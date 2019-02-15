Used Saturn Sedan for Sale Near Me

148 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  • 2005 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Saturn ION 2

    146,308 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    $921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 2 in Gold
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 2

    34,123 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,518

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn ION 3
    used

    2006 Saturn ION 3

    85,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 in Silver
    used

    2001 Saturn L-Series L200

    55,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Saturn S-Series SL1

    230,970 miles

    $1,943

    Details
  • 2004 Saturn ION 2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Saturn ION 2

    161,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    80,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,491

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Saturn L-Series L200

    199,141 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    107,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn ION 2 in Gray
    used

    2007 Saturn ION 2

    136,032 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,510

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL1
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SL1

    249,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    used

    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    125,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,199

    $2,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Saturn S-Series SL1

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2009 Saturn Aura XE
    used

    2009 Saturn Aura XE

    215,868 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,640

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XR in Silver
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XR

    124,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2007 Saturn Aura XE in Gold
    used

    2007 Saturn Aura XE

    65,608 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Saturn S-Series SL2 in White
    used

    2002 Saturn S-Series SL2

    147,306 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2008 Saturn Aura XE in Gray
    used

    2008 Saturn Aura XE

    222,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,390

    $670 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Saturn searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 148 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Saturn For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Saturn
Sedan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Saturn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles