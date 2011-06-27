2021 Aston Martin Vantage Convertible
- Seven-speed manual transmission available in non-AMR Vantage
- No other significant changes
- Part of the new Vantage generation that debuted in 2019
- Potent 503-horsepower V8
- Available manual transmission
- Guaranteed exclusivity
- Interior lacks the polish and presentation of rivals
- Infotainment tech is a bit outdated
- Cabin can be noisy on less than perfect roads
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Review
The Vantage is the entry point to the world of Aston Martin but should in no way be considered entry-level. It's equipped with a 503-horsepower turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and your choice of either a seven-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Handling is crisp, and when equipped with the optional manual transmission, the overall mood is one of engagement and exclusivity.
The Vantage comes well equipped from the start, and options are largely focused on personalization with a wealth of paint options and interior color combinations. The Aston Martin bridges the gap between cars like the Jaguar F-Type SVR and the Bentley Continental GT, offering a mix of off-the-shelf performance hardware and bespoke customization. Other close competitors include the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe and the Porsche 911 Carrera S.
Which Vantage does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Aston Martin Vantage models
The 2021 Vantage has no trim levels but instead offers personalization through a multitude of paint and interior trim colors. Some features are bundled with option packages. Standard equipment is on par with competitors and highlight features include:
Vantage
Mechanical features include:
- 503-horsepower turbocharged 4.0-liter V8
- Seven-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission
- 20-inch wheels
- Adaptive suspension
Inside, the Vantage comes with:
- Generous leather appointments
- 8.0-inch infotainment screen
- Navigation system
- Power-adjustable seats with memory settings
Option packages include various styling, tech and comfort features:
- Sport Plus Pack
- Exterior Black Pack
- Tech Pack
- Comfort Pack
|Roadster 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$161,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Vantage safety features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Help the driver maintain control under heavy braking.
- Parking Distance Display
- Aids in tight parking situations, helping the driver judge the distance between the car and an obstacle.
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring
- Assists the driver by applying more power to the wheel with maximum traction during cornering and acceleration.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. the competition
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
It's hard to believe two competitors can share the same engine, but that's exactly what the AMG GT and Vantage have in common. But don't think these are rebadged versions of each other. From tip to tail and everywhere in between, the AMG GT is very much a Mercedes. If only it offered a manual transmission like the Aston does.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Porsche 911
For decades, the Porsche 911 has been the go-to for a high-performance GT car. Much more than its numbers on a sheet of paper, the 911, in all its guises, is thoroughly well-rounded and devastatingly quick on any road. But it lacks the aural gratification that can only be found in a V8 engine — the kind you find in the Aston.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Jaguar F-Type
If it's British or nothing, the Jaguar F-Type SVR is the only other car in the Aston's price range that offers similar thrust and a similar bellowing V8 soundtrack. We're fans of the Jag's relatively practical design as well as its raw speed, but we struggle to accept the marginally reliable infotainment system. The Aston does it better here and is more exclusive.
Is the Aston Martin Vantage a good car?
Is the Aston Martin Vantage reliable?
Is the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Aston Martin Vantage?
The least-expensive 2021 Aston Martin Vantage is the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $161,000.
Other versions include:
- Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $161,000
What are the different models of Aston Martin Vantage?
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Convertible Overview
The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Convertible is offered in the following styles: Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Vantage Convertible.
