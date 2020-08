Used Buick Sedan for Sale Near Me

Vern Laures Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - New Hampton / Iowa

Check out this local trade Buick Lucerne CXL. It has a Sunroof, Remote Start, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Comfort and Convenience Package, Driver Confidence Package, 17' Aluminum Wheels, and a 3.9L V6 Engine. This Buick is in great shape and has low miles. Stop in and take this one for a drive! For more information or to schedule a test drive feel free to contact us by email phone or stop in to our dealership in New Hampton and we will take care of you! Vern Laures Auto Center 1950 North Linn Ave New Hampton, IA 50659 www.vernlauresautocenter.com (800)-374-3025 641-394-3025 Located 18 Miles East of Charles City 40 Miles North of Waterloo 32 Mile West of West Union and 30 Miles South of Cresco.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4HC5EM3BU150128

Stock: U5001A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020