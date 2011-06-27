2019 Acura RLX Sedan
What’s new
- The RLX is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first RLX generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Quiet, comfortable interior
- Spacious cabin and seating, especially for rear passengers
- Long list of standard safety and convenience features
- Dual-screen infotainment system is outdated and unintuitive
- Interior design looks dated
- Subpar ride and handling for the class
- Hybrid fails to offer stand-out efficiency
Which RLX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Acura RLX is a car in need of a redesign. Acura's large luxury sedan boasts some unique features. But beyond some minor tweaks, it hasn't changed much since it launched in 2013, and even then it didn't feel cutting-edge. The RLX is roomy and comfortable, and the interior materials and craftsmanship have a distinctly luxury feel. The design and technology, however, feel generations behind what you'll find in a new Audi or Mercedes-Benz.
The Acura's real party tricks are its novel drivetrains. The base model is front-wheel drive with a rear-wheel steering system to help it feel more nimble. At the top of the range sits the Sport Hybrid, which drives the front wheels with a punchy V6 and the rear wheels with an electric motor. Sadly, the Sport Hybrid doesn't live up to its sporty promises on the road. And it is no more frugal than other luxury hybrids that are better to drive and come in more modern packages or offer significantly better mpg.
2019 Acura RLX models
The 2019 Acura RLX comes in just two trims. The base front-wheel-drive version (referred to as P-AWS) comes with a features list that's more comprehensive than what you'll get on many competitive base models. The Sport Hybrid comes with an all-wheel-drive hybrid drivetrain and even more premium features.
The base RLX P-AWS is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making 310 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque. It sends power to the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the P-AWS trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a power sunroof, automatic windshield wipers, a rearview camera, and keyless entry with push-button start. Inside, you'll find three-zone automatic climate controls, heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a dual-screen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, and a 14-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, a USB-iPod interface, smartphone app integration (Pandora and Aha internet radio integration), and an auxiliary audio jack.
Both the P-AWS and the Sport Hybrid come with a full suite of active safety features and driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Sport Hybrid also adds LED foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote start, and a surround-view camera system. Inside, the Sport Hybrid gets ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and manual rear-door sunshades, a head-up display, and a premium 14-speaker stereo system.
Obviously, the biggest upgrade is the hybrid drivetrain. The V6 motor drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a built-in electric motor, and each rear wheel has an independent electric motor. Total system power is 377 horsepower and 341 lb-ft of torque.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Features & Specs
|Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$61,900
|MPG
|28 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|377 hp @ 6500 rpm
|P-AWS 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$54,900
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RLX safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lets you set a desired speed and maintain distance between you and the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Alerts you of obstacles detected ahead. Provides visual alerts first and will automatically brake for you if you don't react.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Detects lane markings and will guide the car back to the middle if you begin to drift out of your lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura RLX vs. the competition
Acura RLX vs. Acura TLX
The TLX is technically the RLX's little brother, coming in about 7 inches shorter overall. But it's still a roomy luxury sedan, and it offers a lot of substance even if the base four-cylinder engine is a bit bland. It certainly looks and feels like a more modern vehicle than the RLX, and in SH-AWD guise it's also a more engaging performer.
Acura RLX vs. Lexus ES 350
The Lexus ES has managed to hold the mantle of best-selling luxury sedan for a surprisingly long time. The redesigned 2019 ES adds more personality and refinement to Lexus' winning formula of affordability and reliability. The ES hybrid also returns truly fantastic fuel economy without detracting from the car's premium feel. Unfortunately, while the ES boasts newer tech, the user interface isn't any more friendly than the RLX's.
Acura RLX vs. Audi A6
The newly redesigned A6 feels positively futuristic next to the RLX since it's rife with crisp digital displays and cutting-edge technology features. It's also a more competent car to drive, with Audi's tried-and-true all-wheel-drive system offering sure-footed handling. And while there's no hybrid option, it doesn't fall much shorter of the RLX in terms of efficiency thanks to standard mild hybrid electrification.
FAQ
Is the Acura RLX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Acura RLX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura RLX:
- The RLX is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first RLX generation introduced for 2014
Is the Acura RLX reliable?
Is the 2019 Acura RLX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura RLX?
The least-expensive 2019 Acura RLX is the 2019 Acura RLX P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,900.
Other versions include:
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $61,900
- P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $54,900
What are the different models of Acura RLX?
More about the 2019 Acura RLX
2019 Acura RLX Sedan Overview
The 2019 Acura RLX Sedan is offered in the following styles: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Acura RLX Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura RLX Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RLX Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura RLX Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RLX Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, P-AWS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Acura RLX Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura RLX Sedan?
2019 Acura RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2019 Acura RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,895. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $11,481 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $11,481 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,414.
The average savings for the 2019 Acura RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 18.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Acura RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
