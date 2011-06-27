2020 Bentley Mulsanne Speed
2020 Bentley Mulsanne Review
- Sumptuous handcrafted interior
- Ride quality best described as stately
- Authoritative thrust and acceleration
- Deeply extensive customization options
- Small trunk for how big this sedan is
- 2020 marks the end of production for the Mulsanne
- Part of the second Mulsanne generation introduced for 2010
The 2020 Bentley Mulsanne is a hand-built homage to opulence and British luxury. It's one of the largest and most expensive vehicles on the road today and features a seemingly endless list of options. It's also one of the oldest cars around from a generational standpoint — Bentley has been selling this version of the Mulsanne for a decade now. Yet age hasn't diminished the Mulsanne's appeal as the equivalent of a rolling English manor house.
Which Mulsanne does Edmunds recommend?
Bentley Mulsanne models
Bentley offers two versions of the Mulsanne to suit customer needs. The Mulsanne is powered by a turbocharged 6.75-liter V8 (505 horsepower, 752 lb-ft of torque). There's also the Mulsanne Speed, which uses the same V8 and produces 530 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.
Features & Specs
|Speed 4dr Sedan
6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$335,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|530 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mulsanne safety features:
- Corner View Camera
- Displays live images from cameras mounted in the front grille to give you a better view when sight lines from the cabin are obstructed.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Manages the vehicle's speed when cruise control is active to match the speed of traffic and avoid collisions.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Alerts you to other vehicles alongside the car during lane changes to reduce the chances of an accident.
Bentley Mulsanne vs. the competition
Bentley Mulsanne vs. Rolls-Royce Phantom
Only in this context does the Mulsanne seem like a bargain. The most expensive version of the Bentley — the Mulsanne Speed — starts at $115,000 less than the Phantom. Both are massive and endlessly opulent sedans with powerful engines (a V12 in the Phantom; a V8 in the Bentley) that can be customized to your heart's content. Both are available with extended wheelbases for extra rear-seat room.
Bentley Mulsanne vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach
The worst thing you can really say about the Maybach is that it feels like an expensive Mercedes-Benz S-Class with more rear-seat legroom, and you wouldn't be wrong. The Maybach doesn't feel that much more special than the S-Class, but it also doesn't command the Mulsanne's premium. High points for the Maybach include class-leading tech, an all-wheel-drive V8-powered model, and a relatively affordable price point.
Bentley Mulsanne vs. Bentley Bentayga
The Bentayga is Bentley's SUV and serves as the British automaker's entry-level model. It's available with a V8 or V12 engine as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers an EPA-estimated 18 miles of all-electric driving. It shares the Mulsanne's opulent interior and build quality as well as its endless list of paint, trim and leather choices. It's shorter than the Mulsanne and doesn't have the sedan's rear legroom, so those being chauffeured may prefer the Mulsanne's back seat.
FAQ
Is the Bentley Mulsanne a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne:
Is the Bentley Mulsanne reliable?
Is the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Bentley Mulsanne?
The least-expensive 2020 Bentley Mulsanne is the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $335,600.
Other versions include:
- Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $335,600
What are the different models of Bentley Mulsanne?
