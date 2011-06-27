2020 Audi TT Convertible
What’s new
- Only minor feature additions that include an anti-theft system
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
- Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
- Comically small rear seat in the coupe
- Limited cargo capacity hurts practicality
2020 Audi TT Review
The 2020 Audi TT is a small performance coupe or convertible that packs a lot of style and technology into its compact shell. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine isn't overly powerful — it's good for 228 horsepower — but you do get nimble handling and standard all-wheel drive. Audi does offer the higher-performing TTS and TT RS if you desire more invigorating acceleration.
There aren't a lot of alternatives to the 2020 Audi TT. Primary picks include the BMW 2 Series coupe or Z4 convertible and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and convertible. The BMWs are more fun to drive, while the Mercedes is more luxurious. The TT is still a solid choice, though, especially if you're fond of its distinctive styling.
Which TT does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Audi TT models
The 2020 Audi TT is offered in either a four-seat coupe or a two-seat Roadster (convertible). Both are limited to a single trim level. Highlight features include:
Coupe
Comes generously appointed with:
- A 228-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine
- Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Auto-dimming mirrors
- Leather and faux suede upholstery
- Heated front seats
- 50/50-split folding rear seats
- A digital instrument panel
Roadster
Has the above features but with:
- A power-folding fabric roof
- Two-passenger seating
- A power-deployable wind blocker
Adding the S Line Competition package will get you features that include:
- Larger 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- A sport-tuned suspension
- Gloss black exterior trim
- Sport front seats
- Additional leather interior surface coverings
Meanwhile, the Technology package adds:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- A built-in navigation system
- Audi Connect telematics, remote monitoring and control
- A 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi TT.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$49,000
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TT safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Audi Connect
- Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.
Audi TT vs. the competition
Audi TT vs. BMW 2 Series
What the BMW lacks in character compared to the TT it makes up for with performance. The six-cylinder in the M240i is good for 335 horsepower, easily outclassing the TT's 228 hp. You also get a bigger back seat with the BMW.
Audi TT vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
If you desire more luxury with performance, the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 coupe is a strong choice. Its cabin exudes more classic refinement than the Audi's. It also has a big power advantage, churning out 385 hp. All of this will cost you, though, since the AMG rings in at about $13,000 more.
Audi TT vs. Toyota GR Supra
The revived Toyota Supra is exceptionally fun to drive and its 335-hp output should keep the TT in your rearview mirror. The thing is, you're essentially buying a BMW that's been reskinned to look like a Toyota; underneath, it's the BMW Z4. The Supra will set you back a few thousand dollars more than the Audi TT, and its styling is more controversial.
FAQ
Is the Audi TT a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi TT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi TT:
Is the Audi TT reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi TT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi TT?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi TT is the 2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,000.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,000
What are the different models of Audi TT?
More about the 2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT Convertible Overview
The 2020 Audi TT Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi TT Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi TT Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 TT Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 TT Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi TT Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 TT Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0 TFSI quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Audi TT Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
