  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RLX
  4. 2019 Acura RLX
  5. 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid
Edmunds Rating
6.6 / 10
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Acura RLX
VIEW OFFERS
Acura.com

2019 Acura RLX Hybrid

Type:

What’s new

  • The RLX is unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first RLX generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet, comfortable interior
  • Spacious cabin and seating, especially for rear passengers
  • Long list of standard safety and convenience features
  • Dual-screen infotainment system is outdated and unintuitive
  • Interior design looks dated
  • Subpar ride and handling for the class
  • Hybrid fails to offer stand-out efficiency
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Acura RLX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
MSRP Starting at
$61,900
Save as much as $11,481
Select your model:
Save as much as $11,481 with Edmunds

2019 Acura RLX Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 RLX
P-AWS and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

msrp 

$54,900
starting price
See All Trims
Acura.com
See all for sale

Which RLX does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you do a lot of city driving, you won't see much in the way of fuel savings from the Sport Hybrid. We'd recommend skipping the added cost and complexity and opting for the RLX P-AWS. You'll get a comfortable, well-built luxury sedan (that doesn't benefit from being saddled with the expectation of "sport") for a reasonable price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.6 / 10

The Acura RLX is a car in need of a redesign. Acura's large luxury sedan boasts some unique features. But beyond some minor tweaks, it hasn't changed much since it launched in 2013, and even then it didn't feel cutting-edge. The RLX is roomy and comfortable, and the interior materials and craftsmanship have a distinctly luxury feel. The design and technology, however, feel generations behind what you'll find in a new Audi or Mercedes-Benz.

The Acura's real party tricks are its novel drivetrains. The base model is front-wheel drive with a rear-wheel steering system to help it feel more nimble. At the top of the range sits the Sport Hybrid, which drives the front wheels with a punchy V6 and the rear wheels with an electric motor. Sadly, the Sport Hybrid doesn't live up to its sporty promises on the road. And it is no more frugal than other luxury hybrids that are better to drive and come in more modern packages or offer significantly better mpg.

2019 Acura RLX models

The 2019 Acura RLX comes in just two trims. The base front-wheel-drive version (referred to as P-AWS) comes with a features list that's more comprehensive than what you'll get on many competitive base models. The Sport Hybrid comes with an all-wheel-drive hybrid drivetrain and even more premium features.

The base RLX P-AWS is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making 310 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque. It sends power to the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the P-AWS trim includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a power sunroof, automatic windshield wipers, a rearview camera, and keyless entry with push-button start. Inside, you'll find three-zone automatic climate controls, heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a dual-screen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth, and a 14-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, a USB-iPod interface, smartphone app integration (Pandora and Aha internet radio integration), and an auxiliary audio jack.

Both the P-AWS and the Sport Hybrid come with a full suite of active safety features and driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The Sport Hybrid also adds LED foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote start, and a surround-view camera system. Inside, the Sport Hybrid gets ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a power rear sunshade and manual rear-door sunshades, a head-up display, and a premium 14-speaker stereo system.

Obviously, the biggest upgrade is the hybrid drivetrain. The V6 motor drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a built-in electric motor, and each rear wheel has an independent electric motor. Total system power is 377 horsepower and 341 lb-ft of torque.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD (3.5L V6 hybrid | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.6 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology5.5

Driving

6.5
The RLX is quick in a straight line, but other facets of its dynamic repertoire leave the driver disconnected. The frustrating brake feel and bump-sensitive handling undo any sporting pretensions suggested by the power delivery. But the hybrid system is smooth, and the transmission feels natural.

Acceleration

7.5
The electric-augmented torque off the line is seamless, blending smoothly with the robust V6 power. Although it's quick from a launch, the engine's responses at freeway speeds are less impressive. Its 5.6-second sprint to 60 mph is quick, but in the company of similar-priced competitors this does not stand out.

Braking

5.5
The brake pedal feels normal at light pressure but is awkward in moderate-to-hard use, like stepping on a spring connected to nothing else. The RLX's blending of regenerative and traditional brakes reminds us of earlier, cruder efforts. A lengthy stopping distance of 126 feet from 60 mph is below average for the class.

Steering

7.0
The steering feels well-weighted but numb and slightly artificial. It's geared well, neither too quick nor too slow. The car is easy to keep pointed straight.

