2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe
What’s new
- New four-door Sportback body style
- Virtual Cockpit and enhanced navigation system come standard
- New option packages include 20-inch wheels and high-performance tires
- Part of the second RS 5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration from turbocharged V6
- Confident and capable handling
- Well-finished cabin with excellent infotainment
- Ride is surprisingly comfortable
- Limited cabin storage and rear-seat headroom
- Noticeable lag between throttle input and engine response
- Sloping roofline makes it difficult to enter the back seat
- Seating position is a little tall for a performance sedan
Which RS 5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
When the first generation Audi RS 5 debuted, it encapsulated everything we love about coupes, even one closely related to a sedan. It was intimate, inherently prioritizing the needs of the driver and the sole passenger. Its non-turbocharged V8 engine soared to stratospheric revs, further underscoring its sense of occasion.
The 2019 Audi RS 5 is part of the model's second generation, which debuted last year. While it's traded some of its V8 character for a new twin-turbo V6, the new engine packs more punch, particularly in the lower part of the rev range. What hasn't changed is the sure-footedness delivered by Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, as well as an interior trimmed with world-class quality materials and technology.
There are minimal changes for 2019 models, but updates include the addition of enhanced navigation and Audi's high-definition widescreen digital gauge cluster (called Virtual Cockpit) as standard equipment. There's also a new body style, the RS 5 Sportback, which combines everything we love about the coupe-inspired-by-a-sedan and a, er, sedan. Imagine the same general shape as the RS 5 coupe, but longer, swoopier and four-doors-ier.
Thrilling as the RS 5 is, it's not without fault. There's not much cargo or cabin space, at least in the coupe. The Sportback potentially solves that issue, offering nearly double the cargo capacity behind the front seats. The suspension modes are either a little too rough or a little too sedate. And the engine sound, arguably the most visceral connection we'll have with the car, is a bit of a muted letdown compared with the sparkle of the previous generation's V8.
Incredibly capable and by all measures a top luxury sports car, we can't help but feel the RS 5 lacks a certain bite we expect of cars in this class, especially those with the feral roots of Audi's RS program. An RS 5 can dominate the road but may not inspire you to find new ones.
2019 Audi RS 5 models
The 2019 Audi RS 5 comes in only one trim level but two body styles: coupe and four-door hatchback. Both are identically equipped, so the choice comes down to whether you want two or four doors and whether you want more room for luggage and cargo. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (444 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque) that drives all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, parking sensors, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, and three-zone automatic climate control. In-car tech comes in the form of an 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, a 10-speaker sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a configurable digital gauge cluster display (Virtual Cockpit).
A suite of driver assistance systems — forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and intervention, and blind-spot monitoring — also comes standard.
From here, Audi offers a variety of option packages to choose from. Included in these packages are mechanical upgrades such as carbon-ceramic front brakes, variable suspension dampers, a sport exhaust and variable-ratio steering. If you want driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and a lane keeping system, tick the box for the RS Driver Assistance package.
Other RS 5 optional features include different 20-inch wheel designs, carbon-fiber exterior trim, premium leather upholstery, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
The RS 5 turns in an impressive 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds and can pull a full g around the skidpad, which means high levels of road grip. Subjectively, it's missing some of the excitement expected of an RS car. In Sport mode, it transforms into a very dynamic performer, but it does so by using sophisticated differentials that simulate a neutral or even loose rear end, which ends up feeling artificial.
In normal driving modes, there's a significant lag before the engine spools up and starts moving the car. And after some spirited use in our tester, we found the brake pedal got noticeably soft and the front rotors emitted loud squeals.
Comfort8.5
What the RS 5 surrenders in excitement it makes up for in touring comfort. The front seats offer great lateral support without being confining, and they're also shaped well for long-distance drives. The difference in ride quality between Comfort and Dynamic modes is very noticeable. In Dynamic mode, it gets much stiffer, yet it can maintain composure without riding harshly.
Likewise, the cabin remains quiet at high speeds and over rougher pavement. Road noise is present, but only just so. The engine and exhaust sound good off the bat, and even better in Dynamic mode if not a bit synthetic. We're fairly certain the aural experience involves using the speakers to pipe in some of that sound.
Interior7.5
The RS 5 uses Audi's last-generation interior design, which is much more user-friendly and less distracting. Unlike the newer layout, you get a good number of physical buttons, which means you won't have to dig through touchscreen menus. Every control is thoughtfully placed and has a solid and quality feel to it.
It's easy to access the front seats, and once there, it feels as though you're sitting just a bit tall for a sporty sedan. Rear passengers will likely have to stoop a little to clear the sleek profile of the rear roofline. Headroom is a bit snug back there, as is legroom due to tight toe space under the front seats. Visibility is good aside from a thick rear roof pillar that sits squarely in your over-the-shoulder view.
Utility8.0
The Sportback's hatch can hold up to 21.8 cubic feet, which is very useful for a sport sedan like this. The only things missing back there are remote releases for the rear seatbacks. It's a long reach to fold them flat, so some people may need to do so from the rear doors.
