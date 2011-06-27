2019 Audi A5 Convertible
What’s new
- Minor additions and changes to feature content
- LED headlights are now standard
- A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
- The manual transmission has been discontinued
- Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Understated and classy interior
- Strong overall performance
- Plenty of standard and optional tech features
- Limited interior storage
Which A5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you're shopping for a luxury coupe, you're likely expecting refinement, comfort, cutting-edge tech and performance. Lucky for you, the 2019 Audi A5 has all of those. Coming off a full redesign last year, the A5 returns with some minor changes. This time around, the manual transmission has been discontinued, as have the adaptive suspension dampers. Also, some items have been moved from the options column to the list of standard features.
Otherwise, the A5 remains unchanged, and that's a good thing. It occupies a narrow space between the sporty BMW 4 Series and the classically luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Like those German rivals, the A5 is available as a convertible, but the line also includes a four-door hatchback called the A5 Sportback.
Competition among these three luxury coupes is tight. The Audi is the newest, but with BMW's and Benz's frequent updates, there's really no clear winner or loser among them. Your choice will probably come down to personal preference, but we like the A5 for its balanced approach to luxury and performance.
2019 Audi A5 models
The 2019 Audi A5 is available in its typical two-door coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles as well as a four-door hatchback (the Sportback). All A5s are available in Premium, Premium Plus or Prestige trims and are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is included, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Standard Premium trim features for the coupe (availability for the convertible and hatchback might vary slightly) include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, selectable drive modes, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display with Audi's MMI interface, a rearview camera, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system. Low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation is included.
Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim gets you auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Audi's Connect Care (with 4G LTE connection and emergency communications), rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a digital instrument panel, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, an 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 10-speaker CD player and satellite radio.
The Prestige trim rounds out the lineup with adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, a head-up display, remote monitoring and vehicle function controls via a smartphone app, an automated parking system, a surround-view camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
Most features on the upper trim levels are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include 19-inch wheels, high-performance summer tires, sporty S line exterior embellishments, adaptive steering, a sport suspension, ventilated sport seats and a heated steering wheel.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$55,600
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$59,300
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$51,200
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A5 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent opening the door into traffic.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A5 vs. the competition
Audi A5 vs. BMW 4 Series
The 4 Series represents the athlete in the luxury coupe class, with a smidgen more performance than its competition if you opt for the six-cylinder engine. There's not much of a sacrifice either, as the BMW delivers a comfortable ride and an interior that is just as refined as those of its rivals. It is getting close to a full redesign, though, and some newer choices have more modern tech features.
Audi A5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
For a more classic interpretation of luxury, the C-Class is your best bet. Even though there's plenty of modern tech, it's blended into a more traditional and old-school cabin. The base C 300 should satisfy most drivers, while the AMG models will please more spirited drivers. We recommend upgrading the suspension, as the base model tends to ride a bit stiff.
Audi A5 vs. Lexus RC 350
The Lexus RC is a well-crafted luxury coupe that gets high marks for its quiet ride and smooth V6 power. It's not as engaging to drive as the German class entries, but stepping up to the F Sport trim will liven things up a bit. Lexus' tracepad infotainment controller continues to be a source of frustration, however, and the rear-seat accommodations are small, even for this class.
FAQ
Is the Audi A5 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi A5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A5:
- Minor additions and changes to feature content
- LED headlights are now standard
- A wireless charger with signal booster is now available
- The manual transmission has been discontinued
- Part of the second A5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi A5 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi A5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A5?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi A5 is the 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,200.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $55,600
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $59,300
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $51,200
What are the different models of Audi A5?
More about the 2019 Audi A5
2019 Audi A5 Convertible Overview
The 2019 Audi A5 Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A5 Convertible 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A5 Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A5 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi A5 Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Audi A5 Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Audi A5 Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] A5 Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi A5 Convertible A5 Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,905.
Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,334.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible and all available trim types: 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi A5 Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi A5 Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
