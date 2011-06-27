Used Scion Coupe for Sale Near Me
- $13,900
2013 Scion FR-S Base59,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, Asphalt, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2013 Scion FR-S Base Asphalt Odometer is 3919 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
Dealer Review:
Just had my new Mazda delivered to our home! Did the paperwork in minutes. Great experience. Ask for Stefan! Highly recommend him and his team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13D1700638
Stock: DM27351B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $17,495Fair Deal
2013 Scion FR-S Base57,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19D2721097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,999
2013 Scion FR-S Base168,276 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Keith Hawthorne Ford - Belmont / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $10,500, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! FR-S trim, Asphalt exterior and Black interior. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels Scion FR-S with Asphalt exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com explains "Developed with Subaru, this rear-drive coupe promises handling, performance, and value.". AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $10,500. WHO WE ARE: What Does Keith Hawthorne Ford Offer Drivers from Belmont, Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, Mount Holly, NC, and Fort Mill, SC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle and most importantly the Keith Hawthorne Advantage on all new vehicles and certain used vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D1716525
Stock: T08076XC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $11,995
2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series117,472 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XD1733328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,991
2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series63,641 milesDelivery available*
Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2013 Scion FR-S 10 Series Gray Clean CARFAX. 25/34 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! Servicing Tysons Corner, Bethesda, Washington DC, Maryland, Fairfax,Chantilly, Vienna, Annandale, Alexandria, Woodbridge and many more.
Dealer Review:
If you are military, and if your home of record is in another state that you want to register your vehicle (mine is Florida), then do not, I say again, do not purchase a vehicle from this dealership!!!!!! I would give them a negative 1000 stars if able. In my 25 year military career, i have never seen such incompetince, inaction, failure of leadership, and overall clown show of an organization. From general manager, to finance director to title, they are all pathetic. I was stationed in Japan, and coordinated purchasing a vehicle in time to pick it up the day after I landed. I went to the dealership, approved by outside financing, and was told by Jesse (he better be fired by now), in such a condescending and demeaning tone to my wife, that the dealership had to file my military exemption to tax and title charges, and register my car in Florida. Despite both my wife and I knowing this was wrong, the look on her face could kill a man, we turned over all of the paperwork to the dealership, “and we will not charge you to process your paperwork due to your military service”. As my 30 day temp tag was about to expire, I called to asked the status of registering my car. This was after I made two calls earlier in the month. I got nothing but unanswered calls with no voice mail. I called 20 times in one day!!!! Finally, I broke down, drove over to the dealership, and dealt directly with the Finance Director. A great person, but ability to get to a solution was non-existent. Nor did he ever call, email me or notify me in anyway what they were doing to provide me resolution. I had multiple conversations with the General Manager, who clearly does not know how to manage his team, get results or follow through. The final idiot in this process is the Title clerk, who firing doesn’t do justice. Thanks Crystal! If you are looking for a Honda, go ANYWHERE else. And Ourisman as a whole is a JOKE. Apparently, Ourisman Honda and GMC “are two different corporations, so we are not sure why they did what they did for you and your wife when you bought there!!!” Exact same process, two completely different procedures and outcomes. I pray to all of my fellow service members, STAY AWAY. And USAA, if you care about military members, remove these hacks from your car buying service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10D2730528
Stock: B730528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2020
- New Listing$14,998
2013 Scion FR-S undefined58,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunburst Auto Sales - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15D1708370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995
2015 Scion FR-S Base45,968 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2015 Scion FR-S! This vehicle looks and drives great! It has great options including a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in great shape inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16F8709831
Stock: 709831FA71357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $13,900
2013 Scion FR-S undefined101,180 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Earnhardt Toyota - Mesa / Arizona
�
Dealer Review:
Called Earnhardt Toyota yesterday and agreed to buy a car in their certified pre-owned inventory. I went down to buy the car after work. The dealership sold the car to another person as I arrived. I told the sales manager that they were not honoring their deal with me. He told me, "you can't expect me to hold a used car for you." I said, I bought another Camry from you last month, and asked them to keep an eye out for another Camry for me. The sales rep said he would. He did NOT keep his eye out for me. I called, rather I tried to call this dealership several times with their phones not working properly. When the sales manager asked me if he would like me to have him keep an eye out for a Camry, I told him his sales rep was supposed to do that for me already. He responded saying, he is 19 years old, that I should not expect him to be accountable to help me out. This completely floored me, I did not know how to respond to such a moronic statement. They sold the car out from under me, I can't expect their sales rep to be accountable to me, and I left the dealership completely dissatisfied. If this customer service reflects their best ability, then I will take my business somewhere else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA12D1717298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,999
