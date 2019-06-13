2020 BMW 3 Series M340i
- Six-cylinder engine returns with new M340i model
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
- Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up
- Strong and efficient four- and six-cylinder engines
- Interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls
- New iDrive system is more convoluted to use than before
- Unrefined operation of some driver assist features
- No longer offers a manual transmission
2020 BMW 3 Series Review
Fresh off a redesign last year, the BMW 3 Series continues to provide one of the best combinations of comfort, performance and prestige you'll find among small luxury sport sedans. This new seventh-generation model is 3 inches longer and 1.5 inches wider than before, but it remains as agile and steady in the fast curves as ever.
Keys to its charms are a larger, stiffer chassis, and retuned suspension and steering, which tighten up the 3 Series' already considerable handling performance. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine, carried over from the previous model, gains slightly more horsepower and increased low-end torque. And for 2020, a six-cylinder engine option returns in the form of the new M340i.
It's no ordinary six-cylinder either. The M340i pumps out a stout 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which was M3 territory just a few years ago. We assume the forthcoming redesigned M3 will add another 100 hp to that total, but for now the M340i serves as an appealing substitute. The only downside is that you can't get a manual transmission anymore.
Even with its power and athleticism, the 3 Series is still a sensible sedan. The new model maintains the 3 Series' hallmarks of interior comfort and quality. You'll find sporty and form-fitting seats, impressive touchscreen displays and infotainment, and finer details such as ambient cabin lighting and oak, maple and aluminum accents. A large trunk, combined with 40/20/40-split folding rear seats and a hands-free opening trunklid, also offers excellent utility,
If there's any complaint about the 3 Series, it may be that its competence overwhelms exhilaration. Its Audi A4/S4 rival feels more modern with a tech-oriented flair, and its primary Mercedes competitor leans more into luxury than performance. Newer competitors, such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Genesis G70, offer drivers something a little different, including the increasingly rare manual transmission.
The brakes in the 330i are solid all around and one of the highlights of this car. The pedal is smooth and easy to modulate in casual driving but strong, stable and confident in hard use. We also like the car's agility when going around turns. With the M Sport package, the 330i's body motions are well-controlled. Experienced drivers may find themselves wanting a little more playfulness, but nonetheless this luxury sedan is easy to drive quickly.
We do like the 330i's exceptionally quiet cabin at highway speeds. Plus, the front seats are supportive and have plenty of available adjustments. The 3 Series' climate system is capable but operating it can be puzzling at times. Some functions are odd — syncing zones must be done through the touchscreen, for instance. Also, the system won't really adjust fan speed when in auto mode, so you'll have to do that yourself.
We're less fond of the 3 Series' iDrive infotainment system. It has plenty of functions, but they are often hard to locate in the convoluted maze of menus. Also, the layout of physical buttons and controls is generally comprehensible, but you'll have to take your eyes off the road to find the flat buttons on the console — you can't just feel them by touch. It'll take some time for owners to get accustomed to the 3 Series' control setup.
BMW includes one year of wireless Apple CarPlay. But after that it's a fee-based subscription. To date, BMW is the only manufacturer with a subscription model. There's still no Android Auto support. Our test car had the optional Harman Kardon audio system — we found it delivers rich, clean sound up front but less so for the rear passengers.
For family taxi duty, the 3 Series does a respectable job. The Isofix anchors for securing child safety seats are clearly marked and easily accessible under flip-up lids. There's also enough space to fit a larger rear-facing car seat behind all but the tallest drivers.
Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 3 Series models
The 2020 BMW 3 Series is a five-passenger compact luxury sport sedan available in two trim levels: the 330i and M340i.
The 330i comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive (known as xDrive) is optional.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, two USB inputs and a 10-speaker audio system.
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and BMW Assist emergency communications are among the driver assistance features that come standard.
More power is available with the M340i, which comes standard with a six-cylinder engine (382 hp, 369 lb-ft), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features for the M340i are similar to the 330i's but also include sport-tuned brakes and suspension, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and a digital gauge cluster display (called Live Cockpit Professional). BMW's Connected Package Professional, which combines remote and concierge services with real-time traffic information, is also included.
Both trim levels offer several stand-alone options and a handful of option packages, the most notable being the Premium and Executive packages. The Premium package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a head-up display. The Executive package adds upgraded adaptive LED headlights, surround and bird's-eye parking camera views, parking sensors, an automated self-parking system, and gesture control functions for the infotainment system.
Additional safety can be had by way of the Driving Assistance and Driving Assistance Professional packages. The former adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert to the standard set of driver aids, while the latter equips adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, active front cross-traffic alert, and Traffic Jam Assist, a semi-automated steering system. For enhanced performance, BMW offers a package that bundles high-performance tires and improved engine cooling.
Some of the above features are available as stand-alone options. Other individual items include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, leather upholstery, hands-free trunk opening, ambient cabin lighting, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.
|M340i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:
- Driving Assistance Professional Package
- Enhances the 3 Series' standard safety features with upgrades such as lane keeping assist.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
- Side and Top View Camera
- Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 3 Series vs. the competition
BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4
Compared to the 330i, the A4 trades on a hipper, tech-oriented appeal centered on an advanced infotainment user interface and features, combined with impeccable cabin design and materials. The new 3 Series has upped its tech game with a crisper interface. But in some ways (menu structures, for example), BMW's iDrive system is even more confusing than earlier editions. The A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner and can hold its own turn for turn with the 330i.
BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.
BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70
The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, it offers plenty of power and a long warranty, making it worth a look as a new alternative in an established segment.
Is the BMW 3 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 3 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 3 Series:
Is the BMW 3 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 3 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 3 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 3 Series is the 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,000.
Other versions include:
- M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,000
What are the different models of BMW 3 Series?
The 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i is offered in the following styles: M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
