2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered
What’s new
- Former T8 plug-in hybrid is now called Recharge
- Adaptive headlights, hands-free liftgate and rear USB-C ports added as standard
- Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior design
- Spacious second-row seating
- Many standard safety tech features
- Available as a plug-in hybrid
- Not as fun to drive as most competitors
- Too many controls tied to frustrating touchscreen interface
- Ride is a little busier than you might expect from a luxury crossover
2021 Volvo XC60 Review
Just about any small luxury SUV you research is going to be practical and useful. But is it also stylish? Well, that's harder to come by. Thankfully, the 2021 Volvo XC60 places an equal importance on style. Inside and out, it's one of the most distinctive SUVs in its class. Its overall profile suggests the station wagons that Volvo was once known for, but it also features broad shoulders, sharp creases, and immediately recognizable headlight and taillight designs. The cabin is just as impressive, with a clean, simple look that pulls from traditional Scandinavian sensibilities.
Every XC60 comes with a four-cylinder engine. You might be expecting more from a luxury vehicle but Volvo gives you a choice of one of three versions. The base turbocharged engine goes toe to toe with similarly configured rivals, while more potent versions give you more power. Topping the range is the XC60 Recharge, which is a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid. To top it off, even a bare-bones XC60 comes with a wealth of driver safety aids that cost extra on rivals. Overall, the XC60's eye-catching design, powerful yet efficient engine lineup, and emphasis on value give it strong appeal. You can read our in-depth Expert Rating below to learn more.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
While the XC60 is a solid midpack contender, it does have some flaws worth noting. Surges in power from the twin-charged engine mean some issues with low-speed drivability, but a well-tuned transmission helps even things out. Steering and handling are a bit behind the curve for a luxury SUV, though, lacking some of the precision that rivals possess.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Cabin noise in the XC60 is relatively hushed, although you may hear some supercharger whine at low speeds if you've got the stereo turned off. And unfortunately Volvo hasn't optimized the air suspension for ride comfort, and the ride can be busy over broken surfaces.
How’s the interior?7.5
The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. Volvo went above expectations when it comes to visibility, with the XC60's thin pillars, excellent (optional) 360-degree parking camera and power-folding rear headrests.
How’s the tech?8.5
Connecting your smartphone is easy, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The voice controls work well to execute navigation and phone-call commands, and they even turn on the heated seats. The XC60's safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are easy to access and work well on busy freeways.
How’s the storage?8.5
In-cabin storage is decent, and there are felt- and rubber-lined door pockets that keep items from clanking around while you're on the road. Installing your child's car seat is relatively easy too, with flip-up seat anchors and enough space for two rear-facing seats.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.5
The build quality is excellent, and Volvo matches most segment competitors with its warranties. Scheduled maintenance coverage is typical for luxury vehicles at three years/36,000 miles, but roadside assistance is above average at four years/unlimited miles. Volvo also offers free towing for the life of the vehicle, a unique perk regardless of how much you've paid for your car.
Wildcard8.0
Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Volvo XC60 models
The 2021 Volvo XC60 is a small luxury SUV. It comes with one of three available powertrains that Volvo calls the T5, T6 or Recharge (last year's T8). These powertrains can then be matched to one of three trim levels that influence how many features the XC60 comes with. The trim levels are Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the Recharge powertrain), R-Design and Inscription.
The T5 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque). The Recharge uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). This is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that allows you to go about 19 miles on all-electric power before it switches over to regular gasoline power.
There is also a separate model called the XC60 Polestar Engineered, which gets a high-output version of the Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain. It puts out 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.
An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. All T5 models come standard with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.
Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the XC60 T8)
This base trim level comes with:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Hands-free tailgate
- Auto-dimming mirrors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated front seats (AWD only)
- Leather upholstery
- 9-inch touchscreen
- 10-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Advanced driving aids and safety features include:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
- Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
There are numerous packages and stand-alone options available for the Momentum trim level. They include:
- Premium package
- Navigation system
- Power-folding outboard rear headrests
- Front parking sensors
- Advanced package
- Premium package
- Ambient interior lighting
- Wireless charging pad
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Volvo and the car in front)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Volvo and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Climate package
- Heated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- 19- or 20-inch wheels
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Integrated booster cushions for outboard rear seats
- Air ionizer (helps further filter and clean air in the cabin)
R-Design
The R-Design is positioned as the sporty XC60. Upgrades over the base model include:
- Premium package
- 19-inch wheels
- Black exterior trim
- Ambient interior lighting
- Four-zone automatic climate control (T5 and T6 only)
- Heated front sport seats with cloth bolstering
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
Unless already included, the optional features listed above for the Momentum trim are available for the R-Design except the 20-inch wheels. Additional options include:
- 21-inch wheels
- Air suspension (adapts to provide greater ride comfort or sportier handling)
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
Inscription
The Inscription offers more luxury features, building off the Momentum with these additions:
- Premium package
- 19-inch wheels
- Chrome exterior trim
- Ambient interior lighting
- Four-zone automatic climate control (T5 and T6 only)
- Ventilated front seats
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
Unless already included, all features on the Momentum/Inscription Expression trim are available for the Inscription. Additional options include:
- Air suspension
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
Polestar Engineered
The Polestar Engineered starts with the R-Design's upgrades, along with an uprated version of the Recharge model's powertrain. It also includes:
- Advanced package
- 21-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Brembo front brakes
- Special Öhlins suspension dampers
- Gold-colored seat belts
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
The only options available for the Polestar Engineered trim are 22-inch wheels and the integrated booster cushions.
Features & Specs
|T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$69,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
- Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
- Driver Alert Control
- Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC60 vs. the competition
Volvo XC60 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Edmunds' top-ranked small luxury SUV is the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Everything from its powerful engines to its superlative ride comfort and roomy interior is worthy of the Mercedes badge. The GLC bests the XC60 in a direct comparison, but it also costs more than the XC60 when comparably equipped.
Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3
The BMW X3 is another great pick for a small SUV. Like many entrants in the class, the X3 features an upscale interior and plenty of features. BMW gives you different engine options too. It offers a plug-in hybrid just like Volvo does, but it's not nearly as powerful as the XC60 Recharge. Overall, though, these two SUVs are pretty evenly matched.
Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo S60
If you like the XC60's appointments but don't necessarily need a high-riding SUV, you can save a few bucks by checking out the Volvo S60 instead. As the numerical designation suggests, the S60 sedan is quite similar to the XC60 and has the same engines and features.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Volvo XC60?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Volvo XC60:
- Former T8 plug-in hybrid is now called Recharge
- Adaptive headlights, hands-free liftgate and rear USB-C ports added as standard
- Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?
Is the 2021 Volvo XC60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo XC60?
The least-expensive 2021 Volvo XC60 is the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,500.
Other versions include:
- T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,500
What are the different models of Volvo XC60?
More about the 2021 Volvo XC60
The 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered is offered in the following styles: T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
