2020 Audi A5 Hatchback
2020 Audi A5 Review
- Understated and classy interior
- Strong overall performance
- Plenty of standard and optional tech features
- Limited interior storage
- Updated exterior styling
- New infotainment system uses a more robust interface and a touchscreen display
- Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
As a luxury vehicle, the 2020 Audi A5 has a high bar to clear. It has to be comfortable yet still provide a respectable amount of performance. You'll also expect plenty of the latest technology features, an abundance of interior refinement, and styling that stands out in a sea of Hondas and Toyotas. Pleasingly, the A5 has no problem getting all of this right.
Which A5 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A5 models
The 2020 Audi A5 is offered as a two-door coupe or convertible (Cabriolet) or as a four-door hatchback (Sportback). Within these body styles, there are three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Audi also sells the higher-performance S5, which is reviewed separately. The A5's features include:
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$46,700
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$42,900
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$52,600
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A5 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent them from opening the door into traffic.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A5 vs. the competition
Audi A5 vs. BMW 4 Series
These two models provide comparable levels of performance, luxury, comfort and features. The 4 Series is a little more fun to drive, but the Audi is more well rounded. Note that BMW is redesigning 2021 BMW 4 Series and adding more powerful engines and more standard safety features.
Audi A5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes C-Class is starting to show its age since its last redesign was for 2015. In particular, the tech features aren't as up-to-date or plentiful. It's pretty likely we'll see a new version in the next year or two. Until then, the current C-Class remains a solid choice if you're looking for a more classic interpretation of a luxury coupe or convertible.
Audi A5 vs. Lexus RC 300
If comfort ranks much higher than performance, the Lexus RC 300 could be an intriguing alternative to the Audi A5. Besides its very smooth ride quality, the RC also has one of the quietest cabins in the class. Despite a slight horsepower advantage, the Lexus isn't nearly as engaging or entertaining as its German rivals. We're also not fans of the infotainment system or tiny back seats.
FAQ
Is the Audi A5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A5:
- Updated exterior styling
- New infotainment system uses a more robust interface and a touchscreen display
- Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi A5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A5?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A5 is the 2020 Audi A5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $46,700
- Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $42,900
- Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $52,600
What are the different models of Audi A5?
