To put it simply, the Audi TTS is a quicker and sportier version of Audi's cute coupe, the TT. So similar are the two in appearance that a casual bystander wouldn't be able to tell them apart. But for those in the know, the subtle visual differences — quad exhaust, aluminum-appearance exterior accents, and larger air intakes in the grille — give the TTS away. On the inside, you'll find more aggressive bolstering on the sport seats and contrast stitching on the seats and doors.

But the important stuff is under the hood. Unlike the TT's 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the TTS ups the ante with 288 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque out of its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. It launches to 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, versus 5.5 seconds for the TT coupe. The rest of the powertrain, including a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, remains the same.

Keeping the chassis under control is a dynamically adjustable suspension system that uses the power of magnets to control damper fluid. It gives the TTS a broader range of comfort while improving its handling when the road gets twisty.

The TTS' rear seat is small, essentially an additional storage space, but it should be fine to transport small children. For that matter, if you do need to carry more than one other adult regularly, you may want to consider the Audi S3, which features the same powertrain but in a sedan format. The BMW M240i is also a good choice due to its available all-wheel drive and roomier rear bench. Alternatively, if you don't want to bother with rear seats at all, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche 718 Cayman offer better dynamics with seating for two.

But if you're interested in performance coupes with a flair for design, the 2019 Audi TTS sits right in the middle of that segment, with enough room, adequate performance and stylish luxury touches.