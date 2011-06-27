2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the first-generation DBS Superleggera introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Mind-bending acceleration from its 715-horsepower V12 engine
- Exceptional balance of handling prowess and ride comfort
- Genuinely exclusive
- Infotainment could stand to be better, especially at this price
- Transmission lacks finesse at lower speeds
- Rear seats are for decoration
2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Review
If you close your eyes and imagine the ultimate exotic luxury coupe, it probably looks a lot like the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. The top model in Aston Martin's lineup, the DBS Superleggera represents everything the brand has to offer in terms of speed, quality and comfort. And it looks the part. Distinctive styling makes it clear that the DBS Superleggera is in rare air, and a turn behind the wheel — with 715 horsepower on tap — drives the point home with authority.
There aren't many competitors in this range that prioritize comfortable, long-distance grand touring. Most cars this expensive focus on performance first, and the DBS Superleggera is less suited for a racetrack than its rivals from Ferrari and McLaren. But there's a special allure to the grace, glamour and brute force of Aston Martins. And it doesn't get more Aston Martin than this.
Which DBS Superleggera does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera models
The DBS Superleggera comes as either a coupe or convertible (the Volante). Each one rolls off the lot with a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine making 715 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.
Every Superleggera comes standard with:
- 21-inch wheels
- Carbon-ceramic brakes
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Carbon-fiber splitter, sills and diffuser
- Matte black exhaust tailpipes
- 8-inch central display screen
- Navigation system
- Aston Martin premium audio
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Leather interior
- Carpeted floors and trunk
- Sport seats with memory settings and heating
- 360-degree camera (gives you a top-down view of the DBS and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
Standout features on the long list of available options include:
- Lightweight forged 21-inch wheels
- Carbon-fiber roof
- Titanium exhaust
- Carbon-fiber interior trim
- Leather headliner
- Ventilated seats
- Contrast seat stitching
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound stereo
Sponsored cars related to the DBS Superleggera
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Volante 2dr Convertible
5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$334,700
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite DBS Superleggera safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Alerts you to obstacles in front of or behind the DBS while parking.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the DBS to help you navigate tight parking spots.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Measures the pressure of each tire and informs you when a tire's pressure is too low.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. the competition
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Ferrari 812 Superfast
Where the DBS weaves performance into its luxurious demeanor, the 812 Superfast is about maximum performance all the time. From striking looks to a shrieking naturally aspirated V12, the 812 Superfast has a take-no-prisoners approach to grand touring that makes it an exceptional athlete. It doesn't offer a convertible option, however.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. McLaren GT
The McLaren GT is the rare mid-engine grand tourer, using an engine position designed for better performance and offering front and rear trunks to maximize cargo space. As a result, it has excellent acceleration and handling, though its attempt at luxury comfort is inherently compromised. Still, the GT looks great, and the vertically opening doors never fail to impress.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Bentley Continental
As one might expect, the Bentley provides premium luxury and comfort on the road, with a sumptuous interior designed to make road trips stress-free. The downside is all that grandeur adds a lot of weight. The Continental is fast but not as athletic as the DBS, and its styling is reserved by comparison. Of course, to many Bentley owners, that's the point.
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera:
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the first-generation DBS Superleggera introduced for 2018
Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera reliable?
Is the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
The least-expensive 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante 2dr Convertible (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $334,700.
Other versions include:
- Volante 2dr Convertible (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $334,700
What are the different models of Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
More about the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible Overview
The 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible is offered in the following styles: Volante 2dr Convertible (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 DBS Superleggera Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 DBS Superleggera Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Volante, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertibles are available in my area?
2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] DBS Superleggera Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible DBS Superleggera Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,386.
Find a new Aston Martin for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,714.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible and all available trim types: Volante. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Related 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW Z4 2019
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2019
- 2019 Ferrari Portofino
- Audi A5 2020
- 2019 TT
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- 2020 Z4
- 2019 Mustang
- 2019 F-TYPE