2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible
What’s new
- Minor tweaks to feature availability
- Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance regardless of four- or six-cylinder power
- Ride quality is quiet and comfortable
- Biased toward comfort but still excels at high speed on flowing roads
- Less cargo capacity than top rivals
- Rivals offer more innovative in-car tech
- Some interior trim pieces feel a bit cheap for the price
2020 BMW 4 Series Review
Top-down motoring is a unique thrill, maybe the closest you can get to the uninhibited freedom of a motorcycle or at least a Jeep stripped of its doors. And with the 2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible, many of the usual convertible quirks — awkward fabric tops, loud and rushing wind noise, and poor visibility — are absent. Instead, the 4 Series with its retractable hardtop makes for a civilized, if pricey, entry into open-air luxury comfort. Think of it as a 3 Series sedan with two fewer doors and a more expansive sunroof.
BMW redesigned its 3 Series convertible and coupe models several years ago and rechristened both as the 4 Series to distinguish them from the sedan. (It then introduced the Gran Coupe sedan to distinguish the sedan from itself.) This BMW isn't a sports car, but the 4 Series can still release adrenaline when needed. For maximum fun, you'll need to upgrade to the twin-turbo inline-six engine in the 440i (or go all-in on the high-performance M4 convertible, reviewed separately). The convertible is heavier than its two-door coupe counterpart, and the base four-cylinder engine is only just enough to move the car with any authority.
For 2020, the 4 Series convertible, like the coupe, gets minor cosmetic updates and some new driver aids as standard equipment. These minor details don't give the 4 Series any particular edge over its Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals. All are ideal for when the sun's out and the air's fresh.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The 4 Series prioritizes comfort and composure over speed and pace, so only its lack of outright acceleration and agility can be noted as deficits. Otherwise, the breadth of the 430i's performance makes it a competent and engaging driving partner.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Although the engine note isn't very exciting, it's pleasantly audible thanks to low levels of wind noise. The most prominent noise comes from the road and the run-flat tires, but overall this is very civilized and well-isolated for a drop-top. The 4 Series' effective climate system lets you ride top-down, even in cold weather.
How’s the interior?8.0
The top is outstanding in nearly every regard: The articulating hard roof is tight, quiet and well-executed. It folds down in 22 seconds, and the windblocker panel stashes cleverly behind the rear seatback. This BMW is a convertible that requires little compromise.
How’s the tech?7.5
How’s the storage?6.0
Likewise, you'll find room for only the essentials in the cabin. Two cupholders, as well as a small rubber-lined tray for a phone or two, sit in front of the shift lever. Car seat anchors for child seats are easy to see and access. But placing a car seat back there, especially with the top up, requires a lot of bending on your part and moving up the front seats.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 4 Series models
The 2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible comes in two trims — 430i or 440i — that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque), while the 440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (326 hp and 332 lb-ft).
Each engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, though a six-speed manual is a no-cost option. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also offered as an option. The high-performance M4 convertible and related Gran Coupe models are reviewed separately.
The 430i comes well-equipped with features such a power-operated retractable hardtop with a removable wind deflector, LED headlights, foglights, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a navigation system, an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay (one-year subscription), and a nine-speaker audio system. Standard driver aids include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert.
The 440i is equipped largely the same, but it adds upgraded steering wheel leather and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio. The latter is optional on the 430i.
Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a neck warmer, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 BMW 4 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|430i 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,100
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|440i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$60,150
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5500 rpm
|430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$55,100
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$62,150
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and allows passengers to contact roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
BMW 4 Series vs. the competition
BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5
Audi has long played catchup to BMW's vaunted 3 Series and now 4 Series coupes, but no more. In the last few years, Audi's A5 has measured up and in some ways — notably tech offerings, style and driving engagement — surpassed its German rival. The A5 tends to handle a bit more adroitly than the 4 Series, but it does so at the expense of ride comfort.
BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
One of the granddaddies of rivalries, BMW and Mercedes have staked their claims well with similar kinds of cars. Mercedes has long taken the lead in ride comfort, safety innovation and general luxury refinement, ceding the "sport" end of the segment to BMW. But today's C-Class Coupe is every bit as engaging as the 4 Series, and sometimes more so.
BMW 4 Series vs. Lexus RC 300
Lexus has found an opening among its German competitors by offering a luxury coupe with distinctive styling and loads of standard features at a lower price. Compared to the 4 Series, the RC 300 isn't as sporty. But if you like to travel in comfort and style, the RC 300 (or the related RC 350) is a great pick.
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 4 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 4 Series:
- Minor tweaks to feature availability
- Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 4 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 4 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 4 Series is the 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,100.
Other versions include:
- 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,100
- 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,150
- 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,100
- 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,150
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?
