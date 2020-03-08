Used Volkswagen Wagon for Sale Near Me

Hall Volkswagen - Brookfield / Wisconsin

PLEASE READ BEFORE WASTING YOUR TIME WITH THIS DEALERSHIP. When I think of a sleazy dealership, I will now think of Hall VW. I have bought many cars, from many dealerships and I have never had a dealership break a contract. Shakes hands with you. Do exactly what they ask AND THEN ASK FOR MORE MONEY FOR THE VEHICLE. Proof: We saw a car online that was posted with 'call for price'. So we called, made an appointment and came in to the see the car. We asked for the price and were given a quote. We came in 4 days later to see the car again. Salesmen mentioned it seemed we liked the car and other people were interested and suggested we put a deposit down. We went inside, drew up paperwork. We did the typical back and forth games dealerships play with you. Where you ask for a lower price, the salesmen goes to their manager (manager was out, so he went to the OWNER) and comes back with a yes/no. In the end, we settled on the same price we were quoted originally and got a free oil change. We signed a printed document with the price, taxes, dealership fees and oil change and both signed. They then drew up temporary purchase agreement. We put our deposit down and left. We shook the salesmen hand. We waited for him to get his manager, Tom. Chatted about how we would love to service our new car here, he mentioned what a great deal we were getting on the car. Went over the paperwork again and shook hands. They had a few more safety inspections to do, so we couldn't make the deal today. TWO DAYS LATER we get a call that they need to go up in price by $2000 due to needing a new battery and the rotors (and misc other things) needed to be done. One, this was ridiculous to move up the price as we signed a contract and shook hands on the deal. Two, $2000 seemed like a lot for the itemized list they gave me of fixes. (I had to fight to get the list) So I called a VW dealership 8 miles away from Hall and asked for a quote on the itemized list. Total came to $1400. So they are lying again. We tried to reason with them and said, split the difference. Go up in price by $1000. Took them a day and a half to deny us. They couldn't get back to us (to deny our offer) because they were 'with other customers'.. These people are [non-permissible content removed]. And downright bad people. The owner, Tom the business manager and another manager ALL approved the price. They all agreed to the price. They shook our hands after signing paperwork agreeing to the price. We gave them our money in good faith the deal with done. THIS IS WRONG.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 42 Highway)

VIN: 3VWML7AJ3EM600375

Certified Pre-Owned: No

