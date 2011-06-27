2019 Audi TTS Coupe
What’s new
- New seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- New wireless charging pad with signal booster comes standard
- New Competition package with gloss black 20-inch wheels
- Part of the second Audi TTS generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin design bolstered by impressive level of technology
- The turbocharged four-cylinder has plenty of power on tap
- Precise handling makes it easy to maneuver in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive means it's sure-footed in any kind of weather
- Not many easily accessible storage places to stash small items
- Limited cargo space, so you need to pack light
- Rear seats are better for carrying your bags than they are for people
Which TTS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
To put it simply, the Audi TTS is a quicker and sportier version of Audi's cute coupe, the TT. So similar are the two in appearance that a casual bystander wouldn't be able to tell them apart. But for those in the know, the subtle visual differences — quad exhaust, aluminum-appearance exterior accents, and larger air intakes in the grille — give the TTS away. On the inside, you'll find more aggressive bolstering on the sport seats and contrast stitching on the seats and doors.
But the important stuff is under the hood. Unlike the TT's 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the TTS ups the ante with 288 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque out of its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. It launches to 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, versus 5.5 seconds for the TT coupe. The rest of the powertrain, including a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, remains the same.
Keeping the chassis under control is a dynamically adjustable suspension system that uses the power of magnets to control damper fluid. It gives the TTS a broader range of comfort while improving its handling when the road gets twisty.
The TTS' rear seat is small, essentially an additional storage space, but it should be fine to transport small children. For that matter, if you do need to carry more than one other adult regularly, you may want to consider the Audi S3, which features the same powertrain but in a sedan format. The BMW M240i is also a good choice due to its available all-wheel drive and roomier rear bench. Alternatively, if you don't want to bother with rear seats at all, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche 718 Cayman offer better dynamics with seating for two.
But if you're interested in performance coupes with a flair for design, the 2019 Audi TTS sits right in the middle of that segment, with enough room, adequate performance and stylish luxury touches.
2019 Audi TTS models
In a nutshell, the 2019 Audi TTS coupe is a sportier, more powerful variant of the normal TT. It technically has seating for four, though the back seats are so small that even children might find them too confining. It's offered in a single, well-equipped trim level with few available extras. Motivating the TTS is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (288 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) that delivers power to all four wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The performance-oriented TT RS is reviewed separately.
The Audi TTS' standard features include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension (compared to the regular TT) with adaptive dampers, LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated and power-folding side mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless entry and ignition.
Inside, you get a virtual gauge cluster serving as both instrumentation and the infotainment display screen as well as Audi's MMI infotainment system with touchpad capability and voice control, automatic climate control, LED ambient lighting, a tilt-and-telescoping sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, Audi Drive Select adjustable drive settings, leather and simulated suede upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment and power side bolsters), folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, an SD card reader, satellite radio, and two USB ports.
The TTS has four optional packages. The Technology package equips blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Audi Connect telematics (with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capability and online services), and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Black Optic package includes 20-inch wheels and high-gloss black exterior treatments. The Competition package adds different 20-inch gloss-black wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, carbon-fiber interior trim, leather all over the interior, faux-suede sport steering wheel, red brake calipers and a fixed rear wing. The S Sport Seat package furnishes it with upgraded leather upholstery and additional leather trim.
Red-painted brake calipers and 20-inch forged aluminum wheels are the only stand-alone options.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Audi TTS.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,800
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TTS safety features:
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Sounds an alert when the TTS approaches an object directly behind or in front of the car.
- Audi Side Assist
- Illuminates a light on the mirror if there's a vehicle in the blind spot. Audibly warns the driver when the turn signal is activated.
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the TTS to help while backing out of parking spots.
Audi TTS vs. the competition
Audi TTS vs. Volkswagen Golf R
At first blush, a sport coupe and a hot hatch may not seem comparable, but the Golf R and the TTS share the same powertrain. In essence, these two vehicles are two sides of one coin. The Golf R has more doors, a larger rear seat and much more cargo space, while the TTS is the better-handling machine of the two.
Audi TTS vs. Audi S3
The Audi S3 and the Audi TTS share many things such as powertrains, exterior and interior designs, and infotainment systems. But the S3 comes with a real back seat and trunk, making it ideal for someone who wants the sportiness and luxury of the TTS but has real-world needs for passengers and cargo. Of course, the TTS does win on style.
Audi TTS vs. Audi S5
Compared to the TTS, the S5 is larger, roomier and smoother on the highway. The TTS' short wheelbase and peppy powertrain are fun on twisty mountain roads, but drivers who deal with straight freeways and traffic may prefer to stretch out in the S5 instead. The TTS comes into its own on twisty mountain roads or deep in the city, where its size is ideal for parking.
