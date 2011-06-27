2020 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive
What’s new
- For 2020, the 2 Series receives only minor cosmetic changes
- Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive power with strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
2020 BMW 2 Series Review
Vehicles have been getting bigger and bigger, leaving fewer choices for the select buyer who is seeking something more compact. Thankfully, the 2020 BMW 2 Series satisfies the desire for a smaller alternative.
Up until this model year, the 2 Series has only been offered in coupe form, which kept it from competing directly against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the Audi A3. For 2020, the 2 Series expands with the introduction of the Gran Coupe, a four-door version that is covered in a separate review. Our initial reactions to the larger 2 Series are very favorable, complicating your shopping decision in a most delightful way. Most significantly, it offers a great deal more rear-seat space than the coupe.
But if you don't need the extra passenger space, the 2 Series coupe will definitely satisfy. It has a fantastic blend of performance, comfort and refinement, especially for the price. Thanks to the large trunk capacity, it's also rather practical. Don't let the price fool you, the 2020 BMW 2 Series is a legitimate luxury sport coupe that deserves the badge and your attention.
Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 2 Series models
The 2020 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft).
Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual is available at no additional cost, but it is not offered with the 230i convertible. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all models and requires the automatic transmission.
The 230i coupe's standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, and a seven-speaker sound system.
Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. The 230i convertible comes with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector, but the rear seats feature only a ski pass-through and do not fold flat.
Stepping up to the M240i coupe or convertible adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and satellite radio.
Many of the M240i's extra features are available as options on the 230i. One major option package to consider is the Premium package, which gets you a navigation system, BMW remote services, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a universal garage door opener, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Features & Specs
|M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers request roadside assistance by pushing a single button.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 2 Series vs. the competition
BMW 2 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is our top-ranked entry-level luxury sedan. But since the 2 Series has only been offered as a coupe, BMW has been out of the running. Until now. A new 2 Series Gran Coupe is on the way, and our initial reactions are very favorable. It's sportier than the Mercedes, yet there's no appreciable sacrifice as a result.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 delivers performance that approaches the 2 Series and gets similar accolades for interior quality and comfort. It's also a few thousand dollars less than the BMW, but its back seats are also just as limiting for passengers. Points are further deducted for the tiny trunk capacity that is even smaller with all-wheel drive.
BMW 2 Series vs. Audi A5
Pricing for the Audi A5 starts at the top of the range for the 2 Series, but it's also in a slightly elevated class of vehicles. The interior is a bit nicer, and the larger footprint means it has more rear passenger space. We pile on more points for its strong performance and generous features list. Our criticisms are minor and include a lack of interior storage.
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 2 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 2 Series:
For 2020, the 2 Series receives only minor cosmetic changes
Part of the first 2 Series generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW 2 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 2 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 2 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 2 Series is the 2020 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,800.
Other versions include:
- M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,800
- M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series?
