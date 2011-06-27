2019 Aston Martin DB11 Convertible
- New convertible body style available
- Updated V12 engine, now with 630 horsepower
- Part of the first DB11 generation introduced for 2017
- Powerful V12 engine offers stately grand-touring character
- Optional 503-hp V8 engine makes for lighter, sharper performance
- Distinct and lustful design
- Several colors, options and details available for personalization
- Rear seats are quite small
- Many common driver aids and safety features not offered
Few cars represents power and style quite like the 2019 Aston Martin DB11.
The DB11 is a grand touring coupe that succeeds Aston's DB9, a car that ended a 12-year production run in 2016. Today's DB11 doesn't look much different than the DB9, but underneath is a revised aluminum body structure. Modern upgrades are more apparent inside the cabin, with improved materials and electronics, and underhood is a choice of a turbocharged V8 or a 12-cylinder engine.
For 2019, that sublime 12-cylinder is improved with 30 more horsepower and the ability to reach a top speed of 208 mph. The V12 is found in the DB11's new AMR edition, which also includes revised suspension tuning. If that kind of power seems a little excessive, there's still the 503-horsepower V8 engine option sourced from Mercedes-Benz's high-performance AMG division. Aston officials say a V8-equipped DB11 is more than 200 pounds lighter than a V12-powered coupe, and that the smaller-size engine is better centered within the car's wheelbase.
Aston calls the DB11 a "2+2," which in theory means you could seat two passengers in the back. In practice, you won't want to, at least no one you consider family or friend. These are very small rear seats. No matter. A stately English grand touring car such as the DB11 needs only one other seat for a companion, a seat swathed in fine leather, decorative stitching and surrounded by a luxurious cabin. Sound, speed and sheer presence — the new DB11 is more sensory experience than mere luxury transportation.
2019 Aston Martin DB11 models
The 2019 Aston Martin DB11 is available as a coupe or a convertible (Volante) with a power-operated soft top. Luxury appointments such as soft leather seating and advanced tech come standard, and an extensive options list lets you tailor the DB11 to your personal tastes.
At the heart of the beast is a choice of a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 (503 hp, 498 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (630 hp, 516 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The convertible only comes with the V8.
Standard features include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights and taillights, a hands-free trunk, power-adjustable heated front seats, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors.
Technology features include a digital instrument and gauges display, an 8-inch infotainment display with rotary control dial, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPhone integration, a USB input, a premium Aston Martin audio system, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.
Of course, plenty of customization awaits. DB11 buyers can opt for upgraded leather, carpet, interior color and decorative stitching, as well as ventilated seats, an upgraded Aston Martin or a top-level Bang & Olufsen sound, and exterior enhancements such as a gloss-black body kit, several different 20-inch wheel designs, colored brake calipers, and cosmetic roof and hood treatments.
|V8 Volante 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$216,495
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite DB11 safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Provides audible alerts and aids in preventing or minimizing low-speed collisions with objects or pedestrians.
- Pelvis, Thorax and Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects in the event of collision, a nice thing to count on when your car can reach 200 mph.
- 360-Degree Bird's-Eye Camera
- Provides a top-down view of the areas surrounding the DB11, helping to reduce the likelihood of collisions in parking lots.
Aston Martin DB11 vs. the competition
Aston Martin DB11 vs. Bentley Continental
In most respects, the Bentley is every bit the Aston's equal. Both offer either a V8 or a 12-cylinder engine, and both are meant as grand touring cars rather than outright sports cars. The Bentley includes a few standard features that are options on the Aston, but making a choice in this matchup largely comes down to which car you happen to like more.
Aston Martin DB11 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
While not the superlative style and performance statement that the DB11 is, the S-Class Coupe represents a tremendous value in this rarefied luxury performance car air. Its impressive German refinement and bulletproof build quality may have you wondering why you'd pay more for the V8-equipped DB11. No doubt, the DB11 makes a style statement that the Mercedes can't touch, no matter how good it is. But it's one of the best bang for the luxury buck you can get.
Aston Martin DB11 vs. Maserati Gran Turismo
Perhaps only the Maserati can lay claim to the same kind of style statement that the DB11 makes. Where the Aston is all chiseled hoodlines and muscular side panels, the Maserati appears as if created by a particularly imaginative lava flow. It's round in all the right ways, square and squat in others, with unassailable Italian design and flair. It's the lowest powerlifter of the group, with its V8 engine outputting just 454 hp through an outdated six-speed transmission. But at around $136,000, you could buy the Gran Turismo as your weekend get-out-of-town car and have enough left over for a Porsche Cayman as a daily driver. That's not a bad garage.
Is the Aston Martin DB11 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Aston Martin DB11?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Aston Martin DB11:
Is the Aston Martin DB11 reliable?
Is the 2019 Aston Martin DB11 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Aston Martin DB11?
The least-expensive 2019 Aston Martin DB11 is the 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $216,495.
Other versions include:
- V8 Volante 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $216,495
What are the different models of Aston Martin DB11?
The 2019 Aston Martin DB11 sits in an unusual niche. It's not quite a supercar like a Lamborghini Aventador, but neither is it a more common high-luxury or high-performance car like a Porsche 911 Turbo or a Mercedes S-Class. The DB11 is a car that's both exclusive and attainable, even if statistically few will vault to the tax bracket necessary to own one.
This makes the DB11 an attractive target for a buyer who wants one of life's finer cars but can't reconcile themselves to more exclusive supercars that cost as much as a tidy house in the Midwest. For the base price, the DB11 represents an exceptional value. Its drop-dead gorgeous lines and style are distinct, and power from either a turbocharged V8 or 12-cylinder engine is otherworldly and possibly worth every penny.
Although the core of the exterior design remains familiar, the Aston Martin DB11 features an aluminum structure that helps to shed some of the weight of its predecessor, the DB9. New for 2019 is an upgraded version of the DB11's snarling heart, a V12 engine rated at 630 hp (up 30 hp from the outgoing engine), which you'll find in the new AMR edition.
There's also the turbocharged V8 rated at 503 hp. Introduced last year and seen as a "sensible" alternative to the V12, the smaller, lighter engine also makes the DB11 come alive with increased handling prowess. It's also the only engine available if you opt for the DB11 Volante convertible model.
What you'll pay to drive away in an DB11 depends on how personal you want to make it. Some of the DB11's options are fairly desirable, such as ventilated seats and the top-shelf Bang & Olufsen sound system. Others are more superfluous, such as decorative headrest stitching, quilted leather surfaces, even alternative seat belt colors. Whichever interior color scheme you choose, whatever wheels, badges and body trim additions you ultimately decide on, let the incomparable shopping tools on Edmunds guide your way to your ideal Aston Martin.
The 2019 Aston Martin DB11 Convertible is offered in the following styles: V8 Volante 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
