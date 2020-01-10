2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid
2020 Audi Q5 HybridMSRP Range: $52,900 - $60,350
2020 Audi Q5 Review
- Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
- All-wheel drive comes standard
- array of technology options
- Limited space for luggage behind rear seats
- New plug-in hybrid engine option
- Revised standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
In the span of just a decade, the Audi Q5 has gone from an unassuming little crossover SUV to Audi's sales leader. In fact, so successful was the original design that Audi has overhauled the Q5 only once in its lifetime. The newest version, introduced in 2018, has continued the Q5's upward trajectory and remains one of our favorites in a competitive segment.
Our verdict
The Audi Q5 is compelling enough to contend for the top in the compact luxury SUV class. It gets high scores for its impeccably designed interior and easy-to-use technology. A lack of cargo space is the only significant drawback.
How does the Q5 drive?
Our test Q5 covered 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds, an average time for a small luxury crossover SUV. The braking power is also solid, and the pedal is easy to modulate in typical driving. Handling is secure, though the stability control system can be overly intrusive at times, diminishing your level of fun.
The best part about the Q5 is its great balance of performance and drivability. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic shifts quickly and smoothly, and it feels well-tuned for the engine. And because of the Q5's relatively compact size, it's easy to squeeze into small parking spots.
How comfortable is the Q5?
The Audi Q5 does well on every comfort metric. Like most of the cars in the class, it's easy to drive for many hours at a time. The seats are firm but well shaped for hours of comfortable touring. The leather upholstery breathes reasonably well, but on hot days you'll want the ventilated seats that are available on the top trim level. The rear seats lack a little thigh support for the average adult.
Low levels of interior noise add to the comfort. Road noise is muted to barely noticeable levels, and wind noise is essentially absent at highway speeds. The engine is also appropriately quiet, but it doesn't sound that great under hard acceleration.
How’s the interior?
The Q5's interior design continues to impress us. The design is minimal and tidy, and the smart use of multipurpose switches and knobs reduces the clutter of buttons found in rivals.
Even though the Q5 isn't a big vehicle, it feels big inside. Headroom and lateral space in front and back are generous, and there's plenty of legroom for adults in the rear seats. Visibility is also quite good. This is one of the few SUVs that doesn't require constant monitoring of the backup camera when you're maneuvering in tight spaces.
How’s the tech?
Audi's technology features are refreshingly easy to use. The doubling up of functions for switches, buttons and knobs keeps the cabin from getting cluttered with controls. The MMI infotainment system remains one of the best in the industry thanks to a simple layout and intuitive menus. The inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only adds to the tech flexibility, although we'd prefer a touchscreen interface for these applications.
Most of the Q5's driver aids work well, but the stability control system is unusually sensitive. If the Q5 is driven with vigor, the system will kick in aggressively when cornering by activating the brakes at specific wheels. Most drivers will never corner with this kind of speed, but it could occur in emergency swerves.
How’s the storage?
The Q5's cargo capacity is typical for the class. Plenty of hooks and nets keep smaller objects in place, and a track-based anchor system handles the bigger stuff. A power liftgate is standard across the lineup. The rear seats don't fold completely flat with the cargo floor.
The door pockets and the center armrest bin are adequately sized for personal items, and a handy narrow slot keeps your phone secure. The cupholders are placed in front of the armrest, which might impede use of the infotainment system.
How economical is the Q5?
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 24 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is marginally better than the four-cylinder AWD competition. On our mixed-driving 115-mile evaluation route, we achieved an impressive 28.1 mpg.
Is the Q5 a good value?
The Audi Q5 is priced in lockstep with the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The Audi gets a slight advantage for the consistently good interior, sturdy assembly and impeccable materials on all trim levels. Warranty coverage is average for a luxury automaker.
Wildcard
We have high expectations in the luxury SUV class and the Audi Q5 meets or exceeds them. The Q5 is classy, modern and sophisticated inside and out. It's somewhat understated in the class and that's a good thing. Overall, it simply feels well built and special, giving the driver and passengers a premium luxury experience.
Which Q5 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi Q5 models
The 2020 Audi Q5 is available in one of three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Moving through the trim levels brings more standard features as well as select option packages.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi Q5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Initial thoughts after putting 850 miles on Q5 e. It is quiet, even when the gas engine is on and very smooth. Handling is precise, but the emphasis is more on comfort than sportiness. The interior is beautiful and high quality, as would be expected. The ambient lighting is a very cool feature and you can set it to suit your taste. My limited experience with the driving assistance features is that they work well. Adaptive cruise control is great and the lane keep assist set to early keeps the car centered in the lane without too much ping-ponging. Traffic Jam assist also works well and brings the car to a complete stop. The car has been very efficient and easy to rum errands and quick trips on EV alone. In the warmer weather it easily gets 25 miles on a full charge. I've done a 140 mile trip and got 42 mpg, though I'm sure this will vary depending on conditions and driving style. Best to keep it charged up to minimize gas consumption. There are all sorts of efficiency aids to help you get the most out of every gallon of gas. This car is very quick in Dynamic mode and both the gas engine and electric motor are used. Charging is quick and easy. Best to have a 240 V outlet for charging, which does a full charge in 2 hours. Charging with a 110 V outlet works, but is painfully slow. The sound system is great, which is key in such a quiet car. I admit I look for excuses to go for a ride in this thing. It is very relaxing.
We really like the mechanical specs for this hybrid. We enjoyed the spacious interior for a vehicle of this size. We first sat in the Q5e Premium Plus with standard seats. We felt cramped, short and wobbly. This vehicle is beautifully appointed - when you upgrade to the warm weather package to get decent seats. With that, the seats tuck you in nicely and there seems to be plenty of room. Where are the cup holders? When they upgrade so that I can add a tow hitch for bicycles and gear trailer I'll buy in. The rear seats don't fold flat. At this juncture, if I want to throw my kite gear in the back, there isn't room for two sets of gear, briefcases and ovenight bags in the far rear. We also worry about a wetsuit tub there. There is almost enough room for my medium wheeled briefcase behind the driver's seat. And what was the thinking behind placing the battery under the cargo hold? It's only to be used for dry groceries and lightweight luggage gently placed? Not for cargo? We'll have to wait for the refresh, or update, maybe good by 2022? If only the Etron were hybrid, we are not all electric here (you know they still use coal to get that electricity, right?)
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$56,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$60,350
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$52,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q5 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Can detect obstacles and pedestrians as well as initiate automatic emergency braking if the driver fails to respond to a series of warnings.
- Side Assist/Pre Sense Rear
- Combines visual and audible warnings when objects enter the Q5's blind spot or cross the vehicle from behind.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Optional airbags can deploy from the side of the rear seats in the event of a side collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q5 vs. the competition
Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3
Like the Q5, the BMW X3 benefits from recent updates and is an excellent all-around SUV that balances practicality with performance. Unlike the Q5, the X3 comes with a choice of engines and a bevy of options for more personalization. The only real knock against the X3 is the lack of Android Auto compatibility (which BMW says is coming) and a somewhat fussy interior when compared to the Q5.
Audi Q5 vs. Audi Q3
While the Audi Q3 might be smaller than the Q5, it's certainly not lacking for features or refinement. Fresh off a comprehensive redesign, the Q3 integrates Audi's newest infotainment technology to great effect and has raised the bar for subcompact luxury SUVs. Because of its smaller size, the Q3 doesn't have the cargo or passenger space of the Q5 so it won't be as accommodating for families.
Audi Q5 vs. Audi Q7
Although the Q7 is the largest SUV from Audi, it's not quite as practical or spacious as many of its competitors. It's almost best to think of the Q7 as a larger Q5 since it combines the smart interior and excellent driving dynamics of the Q5 with added space and a third row of seats. The trade-off is a higher price.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi Q5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi Q5:
- New plug-in hybrid engine option
- Revised standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi Q5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi Q5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi Q5?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi Q5 is the 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $56,600
- Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $60,350
- Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,900
What are the different models of Audi Q5?
More about the 2020 Audi Q5
2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q5 Hybrid 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q5 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q5 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro, Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro, Premium 55 TFSI e quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid and all available trim types: Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro, Premium 55 TFSI e quattro, Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