Up front, there are plenty of places to store your personal effects, and we especially like the small tray that ably holds your phone. The door pockets and cupholders could stand to be a little bigger. All but the largest rear-facing infant seats should be accommodated with little effort.
Technology7.5
Some people may prefer the RS 5's last-generation infotainment system more than the new version, as we do. The infotainment display is right in the driver's sight lines. And the dial controller is less distracting than a touchscreen to navigate menus with. Programmable shortcut buttons are a bonus amenity. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, booted up quickly and were glitch-free in our testing.
The adaptive cruise control functions well, with smooth reactions to changing traffic conditions. The front parking sensors can often be too sensitive, turning on while in bumper-to-bumper traffic. They're adjustable to some degree to reduce the beeps.
Sponsored cars related to the RS 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi RS 5.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- safety
- seats
- emission system
- spaciousness
- sound system
- value
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have now had this car for a year and give you an accurate real world review, not the stupid reviews that every car magazine will give you Pros: Very fast Comfortable when not in dynamic mode. All wheel drive is amazing I like the stealth mode of Audi RS cars. Most people don’t know what they are and I like that. Plenty of room even in the back seat. Can fit 4 adults as long as the ones in the back are shorter than say 5’8” Good mpg when not racing it. I can get 30mpg on highway cruising to work around 70mph Interior is amazing and infotainment is great Exhaust sound doesn’t wear you out Brakes are rock solid Cons: Dynamic mode is rough on the roads in St Louis. Could have more aggressive sound but it’s a V6 and I’m SICK of people always saying but it’s not a V8 and doesn’t sound good. EVERYONE knows a V8 sounds better. Stop beating a dead horse with this. I knew this when I bought the car. If you have ever owned a car that has loud exhaust, you will admit there are times when it can get a little old when just cruising around (rarely but does happen) Absolutely no aftermarket performance parts are available in the US yet Transmission can be a little slow to downshift even in dynamic mode Now for my complaints with other reviews: Magazines want to compare this to the M4 and C63 which are RWD and they all say but it doesn’t have the fun factor blah blah blah. I’m 40. I don’t need to do a burn out around every corner and maybe when driven at 10/10 on a track, those might beat the RS5. When driven at ANYTHING less than that and on any street in America, the RS5 is safer and will destroy those cars and more especially from a launch with the AWD. I have raced a hellcat and embarrassed it. People buy Audis partly for the stealth aspect of them. There are a lot of people that don’t need to be flashy and loud all the time. What this car does is murder the competition without making a big deal about it. Audi buyers don’t have to have all eyes on them and say “look at me!” Like every BMW driver. Finally, if you want a sports coupe that is fast, solid, safe and not flashy, the RS5 is your car. If you want to live on a race track only, get the M4. If you want to have an awesome exhaust note and buy new tires every month from your daily burnouts, get the C63
I’ve been driving BMWs for 15 years and this was my first Audi! It has surpassed ALL expectation! The seats are extremely comfortable. The drive modes provide a wide range of comfort and performance. If your more into a Lexus type ride, the comfort mode provides that while performance and handling under dynamic makes you feel you’re on the autobahn! I only wish I had bought one years ago!
Features & Specs
|quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$74,200
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|444 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RS 5 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects if a front collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if vehicles are in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
Audi RS 5 vs. the competition
Audi RS 5 vs. BMW M4
Potent turbocharged six-cylinder engines now define these two performance coupes. Their previous incarnations packed V8s. The M4 and the RS 5 are likely the most direct competitors of the bunch, although the M4 will get the nod from enthusiasts since it still offers a manual gearbox and is rear-wheel-drive only.
Audi RS 5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The C 63 is the most powerful coupe in this segment, boasting a twin-turbo V8 that pours all of its potency through the rear wheels. Like on the RS 5, an automatic transmission is the only one available. This Mercedes is fast and doesn't forget to pamper. Need proof? A panoramic sunroof is standard.
Audi RS 5 vs. Cadillac ATS-V
Delivering the most consistently engaging driving dynamics of the bunch, the Cadillac ATS-V is something of a dark horse candidate. Its twin-turbo V6 outdoes every other six-cylinder in this segment, and its handling is perhaps the sharpest of the bunch. The RS 5, however, has a more attractive cabin and more space for passengers.
FAQ
Is the Audi RS 5 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi RS 5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi RS 5:
- New four-door Sportback body style
- Virtual Cockpit and enhanced navigation system come standard
- New option packages include 20-inch wheels and high-performance tires
- Part of the second RS 5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi RS 5 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi RS 5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi RS 5?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi RS 5 is the 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,200.
Other versions include:
- quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $74,200
What are the different models of Audi RS 5?
More about the 2019 Audi RS 5
2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe Overview
The 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe is offered in the following styles: quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RS 5 Coupe 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RS 5 Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RS 5 Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupes are available in my area?
2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] RS 5 Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,995 and mileage as low as 45 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,452 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] RS 5 Coupe available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RS 5 Coupe for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe RS 5 Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi RS 5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,733.
Find a new Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,204.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe and all available trim types: quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2019 Audi RS 5 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi RS 3 2019
- Audi S4 2019
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- 2019 SQ5
- 2019 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 Audi A8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 ATS-V
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- BMW M4 CS 2019