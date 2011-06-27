Close

Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia

2013 Scion FR-S 10 Series Gray Clean CARFAX. 25/34 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! Servicing Tysons Corner, Bethesda, Washington DC, Maryland, Fairfax,Chantilly, Vienna, Annandale, Alexandria, Woodbridge and many more.

Dealer Review:

If you are military, and if your home of record is in another state that you want to register your vehicle (mine is Florida), then do not, I say again, do not purchase a vehicle from this dealership!!!!!! I would give them a negative 1000 stars if able. In my 25 year military career, i have never seen such incompetince, inaction, failure of leadership, and overall clown show of an organization. From general manager, to finance director to title, they are all pathetic. I was stationed in Japan, and coordinated purchasing a vehicle in time to pick it up the day after I landed. I went to the dealership, approved by outside financing, and was told by Jesse (he better be fired by now), in such a condescending and demeaning tone to my wife, that the dealership had to file my military exemption to tax and title charges, and register my car in Florida. Despite both my wife and I knowing this was wrong, the look on her face could kill a man, we turned over all of the paperwork to the dealership, “and we will not charge you to process your paperwork due to your military service”. As my 30 day temp tag was about to expire, I called to asked the status of registering my car. This was after I made two calls earlier in the month. I got nothing but unanswered calls with no voice mail. I called 20 times in one day!!!! Finally, I broke down, drove over to the dealership, and dealt directly with the Finance Director. A great person, but ability to get to a solution was non-existent. Nor did he ever call, email me or notify me in anyway what they were doing to provide me resolution. I had multiple conversations with the General Manager, who clearly does not know how to manage his team, get results or follow through. The final idiot in this process is the Title clerk, who firing doesn’t do justice. Thanks Crystal! If you are looking for a Honda, go ANYWHERE else. And Ourisman as a whole is a JOKE. Apparently, Ourisman Honda and GMC “are two different corporations, so we are not sure why they did what they did for you and your wife when you bought there!!!” Exact same process, two completely different procedures and outcomes. I pray to all of my fellow service members, STAY AWAY. And USAA, if you care about military members, remove these hacks from your car buying service!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZNAA10D2730528

Stock: B730528

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-31-2020