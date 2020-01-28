2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review

Since its introduction in 2017, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has delivered an appealing combination of style and driving fun. Unfortunately, its interior storage and technology features fell behind the curve in the small luxury sedan class. For 2020, Alfa Romeo has updated the interior and safety tech and added new standard features that seek to remedy these shortcomings. A revised center console tops the list of physical changes in the Giulia, with larger cupholders and additional cubbies, including more space for your phone on the available wireless charger. Alfa Romeo has also improved the quality of the materials in this area. The larger 8.8-inch center touchscreen is now standard with improved graphics and functionality, and driver aids now include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, and active blind-spot assist. We've had no significant complaints about what the Giulia is like to drive, so with this series of interior updates, the 2020 Giulia should be the best version yet. A sedan that once fell behind the class in terms of technology and storage has certainly made up some ground, making the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia a more competitive rival to luxury sedans such as the BMW 3 Series and the Audi A4.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.2 / 10

It's been said that every true enthusiast must own an Alfa Romeo at one point, and the Giulia could be the car to tick that box. It's stylish and dripping with personality. But this Italian is not without risk. Build quality and technical issues dogged our experience.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Giulia can be a bit hit or miss when it comes to handling, but you'll still look for any excuse to go for a spirited drive. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine is snarly, torquey and full of character. Braking force is easy to modulate with a smooth, linear response through the pedal.



The Giulia's steering weight is spot on when you're driving in Dynamic mode. And when you combine that just-right amount of effort with the accuracy, steering quickness and the near-perfect steering wheel, you can't help but go hunting for the perfect line through every corner. The lackluster all-season tires, however, offer more noise than grip. We'd opt for an upgrade to the Alfa's rubber.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The front seats are firm but comfortable and aggressively supportive. The rear seats lack significant legroom for adults. The ride quality strikes an impressive balance between comfort and sportiness, which should make road trips easy. Wind and tire noise is present but not offensive, while various creaks and groans throughout the cabin are a bit more disconcerting.



The basic manual climate controls are clear and easy to use. Airflow is good from the horizontal center vents, but our test car's auto setting had a tough time keeping the temperature and fan speed under control.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Giulia's cockpit is distinctly driver-oriented. The driver sits upright and close to the windshield, which bolsters connectedness with the car and a feeling of safety. Rear passengers, however, won't have much room to get in or get comfortable. Forward visibility is excellent. Rear and side visibility is merely average.



Most of the controls in the Giulia are familiar and intuitive even when they might be in a slightly different location than expected (such as the start button). The multimedia control knob falls readily to hand and helps make the primary interface easy to use.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The standard 8.8-inch touchscreen is a nice upgrade from the system in previous model years. The navigation setup is easy to use. The optional Harman Kardon audio system is a worthy upgrade as well. Unfortunately, the infotainment system isn't as sophisticated as those in rival German sedans. Graphics aren't as crisp as we'd like, and we had issues with smartphone connection via Bluetooth on several occasions. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.



Voice controls aren't particularly good, and sorting through the help menu took much more time than simply making the required change manually. Optional driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation are well sorted but somewhat overly sensitive.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The Giulia is similar to rivals in trunk capacity, but the trunk opening is high and narrow, making it difficult to put anything large or square into the trunk. The 60/40-split rear seats do fold relatively flat.



In a 2020 refresh, Alfa cleaned up some of the center console and introduced materials that improved storage slightly. The door pockets, however, are especially narrow, and it's best if rear passengers can keep everything in their pockets. LATCH points for child seats are easy to access, but a small back seat limits child-seat options.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates the Giulia gets 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Over our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, we saw an even 28 mpg on the required 91 octane, and the Giulia averaged 25.2 mpg over our two-week test. These numbers are consistent with those from the German competition.

Is it a good value? 6.0

Prospective buyers will be taking a chance on the quirky Giulia in a field of well-equipped German rivals. It's modern and stylish. But in materials quality it falls behind even the most average of rivals, and there are pronounced creaks throughout the cabin.



Alfa Romeo offers competitive warranties and good fuel economy, but a steep price tag (especially on the high-performance Quadrifoglio) without much of the associated luxury feel could spook shoppers.

Wildcard 9.0

Emotion is rarely the driving force behind a new vehicle purchase, but to the right buyer, the Alfa Giulia will blot out all other more staid and stable options. The Alfa's high levels of driving engagement also make it so appealing.



You can't mistake the Giulia for anything else, and neither will most bystanders. Stylish, seductive and unique, the Alfa offers a throwback to the '80s European sport sedans that are now the stuff of legends. Even the most sensible enthusiast might be enticed by the Giulia's charms.

Which Giulia does Edmunds recommend?

Base and Ti models will work for most shoppers. But if you want the Giulia's bite to match its bark, we recommend the V6-powered Quadrifoglio. Not only is the Quadrifoglio the most powerful version of the Giulia, but it's the best equipped and available with the most options. It's the most expensive version of this stylish sedan, but we think it's worth the cost of entry.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia models

The 2020 Giulia is available in three main trim levels: the base Giulia, the Ti and the high-performance Quadrifoglio. The Giulia and Ti models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (280 horsepower, 306 lb-ft) that puts its power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also available for all 2.0-liter cars. The Quadrifoglio uses a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (505 hp, 443 lb-ft).