Used 1998 Acura CL Consumer Reviews
11 Years and going
I've had my CL for almost 12 years and it's still a fine piece of machinery ( 206,780 miles thus far). Over the years, I had very few "major" repairs to the car such as exhaust system replacement. It still maintains many original parts. If you have an opportunity to buy this car, you should do it (especially if it has low mileage). It will pay for itself in a short period of time.
THE BEST
I own a 98 acura cl 2.3 5 spd tranny and it is amazing . My vehicle has over 200k and STILL RUNNING like new. No Major Problems for the mileage. All my Suspension/steering parts are still factory and not worn out YET. Car is 100% reliable and would rec. to any body looking for a Cheap reliable used car Awesome car!!!
Solid Car
I purchased the car with about 40k and have run it up to 150k. It has been mostly trouble free. The only major expense was a new alternator. It's a really solid car, now 12 years old the muffler is still the original. The interior has held up well, a few cracks in the drivers seat leather. At this point in time if you are reading this you would be considering a used car purchase, I would suggest it. My 98 has at least another 3 or 4 years of good strong life left in it. If you need a nice, solid two door coupe this would be a very good choice.
It's Swanky
This car has been reliable for the short period of time i have had it. But that comes with any honda/acura you buy. It's nice that you don't see it at every light that you stop at too! Could use more power, but that's because I'm a gear head. But it drives like it looks, smooth!
Awesome car!
I bought the car in 2002 with 82,000 miles on it. It now has 122,000 miles and is still tight and reliable. Other than brakes, tires, and oil changes this car has been nearly trouble free. I did have to replace the driver's side electric window motor.