Handling

6.0
Turn-in is good, but any elegance evaporates on roads with bumps where it is easily unsettled. An unorthodox technique is demanded to extract the most speed through a corner — SH-AWD requires you apply more throttle to erase this car's understeer. Grip is good but not great, and body roll is moderate.

Drivability

6.5
The RLX responds briskly off the line, and its stepped transmission provides a more natural experience than a CVT automatic. Manual mode is so unresponsive that it's nearly useless. It lacks any meaningful regen or engine braking upon throttle lift, forcing a "gas-brake-gas-brake" pedal dance in freeway slogs. Sport mode favors higher revs.

Comfort

7.0
A poorly sorted ride stands out among otherwise competent luxury appointments. The cabin is hushed, and the engine imperceptibly turns on and off (because it's a hybrid, remember). Its seats are quite comfortable for long trips, and their meek side bolsters are fine since the car's no joy to hustle around corners anyway.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seats are very comfortable. They're plush and wide, with modest bolsters. The lack of lateral support coupled with slippery leather means a lot of sliding around.

Ride comfort

5.0
Rubbery, constantly busy ride motions make roads seem bumpier than you ever knew. The car is coping (poorly) with too much weight — underdamped and easily unsettled by midcorner bumps. Body motions are excessive on textured roads. The powertrain jiggles around when the accelerator is pushed or released quickly.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The integration of the engine and electric motor is seamless. At low speeds you hear rather than feel the engine turn on. Beyond 40 mph, the engine is largely silent, and it sounds good at full whack. Road noise is what you hear the most. Engine vibration is noticeable during idle-stop restarts and low-speed driving.

Climate control

7.0
The climate controls are split between hard keys (temp, power, auto, defrost, defog) and the touchscreen (mode, recirc, fan speed). Heated and cooled front seats are tepid — maximum cooling is merely adequate. The back seat gets sunshades on all three rear windows, heated seats and temperature control for vents.

Interior

7.5
The RLX nails the fundamentals of cabin layout and accommodation. Interior space is a strong suit, particularly in backseat legroom. It's easy to climb into and out of. And once seated, the driver will immediately feel at home. However, the dual-screen setup is clunky.

Ease of use

6.0
The dual-screen setup takes getting used to: One is a touchscreen; the other uses a push-knob rotary selector. The menus aren't overly intuitive, and not having a hard switch for fan speed is a poor choice. More thought needs to go into organization.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
This Acura is easy to live with. The front door swings wide open, and the sill is on the broad side but not high. The modest seat bolsters and a fairly trim dash aid entry. Bonus: The steering wheel and seat move aside to ease your exit. The rear doors open wide, though the roofline drops a bit and the sill is a touch wide.

Driving position

7.5
The natural driving position is thanks in part to a wide pedal box and a right-size steering wheel. There's enough range of travel in the seats and steering wheel to accommodate a variety of body proportions. The scalloped door panel accentuates the sense of width in the cabin.

Roominess

8.5
The ample headroom for tall drivers is helped by the lack of a panoramic sunroof (there's a conventional one). Elbow room is generous, too. The back seat has a good sense of width and a higher seating position than the front. There's plenty of rear kneeroom but lackluster headroom — that's the one demerit. Otherwise, this sedan offers a lot of space.

Visibility

7.0
The RLX presents a mix of panoramic and average sightlines. There's a broad view over the cowl and beltline. But the windshield pillar base plus the tweeter and mirror mechanism create a sizable blockage. The tall rear deck and wide pillars compromise the rear view. Camera views — front, mirrors, back — provide a bird's-eye view, but the display offers mediocre resolution.

Quality

7.5
The cabin is well-built with premium materials (supple leather, flawless stitching) and consistent panel gaps. That its design looks and feels old is unfortunate because it's clearly assembled with care.

Utility

7.0
The RLX isn't a standout in cargo management. The hybrid battery impinges on trunk space, and the Sport Hybrid's back seat neither folds nor has a pass-through. Front-seat occupants enjoy quite a large and clever console bin, although there's next to no storage options in the back seat.

Small-item storage

7.5
The center console bin is spacious and clever — the top flips up in either direction and slides back, and it has a removable tray. The two cupholders have some accommodation for various sizes. A little pocket resides near the 12-volt outlet, and door pockets will hold a small bottle and little else. There's no backseat storage other than map pockets on the back of the front seats. The armrest has dual cupholders.

