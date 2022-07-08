2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range
|Total MSRP
|$71,095
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$70,710
Shoppers are saving $385 for the T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range. Prices shown do not include… options. Our price ratings are based on T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) sales in your area up through June 27th, including destination fee, and any rebates currently available near Ashburn, VA
What Should I Pay
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 XC60 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC60 has 29.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC60. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Volvo XC60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC60:
- T5 and T6 powertrains replaced by B5 and B6 mild hybrid powertrains
- Refreshed front styling
- New Google-based infotainment system
- Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?
To determine whether the Volvo XC60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Volvo XC60 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo XC60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 XC60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo XC60?
The least-expensive 2022 Volvo XC60 is the 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $70,000.
Other versions include:
- T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $70,000
What are the different models of Volvo XC60?
If you're interested in the Volvo XC60, the next question is, which XC60 model is right for you? XC60 variants include T8 Polestar Engineered Extended Range 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of XC60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
