Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida

2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, Asphalt, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2013 Scion FR-S Base Asphalt Odometer is 3919 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.

Just had my new Mazda delivered to our home! Did the paperwork in minutes. Great experience. Ask for Stefan! Highly recommend him and his team!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : Yes Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: JF1ZNAA13D1700638

Stock: DM27351B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020