2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid
- Modern interior looks beautiful
- Plenty of available amenities and luxury options
- Abundant power from plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Seat comfort is unparalleled
- Not as fun to drive as most competitors
- Smaller cargo area behind rear seats than before
- Not as quiet as other cabins in the segment
- Even with air suspension, the ride is fairly busy
- Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
- R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
- Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
- Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating7.7 / 10
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is one of the strongest contenders in the luxury SUV segment. It has abundant passenger space and an updated interior with an attractive design and an easy-to-use infotainment interface. And under the hood, three different powertrains offer varying levels of performance and fuel efficiency, regardless of which model you choose.
Three powertrains are available, and all are variations of the same four-cylinder engine. One is turbocharged, another is turbocharged and supercharged, and the third pairs a plug-in hybrid to the turbocharged and supercharged engine. What's best is that buyers can choose any of these powertrains with any trim level, meaning no powertrain-equipment-trim combo is off the table.
As for technology, the XC60 comes with what you'd expect in this segment, such as dual-zone climate control, an attractive 9-inch infotainment display, and standard support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets safety technology such as road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system. From there, the options stack up nicely, too, with lots of functional and aesthetic add-ons.
While the XC60 is an easy recommendation, we should note some drawbacks. For starters, the driving experience isn't as sporty as it is in some competitors, and the cabin isn't as insulated from noise. Those aren't deal-breakers, though, and we'd certainly advise anyone in the market for a luxury SUV to take the 2019 Volvo XC60 for a spin.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
Volvo XC60 models
The 2019 Volvo XC60 is available in three trim levels — Momentum, R-Design and Inscription — that offer varied luxury and sport-focused amenities. Each trim level is available with any powertrain, which are named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The base T5 Momentum comes with front-wheel drive, while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.
The base Momentum trim is nicely equipped, featuring 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a rearview camera, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, integrated roof rails, and a power liftgate with programmable height.
Inside, there's faux leather upholstery, aluminum interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats (AWD models only), driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats (with rear underseat storage), a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker audio system, two USB ports, satellite radio, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
On the safety front, all XC60s are equipped with lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, oncoming collision avoidance and mitigation with pedestrian and large animal detection, driver attention alert, road sign recognition and a four-year complimentary subscription to Volvo On Call with remote engine start.
The T5 designates a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version (316 hp, 295 lb-ft). On the base trim, T6 and above models add 19-inch wheels.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). This powertrain also comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a tire repair kit in lieu of a spare tire and tools.
The R-Design trim is mostly a sporty appearance package with its own 19-inch wheels, exterior and interior design that includes LED front foglights and cornering lights, and illuminated door handles. The interior gains front seats with seat-bottom extensions and shift paddles on the steering wheel.
The Inscription trim, like the R-Design, has its own interior and exterior design elements, such as additional chrome and wood inlays. Instead of sporty seats and shift paddles, you get four-zone climate control, a leather- and wood-wrapped dash, ambient interior lighting and a cooled glovebox.
A number of small packages and stand-alone options are available on the base Momentum trim if you don't need or want everything offered in the R-Design or Inscription trim.
The Premium package is available to all models and includes auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, heated wiper blades, keyless entry and a hands-free tailgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors with parking assist. The Multimedia package adds navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The Advanced package builds on the Premium package's equipment with Volvo's Pilot Assist (a Level 2 partially autonomous driving system with adaptive cruise control), turn-adapting LED headlights, a 360-degree parking camera system, headlight washers, daytime-running lights and a head-up display.
The Luxury Seating package is offered exclusively on Inscription models, and it helps elevate the XC60's amenities above the competition. Included are premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats (heated, ventilated and massaging with power lower cushion extenders and adjustable lateral support).
Stand-alone options include an adaptive air suspension that provides adjustments in body height and damping, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription (turbo- and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 plug-in hybrid | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current XC60 has received some minor revisions related to the names of options packages and optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo XC60, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a tough time deciding between a BMW i3, a Tesla and this Volvo. Living in Wisconsin with a ton of snow in the winter I decided to go for the hybrid AND AWD option just in case. The disappointing part is that I got a check engine light less than 24 hours after getting the car. Not even 50 miles on the odometer. Apparently it was a faulty battery thermostat that had to be changed, which took almost 2 weeks to get it done. No check engine lights after that but it's been only 4 months. So I'm crossing my fingers hoping nothing else happens. Another crazy event was the head up display not working right after fueling but that was just once and resolved on it's own. The car is great on electric mode and the charge is more than enough to make it to work and back home but I can charge at work if needed. It's nice to be able to forget when it was the last time the car was fueled while having the baseline power to make it through a nasty snowstorm with a foot of snow on the ground. The interior is impeccable, sound is excellent and safety features are a must. 360 degree cameras and parking assistance eventually become second nature and you may miss those when driving something else. Pilot assist has worked as expected during long distance drives of course depending on reliable road markings and weather. It's nice to get used to the quiet ride while on Pure or electric hybrid mode but the engine is loud and angry when kicking in during extreme weather changes. Fans turn on and off all the time while charging which can be annoying but I've had the same strange noises happening while the card is parked on a fuel engine XC90. If you're thinking about buying a T8, invest in the higher output outlet for faster charging and have realistic expectations regarding electric range factoring in the use of AC/heating and audio. Driving in B mode helps a bit but won't get anything meaningfully recharged. Last thing. Visibility. It's like seeing for the first time and having extra eyes at the right time.
