2020 BMW 3 Series Review

Fresh off a redesign last year, the BMW 3 Series continues to provide one of the best combinations of comfort, performance and prestige you'll find among small luxury sport sedans. This new seventh-generation model is 3 inches longer and 1.5 inches wider than before, but it remains as agile and steady in the fast curves as ever. Keys to its charms are a larger, stiffer chassis, and retuned suspension and steering, which tighten up the 3 Series' already considerable handling performance. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine, carried over from the previous model, gains slightly more horsepower and increased low-end torque. And for 2020, a six-cylinder engine option returns in the form of the new M340i. It's no ordinary six-cylinder either. The M340i pumps out a stout 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which was M3 territory just a few years ago. We assume the forthcoming redesigned M3 will add another 100 hp to that total, but for now the M340i serves as an appealing substitute. The only downside is that you can't get a manual transmission anymore. Even with its power and athleticism, the 3 Series is still a sensible sedan. The new model maintains the 3 Series' hallmarks of interior comfort and quality. You'll find sporty and form-fitting seats, impressive touchscreen displays and infotainment, and finer details such as ambient cabin lighting and oak, maple and aluminum accents. A large trunk, combined with 40/20/40-split folding rear seats and a hands-free opening trunklid, also offers excellent utility, If there's any complaint about the 3 Series, it may be that its competence overwhelms exhilaration. Its Audi A4/S4 rival feels more modern with a tech-oriented flair, and its primary Mercedes competitor leans more into luxury than performance. Newer competitors, such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Genesis G70, offer drivers something a little different, including the increasingly rare manual transmission.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The latest-generation BMW 3 Series is a solid luxury sport sedan. But some rivals offer more impressive design and technology. Unfortunately, "benchmark" is no longer one of the descriptors that come to mind for the 3 Series.

How does it drive? 8.0

We tested an all-wheel-drive 330i. Its turbocharged four-cylinder is strong and responsive; you don't need to rev it much before it delivers the goods. Our test car reached 60 mph in 5.6 seconds in our testing, which is a quick time for a small luxury sedan with a base engine. The transmission shifts quickly and complements the surprisingly flexible power of the engine.



The brakes in the 330i are solid all around and one of the highlights of this car. The pedal is smooth and easy to modulate in casual driving but strong, stable and confident in hard use. We also like the car's agility when going around turns. With the M Sport package, the 330i's body motions are well-controlled. Experienced drivers may find themselves wanting a little more playfulness, but nonetheless this luxury sedan is easy to drive quickly.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Our test 330i suffered from a surprisingly harsh ride. We suspect the cause to be our test car's optional sport suspension (as part of the M Sport package) and possibly the rough-riding tires as well. If you're worried about comfort, we'd suggest getting a 330i without the M Sport package.



We do like the 330i's exceptionally quiet cabin at highway speeds. Plus, the front seats are supportive and have plenty of available adjustments. The 3 Series' climate system is capable but operating it can be puzzling at times. Some functions are odd — syncing zones must be done through the touchscreen, for instance. Also, the system won't really adjust fan speed when in auto mode, so you'll have to do that yourself.

How’s the interior? 7.5

It's clear that BMW put a lot of thought into the front cabin comfort and design. There's ample doorway head clearance front and rear for getting in and out, and the door grabs and handles are well-placed and easy to use. The front seating is roomy, although the rear seat is best suited for two — the center tunnel eats up most of the foot space.



We're less fond of the 3 Series' iDrive infotainment system. It has plenty of functions, but they are often hard to locate in the convoluted maze of menus. Also, the layout of physical buttons and controls is generally comprehensible, but you'll have to take your eyes off the road to find the flat buttons on the console — you can't just feel them by touch. It'll take some time for owners to get accustomed to the 3 Series' control setup.

How’s the tech? 7.0

You'd think that BMW would kill it here, but the reality is that some rival automakers are ahead of the game. For instance, the 3 Series' navigation system lacks the polished execution of Mercedes' new augmented-reality feature or Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge-cluster display. Also, the 3 Series has many advanced driving safety aids, but their effectiveness is hit-or-miss.



BMW includes one year of wireless Apple CarPlay. But after that it's a fee-based subscription. To date, BMW is the only manufacturer with a subscription model. There's still no Android Auto support. Our test car had the optional Harman Kardon audio system — we found it delivers rich, clean sound up front but less so for the rear passengers.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The trunk is sizable, and the lid hinges are shrouded so they won't crush cargo when the lid comes down. The rear seatbacks are split 40/20/40, and they fold and lay nearly flat when down. Storage space for small items in the cabin is decent.



For family taxi duty, the 3 Series does a respectable job. The Isofix anchors for securing child safety seats are clearly marked and easily accessible under flip-up lids. There's also enough space to fit a larger rear-facing car seat behind all but the tallest drivers.

How economical is it? 8.0

With a rating of 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the 330i xDrive is surprisingly efficient for the performance it delivers. (The rear-drive 330i is slightly more efficient, and the M340 is slightly less.) We averaged a respectable 31.3 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which is above expectations. Other traffic-heavy tanks were in the low 20-mpg range.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The 3 Series isn't the priciest offering in the segment, but it's also far from the best value. You get a quality product for your dollar with solid performance to match and complimentary maintenance as a bonus. But if you're looking for maximum value, you're better off checking out some of the other segment offerings. Warranty coverage is typical for a luxury brand.

Wildcard 8.0

BMW can still make a capable small sedan. For most people, this 3 Series will meet expectations. But for people who love driving for fun, the 330i will likely disappoint a little. Certainly the M340i ups the excitement a little. As for design, the cabin has character, but there are some styling elements at the rear of the car that remind us of a Lexus. That's a first for a 3 Series and not necessarily a good thing.

Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The M340i is pure sweetness that comes nicely equipped from the factory, including 382 horsepower that'll make you forget about any options you left on the table. That said, it's hard to justify from a cost standpoint. As such, we say go with the more sensible 330i. Sure, the 330i only offers a four-cylinder engine, but it delivers strong power and fuel efficiency and doesn't want for handling and dynamic performance. You'll also have room in your budget to add some extra options. The Premium and Executive packages are worth getting (the former for its heated seats and head-up display, the latter for its extra safety features).

2020 BMW 3 Series models

The 2020 BMW 3 Series is a five-passenger compact luxury sport sedan available in two trim levels: the 330i and M340i.