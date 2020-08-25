Used Buick Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 74,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Vern Laures Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - New Hampton / Iowa
Check out this local trade Buick Lucerne CXL. It has a Sunroof, Remote Start, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Comfort and Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, 17' Aluminum Wheels, and a 3.9L V6 Engine. This Buick is in great shape and has low miles. Stop in and take this one for a drive! For more information or to schedule a test drive feel free to contact us by email phone or stop in to our dealership in New Hampton and we will take care of you! Vern Laures Auto Center 1950 North Linn Ave New Hampton, IA 50659 www.vernlauresautocenter.com (800)-374-3025 641-394-3025 Located 18 Miles East of Charles City 40 Miles North of Waterloo 32 Mile West of West Union and 30 Miles South of Cresco.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HC5EM3BU150128
Stock: U5001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 99,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Scott Peterson Ford - Belle Fourche / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue Ultra with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CU541734172309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,936
Taylor Ford of Manteno - Manteno / Illinois
This 2012 Buick Regal GS boasts features like a a navigation system, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system and will not disappoint. Looking to buy a safer sedan? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 5 out of 5 stars. It has mileage with 19 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway. Flaunting a classic gray exterior and an ebony interior. This sleek vehicle comes with Ebony leather upholstery. Experience places you never would have gone before without this state of the art navigation system. Enjoy fresh air while driving to work with your sunroof open. Keyless entry makes loading and unloading your vehicle simple with a push of a button! Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GV5GV6C9215483
Stock: 40036B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999$2,510 Below Market
Cook Chevrolet Buick - Vassar / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL FWD 4D Sedan White Diamond Tricoat *LOCAL TRADE IN*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *PUSH BUTTON START*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION*, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, *BLUETOOTH*USB*AUX. PORT*, *XM RADIO*, *LUXURY PACKAGE: *LEATHER AND WOOD GRAIN HEATED STEERING WHEEL *PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING *DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER VENTILATED SEATS *POWER REAR SUNSHADE *E-Z KEY PASSIVE ENTRY SYSTEM *KEYLESS START*, *ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE: *HARMAN/KARDON 384-WATT 11-SPEAKER SYSTEM *USB PORT *120 V POWER OUTLET*, *COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG #1*, *COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG #2*, *DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE: *SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT *XENON HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS *HEAD-UP DISPLAY*, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 18' Chrome-Plated Wheels, AM/FM w/Single CD/DVD Player & Navigation, Comfort & Convenience Package #2, Driver Confidence Package, Entertainment Package, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, harman/kardon 11-Speaker 5.1 Matrix Surround System, Luxury Package, Memory Settings, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Oversized Power Sunroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Radio: AM/FM w/Single CD/MP3 Player, Rear-View Camera System, Side Blind Zone Alert, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, USB Port w/iPod Connectivity. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 33467 miles below market average! 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 17/27 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5GD7BF239424
Stock: L3176B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 62,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Hubler Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bedford / Indiana
JUST REPRICED FROM $8,900, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! GREAT MILES 62,832! Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW SEATING, 6-PASSENGER, WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) 10-SPOKE, CHROM TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BUICK LACROSSE INCLUDE WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) 10-SPOKE, CHROME-TECH, SEATING, 6-PASSENGER includes front center flip-and-fold cushion/console and rear seat armrest with dual cup holders. Lower cushion flips forward to reveal dual cup holders, storage compartment and item storage under armrest with power outlet. Includes folding armrest with storage compartment and column, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD) THE PERFECT TIME TO BUY THIS LACROSSE Was $8,900. KEY FEATURES ON THIS LACROSSE INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Buick CX with GOLD MIST METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. THE LACROSSE IS BEST IN CLASS Side by Side Advantages: More Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom than Lexus ES 350, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Acura TL Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Good environment, friendly and convenient , and didn't take all day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582191259551
Stock: 20711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 42,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,877
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS3HU167693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,440
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW... Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... SEE MORE! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BUICK LACROSSE INCLUDE: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD) THE PERFECT LACROSSE AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Value you deserve. Was $9,995. KEY FEATURES ON THIS LACROSSE INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. Buick CX with BLACK ONYX exterior and TITANIUM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. YES, THIS LACROSSE IS BEST IN CLASS: Side by Side Advantages: More Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom than Lexus ES 350, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Acura TL, Volkswagen CC and Toyota Avalon. With over 12 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the LaCrosse will accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and a set of golf clubs. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience with this dealer very knowledgeable and very accommodating. I received a great deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582091163197
Stock: C585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 49,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,795$2,292 Below Market
Ranger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hibbing / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX6H9138000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$250 Below Market
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Black Onyx FWD Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Lucerne CXL, 3.8L V6 SFI. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
Dealer Review:
It was an outstanding experience. Very fast getting through the F&I office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HD57288U133200
Stock: 0G1422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 84,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,936$1,458 Below Market
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