2013 Scion FR-S Base18,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Bluetooth Connection Argento Black; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Scion FR-S is offered by AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. The FR-S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 18,970mi put on this Scion. More information about the 2013 Scion FR-S: The FR-S is the most expensive car in the Scion range and functions as a Halo car for the brand, luring customers into the showroom with its sexy styling and strong performance. Despite this, it's got a starting price of just $24,200, keeping the car within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The FR-S echoes the layout of more expensive performance cars, shrinking them down and offering an unprecedented dollars-to-smile ratio. This model sets itself apart with Strong acceleration, fuel efficiency, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My recent truck purchase experience was a 100% gratifying. I noticed that many of the other sales guys have plaques and awards all over their walls. Al Yadgar my salesman doesn't need a plaque. Because integrity can't be awarded. It is who he is. Al works with his costumers in a normal natural way without sale slogans and sale pitches. I find his approach refreshing and unchangeable. He has been my salesman for 16 years. I would not go to anybody else for my future truck or car purchases. When he retires, Auto Nation will be losing there best.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D1702298
Stock: D1702298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $15,999
2016 Scion FR-S Base48,836 milesDelivery available*
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15G8700247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,987Fair Deal
2013 Scion FR-S Base33,934 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Star Auto Works - Downers Grove / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
Great customer service! I would most definitely recommend star auto works to anyone looking for an vehicle. I purchased an vehicle here my car runs great going forward I would love to purchase an second vehicle here also. Excellent!! Customer service. Keep up the work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10D2709758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Fair Deal | $355 below market
2013 Scion FR-S Base54,794 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
Dealer Review:
Hi, I recently purchased a car from you guys and I have to say I have never felt happier. The moment we walked in Shawn was ready to take care of everything. He was organized, showed us multiple options, and made sure we understood all the details prior to and after our purchase. What I thought was going to take all day took only a couple hours as he was consistently working with us trying to meet our requests as best he could. I will definitely be coming back to buy another car from here in the near future when I am able to. I hope this company can thrive and continue to keep on great salesmen like Shawn. He was truly awesome! Thank you:)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14D2725686
Stock: DC119695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,980Good Deal | $926 below market
2015 Scion FR-S Base106,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Shorkey Mitsubishi - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, One Owner, *** 2 NEW TIRES***, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 25/34 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Scion FR-S RWD MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15F8703583
Stock: K11022B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $13,832Great Deal | $2,287 below market
2015 Scion FR-S Base59,272 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeshore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Slidell / Louisiana
�
Dealer Review:
In communication with a person representing the dealership, I was extremely clear on several occasions about my needs. I live 30 minutes away from their site, commute to work in the opposite direction of their site, and am a single dad. In other words I don't have time to haggle or "play the game" so to speak. I was not only repeatedly reassured that it would be a simple, very efficient process, I was also told the vehicle would be significantly discounted and that I would be working directly with the sales manager and no one else. After a very brief introduction to the sales manager I was passed on to a new sales rep. The price given to me was the exact price listed on the ad. After some back and forth, another person stating he was a manager came over to discuss the price. Eventually, the car was discounted but only by $347 which was essentially the amount listed as an "Internet Convenience Fee". Its very disappointing because I really liked the vehicle. I should also note that the person who worked with me on the phone initially, as well as the new sales rep, was courteous and not overly pushy. It's her job I'm sure to get people on the lot, I don't necessarily fault her but the whole thing was not handled well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17F9712070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,200Good Deal | $1,251 below market
2016 Scion FR-S Base33,539 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lockhart Cadillac Greenwood - Greenwood / Indiana
To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Clean CARFAX. Steel 2016 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed Automatic D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC 2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Steel, Black w/Fabric Upholstery.Odometer is 18319 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPGHere at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!Reviews: * Fun to drive; outstanding steering; well-balanced chassis; good fuel efficiency; comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17G8701416
Stock: 20S434A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $18,995
2014 Scion FR-S BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13E9702683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,999
2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series132,162 milesDelivery available*
Riverside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat - New Bern / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16D1731267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,499
2014 Scion FR-S Base29,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eastside Subaru - Kirkland / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
Steven was great to work with. He was kind and knowledgeable. I never felt uncomfortable or under pressure to buy a car. He was easy to work with. I would highly recommend working with him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA14E9700389
Stock: LH539840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
