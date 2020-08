Close

Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota

Blue 2004 Suzuki Forenza S 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC 22/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Suzuki Forenza S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL5JD52Z74K027827

Stock: 4027827

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-29-2020