MOCHA STEEL METALLIC SEATS FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD) TITANIUM LEATHER SEAT TRIM TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD) ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT WITH E85 CAPABILITY (303 hp [226.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft or torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD) PREMIUM 1 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment WHEELS 18' (45.7 CM) CHROME-PLATED AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER USB and AUX port IntelliLink with 8' color LED touch screen display MP3/WMA playback iPod support and upgradeable software (STD) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver Adjustable Lumbar Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Heated Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heated Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Power Passenger Seat Leather Seats Fog Lamps Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Locking/Limited Slip Differential All Wheel Drive Power Steering Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary Spare Tire Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Heated Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Mirror Memory Intermittent Wipers AM/FM Stereo CD Player Satellite Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input Satellite Radio Requires Subscription MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Power Passenger Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Seat Memory Floor Mats Floor Mats Adjustable Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Power Windows Power Windows Power Windows Power Door Locks Remote Engine Start Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Universal Garage Door Opener Cruise Control Security System Engine Immobilizer Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C A/C A/C Rear A/C Rear Defrost Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Back-Up Camera ABS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Traction Control Stability Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Telematics Navigation from Telematics Telematics Telematics Telematics Navigation from Telematics Rear Parking Aid Child Safety Locks Tire Pressure Monitor
Dealer Review:
I was not able to amend my original review but would like to post update, after having an initial bad experience the dealership reached out to us and we spoke with the general Manager. He apologized and let us know the view of one salesman is not the view of the whole dealership. We took the hour driver back up and our new sales man was really great. We picked out the car we wanted and my husband if very happy with his choice. Love driving the vehicle we bought. Thanks again to the dealership for reaching out and making things right. Good to know that you care about the customers and people coming to your dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5E30CF351715
Stock: 1408610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 35,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,563$252 Below Market
Galeana Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Myers / Florida
Check out this 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Buick Regal comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM WITH BLACK-PAINTED POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD), MOONROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH SUNSHADE, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (259 hp [193.0 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS, DARK SAPPHIRE BLUE METALLIC, and AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes 2 USB ports and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phone and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone. See it for yourself at Galeana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 14375 South Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EXXH9196115
Stock: D91685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 118,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
Jorgensen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Ephraim / Utah
Equipment Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Front wheel drive on this mid-size car gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The vehicle has a 3.1 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model projects regal stylish lines refined with a royal gold finish. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the Buick Century. Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. Packages TRUNK CONVENIENCE NET. FRONT CARPET SAVERS. REAR CARPET SAVERS. ELECTRONIC SPEED CONTROL W/RESUME SPEED. 15' ALUMINUM WHEELS. ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING CASSETTE. FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PKG. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Century Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52M0X1411989
Stock: 411989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 44,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$16,999
Enterprise Car Sales Warren - Warren / Michigan
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GL5EX1H9192163
Stock: 8CC9CK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 40,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,900
Hamby Automotive Network - Perry / Georgia
One owner off lease 2017 Buick Regal Premium II Group with Driver Confidence Package #1,power moonroof,navigation system,heated leather interior and 18 aluminum wheels.
Dealer Review:
Overall it was a great experience starting with the website and going through the final paperwork
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Regal Premium II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GR5GX9H9127234
Stock: P9693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,013 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,900
Valley Sales of Hastings - Hastings / Minnesota
Valley Buick GMC is delighted to offer this good-looking 2012 Buick RegalPremium IinWhite Diamond Tricoat Beautifully equipped with Premium 1 1SN, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 18 Chrome-Plated Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.White Diamond Tricoat 2012 Buick Regal Premium I Turbo 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.0L I4 SIDI VVT DOHC18/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2012 KBB.c
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GS5EV6C9215544
Stock: 165111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2016 Buick Regal30,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,600$1,492 Below Market
John Sauder Chevrolet of New Holland - New Holland / Pennsylvania
2.0L TURBO...CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER...HEATED LEATHER AND POWER SUNROOF!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Regal with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GK5EX2G9146584
Stock: 16336P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2019
- 17,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900
Kerbeck Cadillac - Atlantic City / New Jersey
Our Certified, One Owner 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring Group is a stand-out in Quicksilver Metallic! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 180hp while perfectly matched to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing power. You'll love this Front Wheel Drive Sedan's steady and composed ride, precise steering, and near 32mpg on the open road! Our Verano elevates your style with its unique black pocket wheels and rear lip spoiler. Slide into the serene, spacious Sport Touring Group interior and enjoy the premium seating on heated front seats with power adjustments. You'll appreciate such amenities as a sunroof, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera. Designed with your lifestyle in mind, IntelliLink voice-controlled infotainment with full-color navigation keeps the world at your fingertips with Bose audio, available satellite radio, OnStar with 4G LTE Available WiFi, Bluetooth and more. No worries, our Buick received a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score for safety with ABS, rear park assist, electronic stability control, and numerous airbags. With thoughtful touches inside and out, every ride in this flawless Verano Sport Touring feels first class! This Verano Sport Touring is a must-see, must-drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Here at Kerbeck, we share with you all information to which we have access regarding the history of every vehicle, including: Carfax vehicle history report, prior use, and service history. We disclose every pre-owned vehicle with a minimum of $1000 prior repairs, when most dealers fail to disclose any/all repairs. Our goal is to provide you with the details of the vehicles history so you can buy with confidence here at Kerbeck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Verano Sport Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4PW5SK7G4176342
Stock: U33827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 26,372 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium ll! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a 3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Bose Premium Audio, Dual Climate Control, CD, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt, and much more! This vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage which had been repaired and title read not actual miles. Please feel free to call or email us with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G36GF186284
Stock: 186284DS71343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
