More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a compact luxury crossover SUV intent on attracting buyers with sharp design, enjoyable handling and a powerful engine. It comes in two trim levels that, with exceptions, have similar access to options and packages, which include additional safety, luxury and performance features. Regardless of trim level and options, the Stelvio's pricing remains competitive with the segment, even when it's fully loaded. The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is offered in base and Ti trim levels that are differentiated by their level of standard features. Both trims come with the same powerful inline four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic. A high-performance Quadrifoglio model is also available. The base Stelvio doesn't skimp on style, boasting 18-inch wheels and chrome exhaust finishers. You'll find most typical luxury appointments inside, including 10-way power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a digital gauge cluster. And while the 6.5-inch entertainment screen falls on the small side, it still supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For a small increase in price, the Ti ups the luxury and appearance elements by adding items such as 19-inch wheels, wood interior trim, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and a larger 8.8-inch widescreen infotainment system. A small handful of packages improve performance, luxury and safety aspects of the Stelvio, while à la carte options consist of a stereo upgrade and a dual-pane sunroof. A rear mechanical locking differential — a rarity in this segment — is available in a performance package. Fortunately, most packages and options can be ordered together, so you don't have to worry about missing out on a feature. Considering its driving experience, the Stelvio is priced fairly when compared against its segment. That said, it biases more toward sport than utility and luxury; its interior can feel a little plain; and larger occupants might feel a bit cramped in the back seat. Like all Alfa Romeos, the Stelvio is fresh to the market, so it'll be a few years before you know what to expect for resale value. When you've made the decision, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio for you.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Overview

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV is offered in the following styles: Ti 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Lusso 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Stelvio SUV 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Stelvio SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Stelvio SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Ti, Base, Ti Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Stelvio SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Stelvio SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,491 .

Find a new Alfa Romeo for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,280 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV and all available trim types : Quadrifoglio, Ti, Sport, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Alfa Romeo lease specials

