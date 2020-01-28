2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
What’s new
- Upgraded center console boasts additional storage options
- Larger center touchscreen and instrument cluster display are now standard
- Additional adaptive cruise control and safety tech
- Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
Pros & Cons
- Strong turbocharged engine lineup
- Sleek interior cabin styling
- High performance of the Quadrifoglio model
- Infotainment system has an easy user interface
- Rear-seat space is tight for the class
- The base-model seats are flat and uncomfortable
- Trunk space is small for the segment
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review
Since its introduction in 2017, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has delivered an appealing combination of style and driving fun. Unfortunately, its interior storage and technology features fell behind the curve in the small luxury sedan class. For 2020, Alfa Romeo has updated the interior and safety tech and added new standard features that seek to remedy these shortcomings.
A revised center console tops the list of physical changes in the Giulia, with larger cupholders and additional cubbies, including more space for your phone on the available wireless charger. Alfa Romeo has also improved the quality of the materials in this area. The larger 8.8-inch center touchscreen is now standard with improved graphics and functionality, and driver aids now include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, and active blind-spot assist.
We've had no significant complaints about what the Giulia is like to drive, so with this series of interior updates, the 2020 Giulia should be the best version yet. A sedan that once fell behind the class in terms of technology and storage has certainly made up some ground, making the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia a more competitive rival to luxury sedans such as the BMW 3 Series and the Audi A4.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The Giulia's steering weight is spot on when you're driving in Dynamic mode. And when you combine that just-right amount of effort with the accuracy, steering quickness and the near-perfect steering wheel, you can't help but go hunting for the perfect line through every corner. The lackluster all-season tires, however, offer more noise than grip. We'd opt for an upgrade to the Alfa's rubber.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The basic manual climate controls are clear and easy to use. Airflow is good from the horizontal center vents, but our test car's auto setting had a tough time keeping the temperature and fan speed under control.
How’s the interior?7.5
Most of the controls in the Giulia are familiar and intuitive even when they might be in a slightly different location than expected (such as the start button). The multimedia control knob falls readily to hand and helps make the primary interface easy to use.
How’s the tech?6.5
Voice controls aren't particularly good, and sorting through the help menu took much more time than simply making the required change manually. Optional driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation are well sorted but somewhat overly sensitive.
How’s the storage?6.0
In a 2020 refresh, Alfa cleaned up some of the center console and introduced materials that improved storage slightly. The door pockets, however, are especially narrow, and it's best if rear passengers can keep everything in their pockets. LATCH points for child seats are easy to access, but a small back seat limits child-seat options.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?6.0
Alfa Romeo offers competitive warranties and good fuel economy, but a steep price tag (especially on the high-performance Quadrifoglio) without much of the associated luxury feel could spook shoppers.
Wildcard9.0
You can't mistake the Giulia for anything else, and neither will most bystanders. Stylish, seductive and unique, the Alfa offers a throwback to the '80s European sport sedans that are now the stuff of legends. Even the most sensible enthusiast might be enticed by the Giulia's charms.
Which Giulia does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia models
The 2020 Giulia is available in three main trim levels: the base Giulia, the Ti and the high-performance Quadrifoglio. The Giulia and Ti models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (280 horsepower, 306 lb-ft) that puts its power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also available for all 2.0-liter cars. The Quadrifoglio uses a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (505 hp, 443 lb-ft).
Standard features on the base Giulia include Brembo brakes, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and an eight-speaker audio system. The Giulia Ti adds a few more features such as bigger wheels, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
The Ti also gives you access to a wider variety of options. Notable picks include the Sport and Lusso styling packages and the Active Driver Assist package, which bundles a variety of advanced driver safety aids. Other options include an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, sport front seats, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio comes with the 505-hp V6 engine and a torque-vectoring rear differential. Exterior upgrades include six-piston Brembo brakes and a unique front fascia, grille and rear diffuser. The hood and roof are also made from carbon fiber. Inside, you'll find more carbon-fiber trim and almost all of the features that are optional on the less expensive Giulias.
Sponsored cars related to the Giulia
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$74,500
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|505 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Giulia safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set interval from the vehicle ahead and can bring the vehicle to a stop without driver intervention.
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Warns of an impending collision and, in some circumstances, brings the vehicle to a stop if a collision appears imminent.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Provides an audible buzzing noise to alert you if you're drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. the competition
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Audi A4
If the Giulia is the passion-driven choice in the small luxury sedan segment, the A4 is the choice you'd make based on sensibility. The Audi has a more spacious back seat than the Alfa, it has better-quality materials in the cabin, and the infotainment interface is far easier to use. The A4, however, lacks some of the feedback and driving enjoyment provided by the Giulia.
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series is a popular choice in the luxury sedan market, though it isn't as impressive or pulse-pounding as it once was. It has impressive handling and a comfortable ride on the highway, combined with two strong-but-efficient engine choices. The BMW certainly boasts better build quality than the Alfa too.
Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Kia Stinger
The Kia Stinger is competitively priced with a stylish exterior and an upscale interior that might surprise you. Like the Alfa, the Kia has multiple levels of performance depending on which engine you choose, and it's extremely entertaining to drive. The Stinger's back seat is bigger too. Between the two, the Kia is the one we'd prefer for daily driving.
FAQ
Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia:
- Upgraded center console boasts additional storage options
- Larger center touchscreen and instrument cluster display are now standard
- Additional adaptive cruise control and safety tech
- Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia reliable?
Is the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
The least-expensive 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia is the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,500.
Other versions include:
- Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $74,500
What are the different models of Alfa Romeo Giulia?
More about the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Overview
The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is offered in the following styles: Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Giulia Quadrifoglio featuring deep dives into trim levels including Quadrifoglio, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio?
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $10,712 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,712 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,483.
The average savings for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglios are available in my area?
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2020 [object Object] Giulia Quadrifoglios listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,344 and mileage as low as 8 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,000 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Giulia Quadrifoglio available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Giulia Quadrifoglio for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Giulia Quadrifoglio you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Alfa Romeo Giulia for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,592.
Find a new Alfa Romeo for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,798.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and all available trim types: Quadrifoglio. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Alfa Romeo lease specials
Related 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7