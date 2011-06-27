  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1995 Volvo 850
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Volvo 850 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 850
5(51%)4(42%)3(6%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.4
97 reviews
Write a review
See all 850s for sale
List Price Estimate
$767 - $1,850
Used 850 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Volvo

a_childs, 05/07/2014
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

My Volvo 850 has been a very good first car. It is very comfy, has a really long features list for a car of its age. Love the sound of the inline 5. Has a good amount of power for the non turbo (168hp) I have had the car a little while and the only maintenance that it has needed was the rear brakes needed replacing. I've been getting above average fuel consumption, it's rated at 19 city/ 26 highway and I've been getting 26+ mixed driving. Would love to upgrade to a T-5R or a S70 T5

Report Abuse

20 year old car, doing me right

chrissy, 03/02/2016
GLT 4dr Sedan
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

So, I bought this car a couple of weeks ago. Its a 20 year old car I paid $1,300 for and I'm loving it. It has its small things that will need repaired but it is reliable, I feel very safe toting kids around in it, and I love being the only person in town with a cool vintage looking car. Now all I need is my NPR bumper sticker!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Saved my life

nyisles328ic, 02/13/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Got this car brand new, and it was very enjoyable to drive and own. "Sporty," not the fasted thing on the road but it could move and did feel very secure driving at high speeds. Maintence could be expensive for certain thigns, but nothing unexpected; it seems pre-ford volvos are much more reliable. The car exceeded its reputation as "safe." Black-ice, went up an enbankmant that should've flipped the car but she held her own; two busted tires and the car was good-to-go. Then the ultimate test - 18 wheeler semi truck cut me off/veered into the car at highway speeds, it flipped 4-6 times, landing upright. I walked away with minor cuts and scratches. Will be the only car for my kids.

Report Abuse

I love my Volvo

itssamyo, 07/18/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love my 850. It is my first car that my family has owned since 1997. Four years ago when I started driving it I was admittedly ashamed to have a "soccer mom car". My attitude quickly changed. Its a N/A four speed automatic that is going on 274000 miles. The car is showing its age with little squeaks and rattles, the hatch no longer stays open on its own, and little bits and bobs seem to be wearing out. Despite this it has been an incredibly safe form of transportation. While repairs are far from cheap, the engine and transmission are bulletproof and continue to work well, and I tend to push this wagon very hard.

Report Abuse

This car is a hit/miss

nprax, 10/29/2012
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

When I was 16 my parents gave me $3000 and told me to get a car. Cant say I had alot of choices, and I ended up buying a bone stock 1995 red 850 sedan. This car is difficult to describe... you WILL love it for its highs; the durability, the cool-nerd styling, the suspension roomy interior and resonable value. The downs are pretty much like other european cars; expensive to maintain, reliability is iffy, but mine never left me stranded. Through the time I had it, i replaced countless hoses, the gas tank, seat belt mechanisms, electric systems, you name it. But even now with a brand new Dodge Challenger, I think about my volvo, and miss it. And thats what makes this car great.

Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 850s for sale

Related Used 1995 Volvo 850 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles