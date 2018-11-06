  1. Home
Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
7.7/10 Expert Rating
Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+153
3 Offers Near 20147
(29)

MSRP Range: $52,900 - $60,250

Select a trim

Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?

Selecting the plug-in hybrid means going for the most expensive powertrain available — dubbed the T8 — and then selecting one of the three trim levels. The plug-in will get you some federal and state tax credits, so why not go for the top-trim Inscription? It's not much more than the base Momentum, and it adds upgraded trim and a few creature comforts that make it stand out from the rest of the lineup.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Modern interior looks beautiful
  • Plenty of available amenities and luxury options
  • Abundant power from plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Seat comfort is unparalleled
Cons
  • Not as fun to drive as most competitors
  • Smaller cargo area behind rear seats than before
  • Not as quiet as other cabins in the segment
  • Even with air suspension, the ride is fairly busy
What's new
  • Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
  • R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
  • Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
  • Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is one of the strongest contenders in the luxury SUV segment. It has abundant passenger space and an updated interior with an attractive design and an easy-to-use infotainment interface. And under the hood, three different powertrains offer varying levels of performance and fuel efficiency, regardless of which model you choose.

Three powertrains are available, and all are variations of the same four-cylinder engine. One is turbocharged, another is turbocharged and supercharged, and the third pairs a plug-in hybrid to the turbocharged and supercharged engine. What's best is that buyers can choose any of these powertrains with any trim level, meaning no powertrain-equipment-trim combo is off the table.

As for technology, the XC60 comes with what you'd expect in this segment, such as dual-zone climate control, an attractive 9-inch infotainment display, and standard support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets safety technology such as road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system. From there, the options stack up nicely, too, with lots of functional and aesthetic add-ons.

While the XC60 is an easy recommendation, we should note some drawbacks. For starters, the driving experience isn't as sporty as it is in some competitors, and the cabin isn't as insulated from noise. Those aren't deal-breakers, though, and we'd certainly advise anyone in the market for a luxury SUV to take the 2019 Volvo XC60 for a spin.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.

Volvo XC60 models

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is available in three trim levels — Momentum, R-Design and Inscription — that offer varied luxury and sport-focused amenities. Each trim level is available with any powertrain, which are named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. The base T5 Momentum comes with front-wheel drive, while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.

The base Momentum trim is nicely equipped, featuring 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a rearview camera, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, integrated roof rails, and a power liftgate with programmable height.

Inside, there's faux leather upholstery, aluminum interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats (AWD models only), driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats (with rear underseat storage), a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-speaker audio system, two USB ports, satellite radio, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.

On the safety front, all XC60s are equipped with lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, oncoming collision avoidance and mitigation with pedestrian and large animal detection, driver attention alert, road sign recognition and a four-year complimentary subscription to Volvo On Call with remote engine start.

The T5 designates a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version (316 hp, 295 lb-ft). On the base trim, T6 and above models add 19-inch wheels.

The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). This powertrain also comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a tire repair kit in lieu of a spare tire and tools.

The R-Design trim is mostly a sporty appearance package with its own 19-inch wheels, exterior and interior design that includes LED front foglights and cornering lights, and illuminated door handles. The interior gains front seats with seat-bottom extensions and shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The Inscription trim, like the R-Design, has its own interior and exterior design elements, such as additional chrome and wood inlays. Instead of sporty seats and shift paddles, you get four-zone climate control, a leather- and wood-wrapped dash, ambient interior lighting and a cooled glovebox.

A number of small packages and stand-alone options are available on the base Momentum trim if you don't need or want everything offered in the R-Design or Inscription trim.

The Premium package is available to all models and includes auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, heated wiper blades, keyless entry and a hands-free tailgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors with parking assist. The Multimedia package adds navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The Advanced package builds on the Premium package's equipment with Volvo's Pilot Assist (a Level 2 partially autonomous driving system with adaptive cruise control), turn-adapting LED headlights, a 360-degree parking camera system, headlight washers, daytime-running lights and a head-up display.

The Luxury Seating package is offered exclusively on Inscription models, and it helps elevate the XC60's amenities above the competition. Included are premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats (heated, ventilated and massaging with power lower cushion extenders and adjustable lateral support).

Stand-alone options include an adaptive air suspension that provides adjustments in body height and damping, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription (turbo- and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 plug-in hybrid | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current XC60 has received some minor revisions related to the names of options packages and optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Volvo XC60, however.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

6.5
While heavier than the non-hybrid XC60 T6 model, the T8 is still a fair bit faster. Unfortunately it also suffers from poorly tuned brake feel and loses what mild handling chops it had in T6 form. If straight-line speed is your main priority, this hybrid SUV will deliver it in surprising quantities.

Acceleration

8.5
The T8 needs only 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. That's properly quick and a full second ahead of the T6 model. This is primarily due to the torque from the T8's electric motor, though power delivery from a stop is not immediate. It feels as if the computers, turbocharger and gearbox need a beat to get their act together.

Braking

5.5
Panic stops from 60 mph yield a consistent 114 feet, but pedal feel is completely artificial with pronounced nosedive. The handoff between regenerative and friction braking is grabby and inconsistent. The pedal modulation feels better in B mode but is never completely sorted.

Steering

7.0
The vague on-center feel, quick initial turn-in and artificially light steering weighting may lull you into believing the XC60 is lightweight. And there's quite a bit of road feedback that comes through the wheel, which is nice, but that also means kickback from harsher bumps and road irregularities.

Handling

6.0
The T8's air suspension helps keep the car comfortable on flat roads, but it doesn't work as well on serpentine curves. The front and the rear of the XC60 feel a bit out of sync, resulting in lazy body motions and reduced confidence in grip. Switching to Sport mode stiffens things up but adds harshness.

Drivability

5.5
The T8 enjoys accelerating to, and past, traffic speeds, but it's difficult to make fine throttle adjustments. While in Hybrid or EV mode, accelerator sensitivity is natural, but Sport mode is considerably jumpier. The shift lever uses cumbersome logic that requires two pulls to shift into Drive.

Comfort

7.5
Seating comfort is the XC60's strong point, thanks largely to highly adjustable and massaging seats and well-padded surfaces. The only negative marks are for the lack of four-zone climate control and a ride that doesn't quite match the comfort cues conveyed by the interior.

Seat comfort

9.0
The XC60 has excellent seats and is currently the only one in its class to offer an optional massage function. The cushions have just the right amount of firmness, as well as front heating and ventilation. Adjustments are wide-ranging, so it helps to have a touchscreen menu for guidance.

Ride comfort

6.5
Even in its softest setting, the air suspension isn't very effective at filtering out high-frequency road vibrations. The ride isn't harsh, but we think it's a little busy for a luxury crossover. The large 20-inch wheels that come with the Inscription trim could be partly to blame.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Wind is the most prominent noise, with road noise a close second, but neither is loud or unpleasant. You can drive in EV mode and eliminate what little powertrain noise remains, but you'll then be even more tuned in to the few road vibrations that make their way into the cabin. Avoid the larger wheels.

Climate control

7.0
Unlike the XC60 T6, the T8 is not available with a four-zone climate control system. Only dual-zone is offered, and it has the same multipage climate control workflow that we found to be finicky and sluggish upon startup. On the plus side, the system is quiet and maintains temperature well.

Interior

8.0
With rotary dial controls the new norm, we're surprised Volvo's touchscreen works as well as it does. The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. And Volvo exceeds expectations with regard to outward visibility.

Ease of use

8.0
The infotainment system is intuitive and user-friendly, responding to swipe and pinch gestures like a smartphone, with response times that are good for the most part. The gauge cluster controls are a little less straightforward but ultimately easy to use. Function follows form here, but doesn't abandon it.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The doors open fairly wide, but the step-over height could prove a little tall for short or elderly individuals. The front windshield is raked back a fair amount, so head clearance is somewhat sacrificed and taller folks might have difficulty. The rear door openings are squared off and don't pose these issues.

Driving position

8.0
With a ton of seat adjustability and a good amount of range in the adjustable steering column, the XC60 can comfortably accommodate most drivers. We could use a little more tilt functionality for the bottom cushion, but that's nearly a non-issue.

Roominess

7.5
The front seats have a fair amount of legroom and seat width, but the standard panoramic sunroof eats up some headroom. Backseat accommodations are quite good, and even middle-seat comfort isn't too compromised. Three average-size adults should fit without much trouble.

Visibility

9.0
Volvo did its homework here. The front pillars are narrow in the right plane, with a space between the sideview mirror so that critical 45-degree view isn't obstructed. The generous window space in the back, power-folding rear headrests and optional 360-degree camera make life easy.

Quality

8.5
Volvo really elevated its build quality with this XC60 generation. It's not quite up to Mercedes-Benz level, but it's definitely a step above BMW and Jaguar. The interior materials have a quality feel, and there's real craftsmanship to some of the pieces, specifically the wood trim in this Inscription model.

Utility

8.5
Utility is another XC60 strong suit, thanks to a generous cargo area and smart configuration options. Batteries for the plug-in hybrid take up minimal space, reducing maximum cargo space by only 1.3 cubic feet. The air suspension allows you to lower the rear load height.

Small-item storage

8.0
In-cabin storage is decent for a luxury vehicle. The felt and rubber-lined door pockets mitigate loose item noise and will accommodate a larger water bottle. A modest center armrest bin with two USB ports is good for phones. Rear storage is limited to a small door pocket and a shallow armrest bin.

Cargo space

8.5
At 29.7 cubic feet, volume is generous for the segment and an innovative cargo cover can either slide up or retract completely. The air suspension allows you to lower the rear height for easier loading, and there's both a ski pass-through and 60/40-split flat-folding seatbacks.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Child seat accommodation looks to be good. The anchors are located under easy-access flip covers on the outboard seats, with two tethers high on the seatback. You can only install two child seats, but there should be enough space for rear-facing child seats.

Towing

7.5
An unbraked maximum trailer weight of 1,650 pounds and a braked maximum trailer weight of 3,500 pounds are average for this category. The T8's air suspension would also help keep the car level, improving handling and stability.

Technology

8.5
Volvo backs up its new modern styling with a ton of well-executed technology features. It might not be as boldly innovative as German manufacturers, but the features and driving aids available on the XC60 are very useful, for the most part.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The Bowers & Wilkins audio system is one of the most advanced and configurable we've come across. Sleek yellow speaker cones peek out from behind decorative metal grilles, a nice aesthetic pairing with the rich sound and deep bass. The navigation system's modern graphics are almost as nice.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Device integration is excellent. You can pair your phone while on the move and choose between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Or you can use Volvo's native Bluetooth interface, which also works well. We appreciate that CarPlay and Auto don't occupy the entire infotainment screen, too.

Driver aids

8.0
Of note, Pilot Assist's firm hold on lane position feels more autonomous than most systems. The forward collision warning returned a few false positives from parked cars. Otherwise, all driving aids work well and are easy to access and switch on or off through the touchscreen.

Voice control

8.5
Voice control functionality is quite extensive, with all the usual functions related to phone calls and navigation, but you can also control the climate, seat heaters/ventilation and steering wheel heat. Holding down the button summons Google Voice or Siri if your phone is connected.
2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 XC60
T5 Momentum, T6 Momentum, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid and T8 Polestar Engineered

msrp 

$40,150
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 Momentum, T5 Momentum

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo XC60.

5 star reviews: 55%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 29 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • emission system
  • value
  • transmission
  • road noise
  • fuel efficiency
  • electrical system
  • interior
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • spaciousness
  • warranty
  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Crossing my fingers
Mop,
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I had a tough time deciding between a BMW i3, a Tesla and this Volvo. Living in Wisconsin with a ton of snow in the winter I decided to go for the hybrid AND AWD option just in case. The disappointing part is that I got a check engine light less than 24 hours after getting the car. Not even 50 miles on the odometer. Apparently it was a faulty battery thermostat that had to be changed, which took almost 2 weeks to get it done. No check engine lights after that but it's been only 4 months. So I'm crossing my fingers hoping nothing else happens. Another crazy event was the head up display not working right after fueling but that was just once and resolved on it's own. The car is great on electric mode and the charge is more than enough to make it to work and back home but I can charge at work if needed. It's nice to be able to forget when it was the last time the car was fueled while having the baseline power to make it through a nasty snowstorm with a foot of snow on the ground. The interior is impeccable, sound is excellent and safety features are a must. 360 degree cameras and parking assistance eventually become second nature and you may miss those when driving something else. Pilot assist has worked as expected during long distance drives of course depending on reliable road markings and weather. It's nice to get used to the quiet ride while on Pure or electric hybrid mode but the engine is loud and angry when kicking in during extreme weather changes. Fans turn on and off all the time while charging which can be annoying but I've had the same strange noises happening while the card is parked on a fuel engine XC90. If you're thinking about buying a T8, invest in the higher output outlet for faster charging and have realistic expectations regarding electric range factoring in the use of AC/heating and audio. Driving in B mode helps a bit but won't get anything meaningfully recharged. Last thing. Visibility. It's like seeing for the first time and having extra eyes at the right time.

5 out of 5 stars, Aviator's Choice
Sam Dayhood,
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The technology reminds me of a fly by wire aircraft. From the electronic crystal embedded gear shift to the voice integration and pro pilot assist, this vehicle is loaded with technology and features that make you think you should file a flight plan before taking a road trip. The plug in hybrid has multiple engine modes but be sure to use the Power mode to warm the 4 cyl turbo before use. A 240 volt plug in your garage or carport is a must to keep all of your options available. The daily commute to the office (6 miles round trip) is quiet and smooth in all electric ECO mode. If Volvo would add a dash button (right side of volume knob) that selects the 360 degree camera that would be the gradde pa moset!

5 out of 5 stars, T8 iXC60 s an awesome but niche car
Jim,
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

First off, I’ve seen some allusions to Tesla here and elsewhere, which is ridiculous. This car costs way less than the Model X and has a stated electric range of 17 miles. If you are commuting more than say 30-40 miles a day, this car probably makes no sense. It’s mileage with no charge as a “normal” hybrid is not great, I would say bad even by hybrid standards - and might even be worse than the full gas version if you drive on the highway a lot. With that out of the way, for the right person, this is a wondrous technological marvel. The interior is luxurious and I’m getting about 80mpg. I’ve had it for almost a month and have used a third of a tank of gas because my daily commute is about 13 miles round trip. I live in an urban area and my trips rarely exceed the battery range, so for me it’s perfect. Now, one thing I will emphasize that I didn’t realize at first and I feel is not talked about enough with this car I s the need to “precondition” the climate before leaving. You can do this through the Volvo app or set a timer. It only works when it’s plugged in, but doing so will get the interior climate comfortable, which is nice, but more critically it gets the car’s other components prepped and to the right temp range so you can go straight away in all electric. Otherwise, like on my return trip home (no charger at work), the engine will run for the first few minutes, regardless of charge. For me the biggest con is the infotainment and nav system. The infotainment system controls a raft of features, down to surprisingly fine detail in some instances. But that makes it really complex and hard to navigate. It seems needlessly complex in some ways, like audio and other settings existing in two separate menus (somewhat different controls in each) and something as seemingly simple as setting and moving through favorite radio stations is completely unintuitive. I find the nav system confusing and the street labels do not match on occasion on the heads up display, which is an otherwise cool feature. I prefer waze or google maps thru Apple Car Play, even though for some reason it isn’t able to integrate with the heads up display. And the whole system is pretty slow to boot up, as noted by others. On the whole though, I’ve adjusted and it’s a relatively minor gripe. Other minor gripes: it would be great to have one touch access to the 360 camera like others have noted, and the self-parking mode is cool but doesn’t always work completely right (if you are paying attention at all it’s easy to override it to keep from hitting the curb) and also takes some time to set up. I have yet to really test the AWD but so far in rainy conditions I’ve had no traction problems. It’s not uncommon in my area for dealers to push 21 or 22 inch tires on these things and that could make a big negative difference I would think. I will also note that I see no need to invest in the faster charging. I use the regular plug and it charges overnight. On the weekends I never really drive so much that I need the quick charge either, but I suppose that depends on your personal situation. One other thing I will note is the talk about depreciation in some reviews. Well yes, I expect this to have a severe drop upfront. Partly because this is a niche car, really best for those in a more urban environment, and partly because of the $5k tax break that comes with it. Getting that plus model year end pricing allowed me to close much of the the gap with the non-hybrid. Hopefully it holds close to the gas version over time. Overall, we have had no complaints at all with this car and could not be more satisfied. I would definitely recommend reading the manual for this if you do purchase. The mileage has been even better than I thought it would be, once I figured out the preconditioning. It is a truly luxurious experience driving in this thing. We upgraded from an older Mazda and this is just a totally different experience, to the point we still can’t believe this is our car.

5 out of 5 stars, Swedish design at its finest!
Lowmpg ,
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

There’s not much to dislike about the XC60 T8. There has been no issues with it after having it for nearly a year and putting 12k Kim’s on it. It is a beast of an SUV and the 400hp combined output is transferred well to the road. It isn’t the quietest in its class but the funnest to drive. The combined consumption for the 11k Kim’s driven is 4.2 l/100kms which is absolutely insane for a 2 ton suv. This includes daily work commutes, weekend trips and longer road trips with charging every day when at home. So far there is nothing not to love about the xc60. It handles very well, is balanced, has the most beautiful interior and crushes most of the other SUV’s in its class such as the Lexus’. It is great value and performance for the money.

See all 29 reviews

2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010

Features & Specs

T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$59,750
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$60,250
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$52,900
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Safety

Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:

Oncoming Lane Mitigation
Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and helps the driver keep the car within the lane.
Driver Alert Control
Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volvo XC60 vs. the competition

Volvo XC60 vs. Audi Q5

The XC60 and the Q5 are both excellent luxury SUVs with lots to offer, but both have individual strengths. The Q5, for example, is a bit sportier, with responsive steering and handling regardless of trim level. The Q5 though, only offers one engine, while the XC60 has three powertrains to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid. Both have appealing interiors and cabins though, and we'd happily take either on a long road trip.

Compare Volvo XC60 & Audi Q5 features

Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3

Much like the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 is very enjoyable to drive. It feels sporty and small from behind the wheel and remains comfortable on long road trips. Up against the XC60 though, the X3 is lacking a bit when it comes to in-car tech. Several features that you get standard on the XC60 aren't even available on the X3, so tech-savvy buyers may want to take a closer look at the Volvo.

Compare Volvo XC60 & BMW X3 features

Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo XC90

If you like the look and feel of the XC60 but you need a bit more space — a third row perhaps — then we'd recommend looking at the XC90. They are basically built on the same platform and with the same engines. The XC90 of course will demand a bit of a price premium with its added third-row, but it offers the same elegant styling both inside and out.

Compare Volvo XC60 & Volvo XC90 features
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010

Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 XC60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC60 has 29.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC60. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volvo XC60?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo XC60:

  • Heated wiper blades and seats (AWD only), power child locks, and a rear 12-volt outlet added to base trim
  • R-Design and Inscription add 14-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and drive, power-folding rear outer head restraints, and a parking assistance system
  • Convenience, Vision, and Climate packages replaced with similar Premium, Multimedia and Advanced packages
  • Part of the second Volvo XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo XC60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volvo XC60 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volvo XC60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 XC60 and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 XC60 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo XC60?

The least-expensive 2019 Volvo XC60 is the 2019 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,900.

Other versions include:

  • T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,750
  • T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,250
  • T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $52,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo XC60?

If you're interested in the Volvo XC60, the next question is, which XC60 model is right for you? XC60 variants include T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of XC60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

The 2019 Volvo XC60 is a strong competitor in the compact luxury SUV segment. It is offered with three powertrains based around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, all of which can be paired with any of the three trim levels available. A number of packages are also available, some of which can only be equipped on higher trim models.

The three trims available on the XC60 are the Momentum, the R-Design and the Inscription with the powertrains denoted by T5 (base engine), T6 (midlevel engine) and T8 (the top plug-in hybrid model). The Momentum trim is far from spartan, featuring amenities such as LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and power sunshade, power tailgate, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

If you decide to jump up a trim, there isn't much of a price difference between the R-Design and the Inscription trim, and luxury seekers may find the Inscription trim a better bang for the buck. Either of the above trims will add larger wheels (19-inch for the R-Design, 20-inch for the Inscription), LED foglights and cornering lights, navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry with hands-free tailgate operation. The main benefits you get with the R-Design are sport seats and steering wheel paddles, while the Inscription trim adds a leather-wrapped dash, fancy wood inlays, four-zone climate control and a more elegant-looking front grille. Additionally, only Inscription buyers will have access to the Luxury Seating package, which adds, among other features, segment-exclusive massaging front seats.

For the most part, XC60 models are quite competitively priced at each level of powertrain and trim, and in some cases a much better value than the competition. The biggest jump occurs going to the T8 plug-in hybrid, which starts lining up with some very stiff competition, and for this reason we feel the T5 and T6 models are more compelling.

The bottom line for the XC60 is it's an attractive choice that has a lot to offer buyers in the market for a compact SUV. You can compare it on Edmunds to other brands you might be more familiar with and decide for yourself if it is the best vehicle for you.

The 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XC60 Hybrid 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XC60 Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XC60 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrids are available in my area?

2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] XC60 Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid XC60 Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volvo XC60 for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,588.

Find a new Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,830.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid and all available trim types: T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo XC60 Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

