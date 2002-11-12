Used 1990 Volvo 780 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
780 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo 780 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 780
  4. Used 1990 Volvo 780

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo 780

Read recent reviews for the Volvo 780
Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
1990 Volvo 780 Bertone
Matthew A Paulauskas,12/11/2002
Prior to purchasing this Volvo I knew very little about thier cars. I did a little research and found out that the car I was buying was not just a Volvo but also a Bertone. For anyone not familiar with Bertone, it is an Italian car designer who designs and hand builds only a handful of European cars. 8500 were built of this particular model over five years. The car was built from 1986 until 1990(several '90 Bertones were carried over to '91). It is a rock-solid car with an extremely comfortable ride and interior. This car was around $38,000 when it was new in '86 and is, as far as I'm concerned, still worth every penny today.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
780
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Volvo 780 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings