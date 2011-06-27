  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. 2020 Audi A5
  5. 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback

2020 Audi A5 Hatchback

2020 Audi A5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi A5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi A5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
2020 Audi A5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Audi A5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback Exterior. European Model Shown.
+33

2020 Audi A5 Hatchback
MSRP Range: $42,900 - $52,600

Select a trim
Build & Price

2020 Audi A5 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Understated and classy interior
  • Strong overall performance
  • Plenty of standard and optional tech features
Cons
  • Limited interior storage
What's new
  • Updated exterior styling
  • New infotainment system uses a more robust interface and a touchscreen display
  • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018

As a luxury vehicle, the 2020 Audi A5 has a high bar to clear. It has to be comfortable yet still provide a respectable amount of performance. You'll also expect plenty of the latest technology features, an abundance of interior refinement, and styling that stands out in a sea of Hondas and Toyotas. Pleasingly, the A5 has no problem getting all of this right.

For 2020, Audi continues to sell the A5 in coupe, convertible and four-door hatchback body styles. The exterior styling is a little different this year, with a more angular grille and larger air inlets. Inside, there's a new infotainment system that includes a large 10.1-inch high-resolution touchscreen. On some of its other models, Audi has also added a secondary screen for the climate controls, but we're glad the A5 has stuck with its classic button-based system since it's a lot easier to use.

The A5 is a pleasure to drive, whether you're commuting to work or touring the countryside on vacation. It also stakes out an interesting middle ground between its closest rivals: the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The 4 Series is a little sportier and the C-Class is a little more prestigious. Want the best mix of both aspects? Pick the A5.

Which A5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Plus trim strikes a good balance of features and price. You get more of the features you'll likely want on a luxury car plus additional safety features. As a bonus, you can add more options without having to go all-in with the top Prestige model.

Audi A5 models

The 2020 Audi A5 is offered as a two-door coupe or convertible (Cabriolet) or as a four-door hatchback (Sportback). Within these body styles, there are three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Audi also sells the higher-performance S5, which is reviewed separately. The A5's features include:

Premium
Standard feature highlights:

  • A 248-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine
  • Seven-speed automatic transmission
  • All-wheel drive
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Three-zone automatic climate control
  • Leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Premium Plus
The Premium Plus adds to the Premium with:

  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Driver-seat memory functions
  • Wireless charging pad with a signal booster
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

Prestige
The Prestige trim adds a lot of technology features that include:

  • 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen audio system
  • Navigation system
  • Head-up display
  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the A5 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Automated parking system
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the A5 and the car in front)
  • Interior ambient lighting

Most features are available on supporting trims as bundled option packages. Other add-ons include:

  • High-performance summer tires
  • Sport-tuned suspension
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel
Save as much as $4,033 with Edmunds

2020 Audi A5 Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all A5 lease offers
2020 Audi A5 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi A5.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Audi A5
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$46,700
    MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$42,900
    MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$52,600
    MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite A5 safety features:

    Audi Pre Sense City
    Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
    Audi Side Assist
    Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
    Vehicle Exit Warning
    Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent them from opening the door into traffic.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Audi A5 vs. the competition

    Audi A5 vs. BMW 4 Series

    These two models provide comparable levels of performance, luxury, comfort and features. The 4 Series is a little more fun to drive, but the Audi is more well rounded. Note that BMW is redesigning 2021 BMW 4 Series and adding more powerful engines and more standard safety features.

    Compare Audi A5 & BMW 4 Series features

    Audi A5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    The Mercedes C-Class is starting to show its age since its last redesign was for 2015. In particular, the tech features aren't as up-to-date or plentiful. It's pretty likely we'll see a new version in the next year or two. Until then, the current C-Class remains a solid choice if you're looking for a more classic interpretation of a luxury coupe or convertible.

    Compare Audi A5 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

    Audi A5 vs. Lexus RC 300

    If comfort ranks much higher than performance, the Lexus RC 300 could be an intriguing alternative to the Audi A5. Besides its very smooth ride quality, the RC also has one of the quietest cabins in the class. Despite a slight horsepower advantage, the Lexus isn't nearly as engaging or entertaining as its German rivals. We're also not fans of the infotainment system or tiny back seats.

    Compare Audi A5 & Lexus RC 300 features
    Audi A5 for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008

    FAQ

    Is the Audi A5 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 A5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A5 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A5 has 21.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A5. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Audi A5?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A5:

    • Updated exterior styling
    • New infotainment system uses a more robust interface and a touchscreen display
    • Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Audi A5 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Audi A5 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi A5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 A5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A5?

    The least-expensive 2020 Audi A5 is the 2020 Audi A5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $46,700
    • Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $42,900
    • Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $52,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi A5?

    If you're interested in the Audi A5, the next question is, which A5 model is right for you? A5 variants include Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Audi A5

    2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Overview

    The 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A5 Hatchback.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A5 Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro, Premium 45 TFSI quattro, Prestige 45 TFSI quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback?

    2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,045. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,033 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,033 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,012.

    The average savings for the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Audi A5 Hatchbacks are available in my area?

    2020 Audi A5 Hatchback Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 21 new 2020 [object Object] A5 Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,950 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $500 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] A5 Hatchback available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] A5 Hatchback for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback A5 Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi A5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,052.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,489.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback and all available trim types: Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro, Premium 45 TFSI quattro, Prestige 45 TFSI quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Audi lease specials

    Related 2020 Audi A5 Hatchback info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles