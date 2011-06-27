Close

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition 4-Door Sedan is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Suzuki SX4. With less than 63,669mi on this Suzuki SX4, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2011 Suzuki SX4: Aimed squarely at those looking to get the most value for their dollar, the Suzuki SX4 offers a wide array of features at an entry-level price. Base prices range from $13,000 to just under $20,000, and it's the least-expensive vehicle to offer all-wheel drive in the U.S. The SX4 comes in both hatch and sedan forms, and features a powerful and fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine capable of 150 hp and 31 mpg on the highway. This model sets itself apart with Excellent value for the dollar, available all-wheel drive, good maneuverability and wide range of available trim levels. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS2YC5A24B6304140

Stock: P304140

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-11-2019