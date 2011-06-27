Used Suzuki Sedan for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- New Listing$4,000
2004 Suzuki Forenza S129,085 milesDelivery available*
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fargo / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! SUMMER SAVINGS!! HUNDREDS OF VEHICLES AT ONE LOCATION! Blue 2004 Suzuki Forenza S 4D Sedan FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC 22/30 City/Highway MPG Corwin is the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer in the region! We have a huge selection of new & used vehicles with financing options for everyone. Here at Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we're not only here to help you find your next car, we are your go-to source for all things automotive! Our expert dealership staff is here to help you with auto financing, car maintenance and repairs, or even finding the right parts for your next DIY project. Stop by our new and used car dealership in Fargo today and find out why folks keep coming back! We're here to help you get into the vehicle of your dreams and keep it running its best for many miles. Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 301 38th St S, Fargo, North Dakota CorwinChryslerDodge.com Corwin - Family Driven for Over 100 YearS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Suzuki Forenza S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD52Z74K027827
Stock: 4027827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- New Listing$2,995
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport116,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RossCo Brothers - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC417696200118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2011 Suzuki SX4 LE188,822 milesDelivery available*
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION AND SALES HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2239.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A25B6301151
Stock: HB8671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $4,550
2013 Suzuki SX4 LE86,718 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Laria Chevrolet Buick - Rittman / Ohio
PRICE REDUCED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO.Please call us!!! We have vehicles with DVD Player, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, chrome wheels, third row seat, trailer hitch, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, keyless, entry, premium wheel, lift kit, security system, cd player, Bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, multi-zone climate control, keyless entry, backup camera, 4x4, awd, traction control, manual, 3rd row seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cloth Seats Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Wheel Drive Intermittent Wipers Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A37D6100086
Stock: L4142A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $6,995
2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition63,669 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition 4-Door Sedan is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Suzuki SX4. With less than 63,669mi on this Suzuki SX4, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2011 Suzuki SX4: Aimed squarely at those looking to get the most value for their dollar, the Suzuki SX4 offers a wide array of features at an entry-level price. Base prices range from $13,000 to just under $20,000, and it's the least-expensive vehicle to offer all-wheel drive in the U.S. The SX4 comes in both hatch and sedan forms, and features a powerful and fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine capable of 150 hp and 31 mpg on the highway. This model sets itself apart with Excellent value for the dollar, available all-wheel drive, good maneuverability and wide range of available trim levels. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A24B6304140
Stock: P304140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- $4,995
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium94,941 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2006 Suzuki Forenza sedan with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. No accidents. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
Dealer Review:
They are asking the same price for a leaf with 100,000 miles as other dealers with leafs with 40000 miles. They also do not show pictures of the battery capacity bars, which shows the ignorance about the vehicle they're selling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JJ56Z26K273190
Stock: 25405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,495
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport114,369 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
Dealer Review:
The dealership is wonderful from start to finish. We found them to be knowledgeable and honest, friendly, and helpful to get us the best deal we could. They are willing to work with you. Andrew, our salesperson was fantastic and made it a fun transaction. The financial person, I think his name is James, gave us the best interest rate, and a wonderful Extended Warranty. The car is adorable and they made it super clean for us to drive home even with a bunch of gas left in. Nice place, and we'd go back again. Pet friendly too which was a real plus since we brought our fur baby along for the ride :) Thanks Gunthers peeps!!! Great job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC414985101061
Stock: U30325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $7,970
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS119,068 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A86C6100447
Stock: AS20-4279C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $1,995
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium95,951 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JJ56Z16K300346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,888
2008 Suzuki SX4 undefined173,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Greer - Greer / South Carolina
Dealer Review:
Purchased a vehicle from them a few months ago. The first sales guy was very friendly and helpful. I then dealt with a sales woman who seemed unhappy to be there. Purchased the car in bad weather, and apparently the windshield was cracked, and there were a few spots of body damage which they didn't mention and I didn't see due to the rain. The car was indicated to have 2 keys, but after weekly calls and emails for three months I couldn't even get them to respond... buying a replacement is about $200 (key fob) +$125(programming). It seems liked after the car was sold they stopped caring. These are the actions of a sleazy used car dealer, not a reputable Toyota dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC414385103162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2005 Suzuki Verona LX111,342 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Suzuki Verona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5VJ56L15B153635
Stock: 153635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS71,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burien Chevrolet - Burien / Washington
**NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**, **LOCAL TRADE**.22/29 City/Highway MPGFind a great deal on new and used or pre-owned vehicles at our auto dealership in the Seattle area. Family-owned and operated locally for several generations, you'll enjoy doing business with a local car dealer that gives back to the community by donating to local schools, churches, youth athletic leagues and charities, where you can keep your own buying decisions local and support your community, rather than doing business with some far-away publicly traded corporation. Burien is a one stop shop in the Puget Sound area for automotive parts, accessories, factory trained technicians, auto accessories, auto repair and maintenance or oil changes, wheel covers, wipers, tires, tire rotations, a state-of-the-art body shop and collision center and other miscellaneous items for your car, truck, van, SUV, sport utility or crossover vehicle. So whether you're looking for used cars in Washington State or new cars in the Pacific Northwest, Burien Chevrolet is a car dealership in the Seattle area that is easy to get to, located just a mile west of Sea-Tac International Airport, where you can fly and drive for an easy, hassle-free car buying experience and see the USA in your Chevrolet or other make vehicle. And with our best price quotes the first time, we shop the auto auctions so you don't have to, saving valuable effort: we respect your time! Enjoy a hassle free experience shopping for a new or used car located at our dealerships serving the cities of Burien, Seattle and Renton, as well as Kirkland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Sumner, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Federal Way and West Seattle. So if you're looking for a really good deal or just looking to get an auto loan for the vehicle you want or find out what your trade or trade-in might be worth at current fair market book value, think Burien for all of your automotive needs. Put us on your shopping list for a deal you'll feel good about, because we're not far from where you are!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A85B6110112
Stock: 555930A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $2,977
2007 Suzuki Forenza Base157,928 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Visibility is as clear as a bell. The ride is responsive to driver input. Stop clicking the mouse because this 2007 Suzuki Forenza is the car you've been searching for. This good of a deal doesn't come around very often, and no, you can't have a rain check. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
Dealer Review:
Both my salesperson and the Fiancé guy were absolutely great. They listened to my needs and concerns about buying a first car for my granddaughter. They came up with the perfect solution for us. We both left completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD56Z97K556257
Stock: 56257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Fair Deal
2012 Suzuki SX4 LE59,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arena Auto Sales - Daytona Beach / Florida
2012 Suzuki SX4...Great gas mileage, Power Options, Nice Clean Vehicle Apply online at www.ArenaAutoSales.net
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A38C6304085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,900
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE115,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!!! 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL PUSH START IGNITION STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL SATELLITE RADIO AUXILIARY JACK VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR BUMPER TO BUMPER EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A3XC6101248
Stock: 01248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,988
2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS Navi Edition89,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cover Chevrolet - Windber / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS Navi Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RF9A61D6100159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE92,079 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2010 SUZUKI KIZASHI 2.4L 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR ALL POWER COLD AC GOOD HEATER NICE CAR STOP BY TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL OUR SPECIAL DEALS WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED CARS IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2RE9A33C6100672
Stock: 4912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2018
- $6,715
2008 Suzuki Forenza Base118,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee
Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Buy Here Pay Here qualifed. Buy with confidence. Use your tax refund as your credit! FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC Please call Catie Brown @ 423-639-5151 for any and all questions about your appointment or the vehicle. She is available 24/7 by email @ gatewaycatie@gmail.com. *DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE.
Dealer Review:
Just a thanks to caleb for the help with the purchase of our new ford ranger and ford Taurus. Was very professional and very helpful wasn't a pushy salesman,listened too what we wanted and helped us make the right choices of our new vehicles. Will definitely be back when it's time for another purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD56Z28K909178
Stock: CS9178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-10-2019
