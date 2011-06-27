  1. Home
2021 Audi A5 Convertible

MSRP from $50,400 - $61,150
2021 Audi A5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
MSRP$51,445
Edmunds suggests you pay$48,328
2021 Audi A5 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Understated and classy interior
  • Strong overall performance
  • Plenty of standard and optional tech features
  • Limited interior storage
  • New 12-volt mild hybrid system adds 13 horsepower
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and lane departure warning are now standard
  • New A5 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro with less horsepower from 2.0-liter engine
  • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
2021 Audi A5 Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$55,300
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$50,400
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$61,150
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Audi A5 Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Audi A5 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A5 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A5 has 9.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A5. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi A5?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A5:

    Is the Audi A5 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi A5 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A5?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi A5 is the 2021 Audi A5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,400.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $55,300
    • Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $50,400
    • Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $61,150
    What are the different models of Audi A5?

    If you're interested in the Audi A5, the next question is, which A5 model is right for you? A5 variants include Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi A5

    2021 Audi A5 Convertible Overview

    The 2021 Audi A5 Convertible is offered in the following styles: Premium 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A5 Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A5 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium 45 TFSI quattro, Prestige 45 TFSI quattro, Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A5 Convertible?

    2021 Audi A5 Convertible Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    The 2021 Audi A5 Convertible Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,305. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi A5 Convertible Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $3,937 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,937 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,368.

    The average savings for the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

    2021 Audi A5 Convertible Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Audi A5 Convertibles are available in my area?

    2021 Audi A5 Convertible Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 3 new 2021 [object Object] A5 Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,890 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,994 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] A5 Convertible available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] A5 Convertible for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Audi A5 Convertible A5 Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi A5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,357.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,769.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible and all available trim types: Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro, Premium 45 TFSI quattro, Prestige 45 TFSI quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Audi A5 Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A5 Convertible?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

