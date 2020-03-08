Used Volkswagen Wagon for Sale Near Me

1,254 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,254 listings
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    42,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,675

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    16,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,563

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI Limited Edition in White
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI Limited Edition

    128,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,496

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in White
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    7,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,939

    $701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S in White
    used

    2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S

    67,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,994

    Details
  • 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Black
    used

    2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    14,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,800

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    Not Provided

    $16,488

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    22,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,998

    $793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    35,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,991

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    Not Provided

    $21,059

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    39,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,000

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    35,790 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,880

    $230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    25,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,250

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    44,989 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI in Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

    45,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    22,278 miles

    $18,628

    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in Red
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    39,315 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,950

    Details
  • 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Black
    used

    2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    16,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,871

    $1,875 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,254 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Volkswagen For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Station Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles