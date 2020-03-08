Used Volkswagen Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 42,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,675
Sendell Volkswagen - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AUXHM525826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,563
Port Charlotte Volkswagen - Port Charlotte / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU1JM762161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,496
Van Horn Nissan of Sheboygan - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
�
Dealer Review:
Had email contact with sales prior to visit. They were able to answer my pre visit questions. During the dealer Visit I was able to compare several similar vehicles. The final sales process was also quick and easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI Limited Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC17AU7GM522729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,939$701 Below Market
FX Caprara Volkswagen - Watertown / New York
*Bluetooth*, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Call (866) 958-4643 today to schedule your test drive! FX marks the spot! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Pure White 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSI We have served the Watertown community for over 30 years. Thatâ s a long time, and we canâ t wait to build even more relationships with our loyal customers for the next 30 years. The FX Volkswagen family cares about the Volkswagen brand and the satisfaction of our dealership guests. FX marks the spot! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Purchasing my new 2020 atlas cross sport rline was made easy with the help from all the people at fx Caprara Volkswagen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU9KM520687
Stock: AP25059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 67,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,994
Shamrock Motors - East Windsor / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCA7AU4FM508088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,800$219 Below Market
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
Low miles for a 2016! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S, has a great Black exterior, and a clean Beige interior! Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio This Volkswagen Golf SportWagen gets great fuel economy with over 35.0 MPG on the highway! ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
Dealer Review:
I've been looking for a Tesla for over a month. Mary found me the one that I wanted and it was at a great price. I love my Tesla. Thank you Mary and South Coast Mitsubishi staff for making my experience a great one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWC17AU2GM506275
Stock: S10202P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$16,488
McKenna Volkswagen - Huntington Beach / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU8HM510015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,998$793 Below Market
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU6HM528318
Stock: 19361555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,991$296 Below Market
Hall Volkswagen - Brookfield / Wisconsin
�
Dealer Review:
PLEASE READ BEFORE WASTING YOUR TIME WITH THIS DEALERSHIP. When I think of a sleazy dealership, I will now think of Hall VW. I have bought many cars, from many dealerships and I have never had a dealership break a contract. Shakes hands with you. Do exactly what they ask AND THEN ASK FOR MORE MONEY FOR THE VEHICLE. Proof: We saw a car online that was posted with 'call for price'. So we called, made an appointment and came in to the see the car. We asked for the price and were given a quote. We came in 4 days later to see the car again. Salesmen mentioned it seemed we liked the car and other people were interested and suggested we put a deposit down. We went inside, drew up paperwork. We did the typical back and forth games dealerships play with you. Where you ask for a lower price, the salesmen goes to their manager (manager was out, so he went to the OWNER) and comes back with a yes/no. In the end, we settled on the same price we were quoted originally and got a free oil change. We signed a printed document with the price, taxes, dealership fees and oil change and both signed. They then drew up temporary purchase agreement. We put our deposit down and left. We shook the salesmen hand. We waited for him to get his manager, Tom. Chatted about how we would love to service our new car here, he mentioned what a great deal we were getting on the car. Went over the paperwork again and shook hands. They had a few more safety inspections to do, so we couldn't make the deal today. TWO DAYS LATER we get a call that they need to go up in price by $2000 due to needing a new battery and the rotors (and misc other things) needed to be done. One, this was ridiculous to move up the price as we signed a contract and shook hands on the deal. Two, $2000 seemed like a lot for the itemized list they gave me of fixes. (I had to fight to get the list) So I called a VW dealership 8 miles away from Hall and asked for a quote on the itemized list. Total came to $1400. So they are lying again. We tried to reason with them and said, split the difference. Go up in price by $1000. Took them a day and a half to deny us. They couldn't get back to us (to deny our offer) because they were 'with other customers'.. These people are [non-permissible content removed]. And downright bad people. The owner, Tom the business manager and another manager ALL approved the price. They all agreed to the price. They shook our hands after signing paperwork agreeing to the price. We gave them our money in good faith the deal with done. THIS IS WRONG.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWML7AJ3EM600375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$21,059
McKenna Volkswagen - Huntington Beach / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU1HM505254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,000$554 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Alltrack Rubber Mat Kit Roadside Assistance Kit Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Platinum Gray Metallic Titan Black; Leatherette Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack S is offered by Lexus of Cerritos. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. The Golf Alltrack S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 39,563mi put on this Volkswagen. More information about the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack: Few cars have the staying power or instant recognition of the Volkswagen Golf, and the seventh-generation Golf picks up right where its predecessor left off -- with even more to like. As a leader in the busy hatchback segment, the Golf is loaded with standard features, excellent ergonomics and plenty of practical space for passengers and cargo. Turbocharged power gives the Golf 1.8T plenty of pep. The GTI is a perennially lauded hot hatch, with the Golf R taking it even further up the performance ladder. Two wagon options add incredible versatility, and the all-electric e-Golf is as economical as they come. Overall, the VW Golf family offers tremendous value and flexibility for anyone interested in owning one. Strengths of this model include electric option, available capacious wagon, impressive fuel economy, all-wheel-drive availability, Practical and spacious hatchback layout, sharp steering and handling, and affordable performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU3HM519110
Stock: HM519110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 35,790 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,880$230 Below Market
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack comes equipped with, 9 Speakers, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Radio: Composition Media with 6.5 Touchscreen, Wheels: 17 Valley Alloy.2017 Deep Black Pearl Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hpRecent Arrival!LEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM. - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
Dealer Review:
Kevin and the EBA team were amazing helping me and my family find our next vehicle. We were unexpectedly shopping after an accident totaled our mini-van (no one was hurt, but RIP to the MV). We spent a lot of time exploring our options, dragging the whole family along to several different dealerships. EBA was by far the most helpful, knowledgeable and kind to our party of 5. Kevin was patient with us as we narrowed down our choices and we never felt pressured. He stayed late and came in on his day off to help get us on our way in our new (used) SUV. Thanks, EBA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU5HM534465
Stock: 47560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S25,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,250
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! 1 OWNER!! 2.0T!! S!! AWD!! 2 YR/24,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU6HM526567
Stock: CP848
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 44,989 miles
$12,995
German Auto House - Fitchburg / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ2DM689156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990
Zimbrick Volkswagen Middleton - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJXEM617915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,278 miles
$18,628
Open Road Volkswagen of Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
�
Dealer Review:
Saw a car on Edmunds at this dealer. I called in the morning to confirm that they had the car. After what sounded like a few minutes of searching on a computer, dealer confirmed they had the car. I said we were driving 1 1/2 hr to look and buy the car. On the drive up we called Again to confirm. Yes all is good, we will see you in an hour. When we get there the sales person said “oh sorry, apparently we don’t have that car”. Seriously? You just wasted half my day. As a side note, lots of people working there were not wearing masks properly in the middle of the COViD 19 pandemic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU5HM518329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,315 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,950
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF ALLTRACK 1.8T SEL WAGON 4 DR 1.8L I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE Fuel, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1.8L Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine, ABS Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission,Exterior color Red with Black Leather interior, Panoramic Roof, One Owner, Clean Title, 39k miles, Been serviced and maintained, just serviced, never been smoked in. Remaining manufacture drivetrain warranty for another 34 months or 20,685 miles, whichever comes first. Has both sets of keys and owner's manual, tires have plenty of treads left. High Value Options include: Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel , AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, CD Player, Child Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Side Air Bag, HD Radio, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Spoiler, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
Dealer Review:
I purchased a truck on line site unseen. I am extremely happy with the way everything was conveyed over the phone and via email. Since the pandemic they are extremely helpful with the registration process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AUXHM523803
Stock: 523803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,871$1,875 Below Market
Hometown Toyota - Ontario / Oregon
Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Volkswagen Golf Alltrack delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 17" 10-Spoke Silver Alloy, Valet Function, Trip computer.*This Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: 17" All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Hometown Toyota, 313 Se 13Th St, Ontario, OR 97914 to claim your Volkswagen Golf Alltrack!
Dealer Review:
Robert was great! Showed professionalism and listened to out needs in vehicles. Showed us what we wanted to see in vehicles, test drove and then helped us through best options for our family. He helped making the purchase go smooth. Great personality and very friendly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWM17AU5KM504422
Stock: 18608A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
