical system
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- comfort
- acceleration
- technology
- value
- ride quality
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
Microsoft Outlook is not supported in the USA. This is an issue for me as I do a lot of work from the car. It is supported in Europe so, I can only assume that BMW didn't want to pay a licensing fee to Microsoft for the USA. Silly me, I thought southern CA was a big market for BMW. I am also very disappointed in the "preconditioning" of the climate controls. They tell you that you can set the climate controls from your cellphone app but, you must have some power available in the hybrid battery or have the car plugged in. Turns out that you must have at least 30% power available. The car can only go about 13 miles of electric drive on a full charge so, how much power should I have left after my 40 mile commute? Yep, maybe a few percent if I am lucky. But wait, I can set the car for "Battery Control", a feature that will hold a percentage of electric power in reserve. The problem with that is that it cannot be set as a default, I have to set the Battery Control to hold back 30+ percent of hybrid power every time I get into the car. Not exactly convenient. in addition, I am giving up about a third of my electric power for air conditioning or heating the car instead of it helping me save fuel. This is really not well thought out. I'm now getting malfunction codes so, it's back to the dealer next week. I'm also feeling a shudder when the car transitions to gas from electric. I had a Ford fusion that handled that aspect of the drive so much better. And BTW, I get 34mpg in my daily, 80 mile round trip commute (in traffic). This is with a full charge of electrons every morning. Did I mention Turbo Lag? How do you have Turbo Lag with an electric motor supplementing the drive train? I've now had this thing 11 months and 23,000 miles, I'm looking for my next car. I really don't like this one.
It is an overall awesome car - probably the best car I have owned/driven in the past 30 plus years. Just rated in a Lexus ES300 and purchased the 530e and have about 900 miles on it. The Mediterranean Blue Metallic color is impressive- almost peacock blue; and very well matched with a cognac leather interior. The car drives superb - it accelerates and corners extremely well. And so far has given about 45 mpg in combined driving (after charging every night). The headlights and wipers are perfect - the headlights turn in the direction of the steering, and the automatic wipers are quite sensitive. I cannot be happier with this car - great handling, comfortable ride and very responsive and smart technology. Great value for the money, in my opinion.
Yes the 2020 hybrid will have a $5800 federal tax rebate but that is insufficient to endure the 4 cylinder engine shudder everytime it transitions. The rest of the car is typical BMW. Buy a Volvo hybrid which has imperceptable transitions. Avoid the 530e until BMW gets it right.
Love my BMW!!! Getting the Euro style and great handling and love having a hybrid, getting great mileage with plug in charge. I love that this car can pre heat in the morning and be ready for my morning commute. Easy to plug into my existing garage 110v plug for an overnight charge.
Features & Specs
|530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$53,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$55,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 5 Series safety features:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses infrared technology to see and alert you of things such as people and animals in the road before they become visible to the naked eye.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Alerts you of vehicles in the adjacent lanes using radar sensors and will indicate if it's safe to change lanes.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 5 Series vs. the competition
BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
In general, the BMW can be thought of as the driver's choice since it delivers better-than-average engagement and performance. The Mercedes exhibits more traditional luxury, but it doesn't sacrifice performance in the process. There are plenty of sporty models in the E-Class lineup. The E-Class holds a slight advantage for interior quality and some available automated driving features, but it's held back by its smaller trunk and stiff ride with the standard suspension.
BMW 5 Series vs. Audi A6
There's a fully redesigned Audi A6 for 2019, and it has the potential to unseat the 5 Series. It should deliver similar performance to the 5 Series and likely have an edge in terms of technology. Inside, the A6 has an all-new touchscreen infotainment interface that might be easier to use than the 5 Series' iDrive system.
BMW 5 Series vs. Lexus GS 300
The Lexus GS enjoys a significant price advantage over the rest of the class, but there are downsides to take into account. You won't get the diverse engine lineup offered by the others, the rear seats don't fold for added cargo space, and the infotainment system is arguably the worst in the industry. Of lesser importance, the Lexus badge doesn't have the cachet of some European brands.
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 5 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 5 Series:
- Apple CarPlay is standard on all models (subscription-based)
- Some formerly optional advanced safety features are standard
- The diesel-powered 540d has been discontinued
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 5 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 5 Series?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 5 Series is the 2019 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,400.
Other versions include:
- 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,400
- 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,700
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?
More about the 2019 BMW 5 Series
The 2019 BMW 5 Series offers performance, luxury and room for five passengers. Since its introduction, the 5 Series has been a midsize luxury heavy hitter, and BMW has plenty on offer for 2019 to try to maintain the car's appeal. Not only is this luxury sedan quiet and comfortable, with a cabin packed with upscale materials, it also offers an extensive menu of optional technology and four distinct powertrains.
The 530i is driven by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the 540i has a turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp. BMW adapted its plug-in hybrid drivetrain for the 530e iPerformance that makes use of a turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor. Combined output is 252 hp, and the EPA says you can expect 16 miles of all-electric range and 29 mpg combined when the gasoline engine is active. At the top of the 5 Series range is the M550i xDrive. It's powered by a 456-hp turbocharged V8 engine.
All 5 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. All-wheel drive is optional. The M550i comes with all-wheel drive as standard.
The 530i, the 530e iPerformance and the 540i start with the same equipment, including 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, and an iDrive infotainment system with a 10.2-inch display screen. The 2018 M550i xDrive, meanwhile, comes with quite a few luxury, performance and appearance upgrades as standard equipment.
A number of packages and stand-alone options are available to customize the BMW's comfort, technology and looks. A premium stereo, multicontour seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging), leather upholstery, and even ceramic-trimmed switchgear are available as well as added active safety features with some automated driving features.
With such a wide range of options, buyers in the market for a midsize luxury sedan should certainly give the 5 Series a look. Make sure to read Edmunds' full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 BMW 5 Series near you.
2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Overview
The 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 5 Series Hybrid 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 5 Series Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 5 Series Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 530e iPerformance, 530e xDrive iPerformance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrids are available in my area?
2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 5 Series Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid 5 Series Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 5 Series for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,572.
Find a new BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,061.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid and all available trim types: 530e xDrive iPerformance, 530e iPerformance. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
