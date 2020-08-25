Used Buick Sedan for Sale Near Me

Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin

Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW... Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... SEE MORE! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS BUICK LACROSSE INCLUDE: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB-FT OF TORQUE [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD) THE PERFECT LACROSSE AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Value you deserve. Was $9,995. KEY FEATURES ON THIS LACROSSE INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. Buick CX with BLACK ONYX exterior and TITANIUM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. YES, THIS LACROSSE IS BEST IN CLASS: Side by Side Advantages: More Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom than Lexus ES 350, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Acura TL, Volkswagen CC and Toyota Avalon. With over 12 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the LaCrosse will accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and a set of golf clubs. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.

I had a great experience with this dealer very knowledgeable and very accommodating. I received a great deal.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 2G4WC582091163197

Stock: C585

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020