The technology reminds me of a fly by wire aircraft. From the electronic crystal embedded gear shift to the voice integration and pro pilot assist, this vehicle is loaded with technology and features that make you think you should file a flight plan before taking a road trip. The plug in hybrid has multiple engine modes but be sure to use the Power mode to warm the 4 cyl turbo before use. A 240 volt plug in your garage or carport is a must to keep all of your options available. The daily commute to the office (6 miles round trip) is quiet and smooth in all electric ECO mode. If Volvo would add a dash button (right side of volume knob) that selects the 360 degree camera that would be the gradde pa moset!
First off, I’ve seen some allusions to Tesla here and elsewhere, which is ridiculous. This car costs way less than the Model X and has a stated electric range of 17 miles. If you are commuting more than say 30-40 miles a day, this car probably makes no sense. It’s mileage with no charge as a “normal” hybrid is not great, I would say bad even by hybrid standards - and might even be worse than the full gas version if you drive on the highway a lot. With that out of the way, for the right person, this is a wondrous technological marvel. The interior is luxurious and I’m getting about 80mpg. I’ve had it for almost a month and have used a third of a tank of gas because my daily commute is about 13 miles round trip. I live in an urban area and my trips rarely exceed the battery range, so for me it’s perfect. Now, one thing I will emphasize that I didn’t realize at first and I feel is not talked about enough with this car I s the need to “precondition” the climate before leaving. You can do this through the Volvo app or set a timer. It only works when it’s plugged in, but doing so will get the interior climate comfortable, which is nice, but more critically it gets the car’s other components prepped and to the right temp range so you can go straight away in all electric. Otherwise, like on my return trip home (no charger at work), the engine will run for the first few minutes, regardless of charge. For me the biggest con is the infotainment and nav system. The infotainment system controls a raft of features, down to surprisingly fine detail in some instances. But that makes it really complex and hard to navigate. It seems needlessly complex in some ways, like audio and other settings existing in two separate menus (somewhat different controls in each) and something as seemingly simple as setting and moving through favorite radio stations is completely unintuitive. I find the nav system confusing and the street labels do not match on occasion on the heads up display, which is an otherwise cool feature. I prefer waze or google maps thru Apple Car Play, even though for some reason it isn’t able to integrate with the heads up display. And the whole system is pretty slow to boot up, as noted by others. On the whole though, I’ve adjusted and it’s a relatively minor gripe. Other minor gripes: it would be great to have one touch access to the 360 camera like others have noted, and the self-parking mode is cool but doesn’t always work completely right (if you are paying attention at all it’s easy to override it to keep from hitting the curb) and also takes some time to set up. I have yet to really test the AWD but so far in rainy conditions I’ve had no traction problems. It’s not uncommon in my area for dealers to push 21 or 22 inch tires on these things and that could make a big negative difference I would think. I will also note that I see no need to invest in the faster charging. I use the regular plug and it charges overnight. On the weekends I never really drive so much that I need the quick charge either, but I suppose that depends on your personal situation. One other thing I will note is the talk about depreciation in some reviews. Well yes, I expect this to have a severe drop upfront. Partly because this is a niche car, really best for those in a more urban environment, and partly because of the $5k tax break that comes with it. Getting that plus model year end pricing allowed me to close much of the the gap with the non-hybrid. Hopefully it holds close to the gas version over time. Overall, we have had no complaints at all with this car and could not be more satisfied. I would definitely recommend reading the manual for this if you do purchase. The mileage has been even better than I thought it would be, once I figured out the preconditioning. It is a truly luxurious experience driving in this thing. We upgraded from an older Mazda and this is just a totally different experience, to the point we still can’t believe this is our car.
There’s not much to dislike about the XC60 T8. There has been no issues with it after having it for nearly a year and putting 12k Kim’s on it. It is a beast of an SUV and the 400hp combined output is transferred well to the road. It isn’t the quietest in its class but the funnest to drive. The combined consumption for the 11k Kim’s driven is 4.2 l/100kms which is absolutely insane for a 2 ton suv. This includes daily work commutes, weekend trips and longer road trips with charging every day when at home. So far there is nothing not to love about the xc60. It handles very well, is balanced, has the most beautiful interior and crushes most of the other SUV’s in its class such as the Lexus’. It is great value and performance for the money.
Features & Specs
|T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$59,750
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$60,250
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$52,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
- Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and helps the driver keep the car within the lane.
- Driver Alert Control
- Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC60 vs. the competition
Volvo XC60 vs. Audi Q5
The XC60 and the Q5 are both excellent luxury SUVs with lots to offer, but both have individual strengths. The Q5, for example, is a bit sportier, with responsive steering and handling regardless of trim level. The Q5 though, only offers one engine, while the XC60 has three powertrains to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid. Both have appealing interiors and cabins though, and we'd happily take either on a long road trip.
Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3
Much like the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 is very enjoyable to drive. It feels sporty and small from behind the wheel and remains comfortable on long road trips. Up against the XC60 though, the X3 is lacking a bit when it comes to in-car tech. Several features that you get standard on the XC60 aren't even available on the X3, so tech-savvy buyers may want to take a closer look at the Volvo.
Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo XC90
If you like the look and feel of the XC60 but you need a bit more space — a third row perhaps — then we'd recommend looking at the XC90. They are basically built on the same platform and with the same engines. The XC90 of course will demand a bit of a price premium with its added third-row, but it offers the same elegant styling both inside and out.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo XC60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo XC60:
- Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
- R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
- Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
- Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo XC60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo XC60?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo XC60 is the 2019 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,900.
Other versions include:
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,750
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,250
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $52,900
What are the different models of Volvo XC60?