Cargo space

6.0
Although the Sport Hybrid's trunk is small at 12 cubic feet, it's easy to use. It has a wide opening and an average liftover height. But the hybrid battery limits its depth and precludes a pass-through or a folding seat. The trunklid isn't power-operated.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The spacious back seat offers enough room for all but the biggest rear-facing seats. But the center portion is higher, and it's not practical to fit three seats at once. The LATCH anchors are fairly easy to find and reach.

Technology

5.5
The RLX really disappoints with the dated infotainment and too-conservative driver assistance features. While the audio system's sound quality is quite enjoyable, the RLX lacks modern smartphone integration, and the infotainment system's slow responses and crummy graphics are a letdown.

Smartphone integration

5.5
We needed two attempts in our test vehicle to connect to Bluetooth, and the process wasn't particularly quick. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren't supported. You can use the AcuraLink app on your phone, but it's a poor substitute.

Driver aids

6.0
While it has a slate of driver aids, most of them are far too conservative and frustrating. One aid pushes your foot off the accelerator too eagerly. Adaptive cruise is a mess — it overshoots and undershoots the target set speed, leading to an odd surge/relent/surge trait, and the minimum following distance is quite far.

Voice control

5.5
Voice controls require the user to follow a rigid menu of choices, and the system is not especially good at discerning commands. Skip the voice controls. They're not useful.
Ad
Build Your RLX
110 people are viewing this car
MSRP$54,900 - $61,900
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Acura RLX.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$61,900
    MPG 28 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower377 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite RLX safety features:

    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Lets you set a desired speed and maintain distance between you and the vehicle ahead, even bringing you to a complete stop.
    Collision Mitigation Braking System
    Alerts you of obstacles detected ahead. Provides visual alerts first and will automatically brake for you if you don't react.
    Lane Keeping Assist System
    Detects lane markings and will guide the car back to the middle if you begin to drift out of your lane.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Acura RLX vs. the competition

    Acura RLX vs. Acura TLX

    The TLX is technically the RLX's little brother, coming in about 7 inches shorter overall. But it's still a roomy luxury sedan, and it offers a lot of substance even if the base four-cylinder engine is a bit bland. It certainly looks and feels like a more modern vehicle than the RLX, and in SH-AWD guise it's also a more engaging performer.

    Compare Acura RLX & Acura TLX features

    Acura RLX vs. Lexus ES 350

    The Lexus ES has managed to hold the mantle of best-selling luxury sedan for a surprisingly long time. The redesigned 2019 ES adds more personality and refinement to Lexus' winning formula of affordability and reliability. The ES hybrid also returns truly fantastic fuel economy without detracting from the car's premium feel. Unfortunately, while the ES boasts newer tech, the user interface isn't any more friendly than the RLX's.

    Compare Acura RLX & Lexus ES 350 features

    Acura RLX vs. Audi A6

    The newly redesigned A6 feels positively futuristic next to the RLX since it's rife with crisp digital displays and cutting-edge technology features. It's also a more competent car to drive, with Audi's tried-and-true all-wheel-drive system offering sure-footed handling. And while there's no hybrid option, it doesn't fall much shorter of the RLX in terms of efficiency thanks to standard mild hybrid electrification.

    Compare Acura RLX & Audi A6 features

    FAQ

    Is the Acura RLX a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RLX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.6 out of 10. You probably care about Acura RLX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RLX gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RLX has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura RLX. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Acura RLX?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura RLX:

    • The RLX is unchanged for 2019
    • Part of the first RLX generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Acura RLX reliable?

    To determine whether the Acura RLX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RLX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RLX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Acura RLX a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Acura RLX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 RLX and gave it a 6.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RLX is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura RLX?

    The least-expensive 2019 Acura RLX is the 2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $61,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Acura RLX?

    If you're interested in the Acura RLX, the next question is, which RLX model is right for you? RLX variants include Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of RLX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Acura RLX

    2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Overview

    The 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RLX Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RLX Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid?

    2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    The 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,895. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $11,481 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $11,481 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,414.

    The average savings for the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 18.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Acura RLX Hybrids are available in my area?

    2019 Acura RLX Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] RLX Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $62,895 and mileage as low as 38240 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] RLX Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid RLX Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Acura RLX for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,703.

    Find a new Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,436.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid and all available trim types: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Acura lease specials

    Related 2019 Acura RLX Hybrid info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles