2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- New high-performance S60 T8 plug-in hybrid has up to 21 miles of EV range
- New optional semi-automated Pilot Assist
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration and braking performance
- Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
- Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
- Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Too many controls are dependent on a frustrating tech interface
- No USB ports for rear passengers
- Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Volvos have historically been the safe choice among the European brands, not just in terms of passenger protection but also in regard to their rather tame demeanor. The latest models from Sweden prove, though, that safe no longer has to mean boring. The redesigned 2019 Volvo S60 is a clear example of this.
This new S60 takes design cues from the alluring S90 sedan, giving it a sleek and, dare we say, sexy exterior. It also comes with the choice of three different engines, from the satisfying 250-horsepower T5 to the impressive 316-hp T6 and the invigorating 400-hp T8. That T8 further benefits from a plug-in hybrid system that can travel up to 21 miles on electricity alone, but production is limited to only 20 units in 2019.
In keeping with Volvo's reputation for safety, the new S60 comes with a complete suite of advanced safety features. You can also add Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated drive system for an extra layer of protection.
The culmination of all these changes results in one of the best small luxury sedans on the market. It offers a dynamic driving experience when you want to explore its capabilities and high-tech driving aids when you don't.
2019 Volvo S60 models
The 2019 Volvo S60 is available in four trim levels: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and a very exclusive T8 Polestar Engineered model. There are three powertrain choices, starting with the T5 that uses a 2.0 turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to an eight-speed automatic that drives the front wheels. The T6 has a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) that comes with all-wheel drive. The top-of-the-line T8 takes the T6's engine and adds electric motors (combined output of 400 hp, 475 lb-ft). It too is all-wheel-drive only and is estimated to deliver 21 miles of electric-only range.
The Momentum trim can be had with either the T5 or T6 powertrain. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, automatic and heated wipers, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch instrument panel display, simulated leather upholstery, heated four-way power-adjustable driver seats, driver-seat memory settings, split-folding rear seats with power-folding headrests, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
On the tech front, you also get a 9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, full-speed automatic emergency braking, run-off road mitigation, lane keeping assist, a road sign reader, a drowsy driver warning system, and remote vehicle controls.
The sporty R-Design spices things up with unique exterior design elements, LED foglights, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, premium leather and fabric upholstery, and the 10-way power front seats.
The Inscription builds on the Momentum features by adding the LED foglights, four-zone automatic climate control, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, and passenger-seat memory settings. This trim is also eligible for the Luxury Seating package that adds premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters and massage functions.
All trims are eligible for the Premium package that adds a hands-free trunklid, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, a universal garage door opener, a blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning system with automatic braking, and an automated perpendicular and parallel parking system. Also available on those trims is the Multimedia package that includes a larger 12.3-inch virtual instrument panel, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system.
On top of the Premium package, the Advanced package adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights, headlight washers, a head-up display, a surround-view camera, and Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated drive system with adaptive cruise control.
The T8 Polestar Engineered model is limited to 20 units in the United States via Volvo's monthly subscription service and they're already spoken for. It's almost fully loaded with the above features along with a higher-horsepower version of the T8's plug-in hybrid powertrain (415 hp, 495 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension with Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and an Orrefors crystal shift knob.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons for most trims include an adaptive air suspension, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility9.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.0
2019 Volvo S60 First Drive
2019 Volvo S60 First Drive
MARK TAKAHASHI: When you think of luxury sedans that are a little sporty, you think of the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4, Mercedes C class. It's hard to break into that German trio, but this might actually have a chance. This is the all new 2019 Volvo S60. Before I get too deep into the S60, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We've got some great Edmond's content coming your way. The S60 is completely redesigned for 2019, and it is the last little puzzle piece in Volvo's Renaissance. It started four years ago with the XC90. And that design language and all of the quality that, quite frankly, was surprising to me carries over to this, the S60. It looks great. It has all the sharpness that the XC90 does. I love these headlights with the signature Thor's hammer. This is the R design, and it has some black accents up front. And I kind of like it. Prices start right around $37,000 for the base T5. That has a two liter, turbocharged, four cylinder, and puts out 250 horsepower. What we have here is that T6 R design. The T6 has a turbo charged and supercharged four cylinder that puts out 316 horsepower. At the very top of the range is the T8, which is a plug-in hybrid it has 415 horsepower. I drove it earlier today. And yes, it has a decent amount of power, but I wasn't a fan of the brakes. The regenerative braking, I could never come to a smooth stop, which is why I think the T6 and possibly the T5 are your best picks. Right off the line, it accelerates nicely. It's smooth. There's no drama. There's no real delay. It's a traditional automatic transmission. You hear a little bit turbo and supercharger whine, but it's actually kind of nice. When you get on the throttle harder, between shifts, you'll hear this little raspy puff, too, which makes it feel a little more sporty, or at least sound a little more sporty. You do have selectable drive modes, as most cars do today. They do have an option for an adaptive suspension. But I don't honestly think it's worth it. It's a really good balance of comfort and performance, as it is. I've been on some rougher roads earlier today, and it handled them just fine, and on some really tight twisty roads, which I'm on the way to hit right now. The T8 was actually really fun to drive. I'm not a very familiar stretch of Pacific Coast Highway right now. And the road noise is really well taken care of. You hear it, sure. You'll hear it pretty much in any car today, but it's not at all intrusive. The wind noise is pretty much absent as well. Visibility is great. I can see all the way around with no real obstructions. When I'm in the turns, I don't have to peek around the left roof pillar right here. And in typical Volvo style, when I don't have rear passengers, I hit a button, and those rear head rests fold flat, as they are right now. Because you can fold those headrests flat, you actually have a better view rearward than almost any other car. Normally, when I think of exciting, sporty little sedans, Volvo isn't at the top of my list. But they've gone and impressed me with this S60. It's actually a lot of fun to drive. It's very confident. This one has all wheel drive. So I do feel like there's an abundance of grip. Steering feels pretty good. And I like that the steering wheel is actually kind of small. Reminds me a little bit of a Lotus Elise, where it had this minuscule, comically small steering wheel, but it also gives you almost this extra directness. We're handling these mid-corner bumps just fine, soaking them up, but there's not a lot of body roll, and it certainly isn't discouraging me from driving harder. Yeah. It's kind of good. It has the mid-grade engine. It's got plenty of beans to get me through and out of turns, and it sounds pretty decent, too. Let's see which mode I'm in. A little roller dial down here. I can go to dynamic. This should sharpen up the response a bit. I'll be damned. It's good. Well, already, it's looking good to compete against BMW and Audi. That question I posed at the beginning, it's going to be a lot easier to answer now. It's encouraging to drive this car. It's almost asking for a little more power, power, power, power, power, power. And that pavement back there is super choppy. And I know that for a fact, because I go through on my motorcycle, and you have to be really careful. This wasn't even fazed by it. So their suspension tuning, spot on. But this R design doesn't really have a lot of performance parts. It's almost more about sporty appearance than anything else. It's not until you get to the Polestar, T8, I think, that comes with a different suspension with the Ohlins dampers and all that good stuff. That means even if you go with a base T5, you're going to have the same experience when it comes to handling. Obviously, not power. But in all fairness, and with past experience with that turbo only T5 engine, it's going to be really good with this S60, because it's in the XC40, which I also like. And this should be even better, a little smaller. It's not a crossover. It's a sedan. Whoo. This is a Volvo that wants to play. Who knew? Let's see how the brakes feel. It's a little soft. Heading into a turn here, getting on the brakes a little hard. Yeah, it's just a little spongy. And I don't have that much feedback to modulate it. But I am really just nitpicking now. When it comes to comfort, I really like the seats Volvo have been putting out. First seat redesign that came out was with the XC90, and they were designed by orthopedists. And man, after hours and hours of driving, I never felt fatigue. I actually felt pretty good getting out of the car. The same with this. I have put many, many hours on this car already, and there's no soreness. I feel really well supported. it just conforms to your body. This car is a joy to drive. If it hasn't become abundantly clear that I'm already a fan of Volvo's exterior design, I'm also a fan of their interior design. It's just as clean. It's just as classy. It's a nice horizontal motif going through the dash with this sharp little lip here, some really nice materials, and the dash is dominated by this vertical touch screen. It's been used in everything since the XC90, with mixed results. But they didn't make improvements for this year. It is apparently 50% quicker to respond, and it does actually work pretty quickly now. It's not quite as intuitive as some other touchscreen systems, but as long as you give it a little time, it becomes pretty intuitive after. It starts with these four tiles here initially. You just swipe one way or the other. Now you have all these choices as far as infotainment, and you get a lot of the systems as far his driver assistance and lane keep and camera systems. It all starts making sense the more you use it. As far as storage goes, well, you have this really nice long bin here with two cup holders and another cubby up there. It's not very deep. But for cup holders, it's just fine. You have another tiny little pocket here that would probably be good for a cell phone and a center bin, which is deep enough. There is a bigger iPhone in there right now, and doesn't seem to be having a problem fitting in their. Door pockets, they're about average if you ask me. It doesn't quite fit larger water bottles, but a medium-sized one will be just fine. One thing I really like about this cabin, too, is the airiness. Now, of course, I mentioned the visibility earlier, but you also have this panoramic sunroof, which is standard throughout the lineup. It really lets the light in, but if you don't want it, you just hit this little button here, and the shade slides forward, and does a good job of keeping the sun off your head. The backseats of the S60 are nicely accommodating. My hair is just barely brushing the headliner, and I'm 5 foot 10. So that means your average male adult will be able to fit back here just fine. There's a good kind of coved out area here for the passenger, and it gives you a little bit of lateral support, and that's something that's unusual in the class, actually in sedans in general. They're usually pretty flat when it comes to seatbacks. I'd be comfortable back here for a road trip, not a problem. Right down here we have a household power outlet, which is a nice touch. Doesn't seem to be USB port back here, but if you have that, well you can get one of those wall outlets with the USB on there. This particular car has quad zone automatic climate control, which means I can control the temperature for each outboard seat here. That's nice. And there are also heated seats back here. This is the R design, probably with a lot of options, as well. So it's expected. But the interface, it's really nice. It's really clean, just like everything else in the S60. While a lot of shoppers are gravitating towards crossovers and SUVs, the S60 shouldn't be overlooked, because it has a decent amount of cargo space. Look at that. You also get some nice little flip down handles for your shopping bags. Maybe not as clever as some of the storage solutions in the XC40, XC60, but for a sedan, it hits the right mark. The question I posed at the top of this video was does this have a chance of squeezing into that German trio of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes? Yes is the short answer. The long answer is absolutely yes. It drives great. It looks great. I mean, look at this, it is sharp and clean. The price is right. You have a choice of three engines. The interior is impeccable. There really isn't a lot to knock it for, and that is a really good sign for a review. If you're looking in this class, I highly recommend going to a Volvo dealer and checking out the S60. For more information on the S60 as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi is a big fan of the sporty luxury sedan class that has been dominated by BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. He's also been impressed by Volvo's recent renaissance. At long last, the two have come together with the all-new 2019 Volvo S60 that has the performance, style and smarts to challenge the Germans.
Features & Specs
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$55,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$54,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S60 safety features:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
- City Safety Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens seatbelts in preparation.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo S60 vs. the competition
Volvo S60 vs. Audi A4
The Audi A4 deserves the praise it gets for striking an enjoyable balance of comfort and performance. The A4 also has a long list of tech features to its credit. If you opt for the S60 with the more powerful T6 or T8 engine, the Audi S4 is a more direct competitor. Based on past experiences, we expect the Volvo to have a bias toward comfort over performance, but Volvos are nearly unassailable in regard to safety innovation.
Volvo S60 vs. BMW 3 Series
The BMW remains one of the best go-to choices for drivers who desire a bit more engagement and performance. Depending on the engine choices and options, comfort in the 3 Series may be negatively affected, but rarely to an objectionable level. The new Volvo S60 will likely have an advantage in relation to technology and safety features since the BMW has been around for much longer.
Volvo S60 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is more expensive than the Volvo S60 and its other primary rivals. In return, the Benz delivers a lot more old-world luxury. In the performance department, the C-Class has plenty of model and engine choices to match the S60. We knock the C-Class for its stiff standard suspension, though. Both could do better when it comes to their infotainment interfaces, but neither system is a deal-breaker.
Is the Volvo S60 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo S60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo S60:
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- New high-performance S60 T8 plug-in hybrid has up to 21 miles of EV range
- New optional semi-automated Pilot Assist
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volvo S60 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo S60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo S60?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo S60 is the 2019 Volvo S60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,400.
Other versions include:
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,400
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $54,400
What are the different models of Volvo S60?
More about the 2019 Volvo S60
The Volvo S60 gets a full redesign for 2019, picking up many of the sleek design cues of the larger S90 sedan. There are three powertrain choices, starting with the T5 that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). It's mated to an eight-speed automatic that drives the front wheels. The T6 has a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) that comes with all-wheel drive. The top-of-the-line T8 takes the T6's engine and adds electric motors (combined output of 400 hp, 495 lb-ft). It too is all-wheel-drive only and is estimated to deliver 21 miles of electric-only range.
The Momentum trim can be had with either the T5 or T6 powertrain. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, automatic and heated wipers, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch instrument panel display, simulated leather upholstery, heated four-way power-adjustable driver seats, driver-seat memory settings, split-folding rear seats with power-folding headrests, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
On the tech front, you also get a 9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, full-speed automatic emergency braking, run-off road mitigation, lane keeping assist, a road sign reader, a drowsy driver monitoring system, and remote vehicle controls.
The sporty R-Design spices things up with unique exterior design elements, LED foglights, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, premium leather and fabric upholstery, and the 10-way power front seats.
The Inscription builds on the Momentum features by adding the LED foglights, four-zone automatic climate control, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, and passenger-seat memory settings. This trim is also eligible for the Luxury Seating package that adds premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters and massage functions.
All trims are eligible for the Premium package that adds a hands-free trunklid, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, a universal garage door opener, a blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning system with automatic braking, and an automated perpendicular and parallel parking system. Also available on those trims is the Multimedia package that includes a larger 12.3-inch virtual instrument panel, a navigation system and a 13-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system.
On top of the Premium package, the Advanced package adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights, headlight washers, a head-up display, a surround-view camera, and Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated drive system with adaptive cruise control.
The T8 Polestar Engineered model is limited to 20 examples in the United States via Volvo's monthly subscription service and they're already spoken for. It's almost fully loaded with the above features along with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension with Ohlins dampers, Brembo brakes and an Orrefors crystal shift knob.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons for most trims include an adaptive air suspension, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.
The 2019 Volvo S60 is comparably priced to rivals such as the Audi A4 and S4 and the BMW 3 Series. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class generally runs a few thousand more. The Volvo gets an edge for its numerous safety features and comfortable seats. Otherwise, you really can't go wrong with any of these cars. Make use of all of the information and tools on Edmunds to see which one works best for you.
2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S60 Hybrid 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S60 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 S60 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo S60 Hybrid?
