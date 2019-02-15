Used Saturn Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 146,308 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$921 Below Market
Evergreen Kia - Chicago / Illinois
2005 Saturn ION 2 Recent Arrival! New Price! ION 2, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC, Hydra-Matic 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Pacific Blue, Grey Cloth. 32/24 Highway/City MPG ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan Pacific Blue FWDEvergreen Kia is the #1 volume Kia dealership in the midwest, and we owe it to our customers!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F05Z152048
Stock: 18887A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,123 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,518
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ55F56Z142113
Stock: 142113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$233 Below Market
Hawkeye Ford - Red Oak / Iowa
Meet our great looking 2006 Saturn ION 3 Sedan presented in Cypress Green. Powered by a durable 2.2 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 140hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan secures up to 32mpg on the highway while showing off with great looking wheels.The cabin boasts Ion's unique gauge placement, comfortable front and rear bucket seats, great audio system, and power accessories.The safety list from Saturn includes front and rear anti-roll bars, emergency communication system, and plenty of airbags. Whether you are looking for a nice ride for your daily commute or a quality car for the new driver in your family, look no further, this ION 3 fits the bill. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!This Vehicle Has Been Fully Serviced and Safety Inspected By Our Factory Trained Service Technicians! At Hawkeye Ford, Every Other Oil Change is FREE for as Long as you Own This Vehicle and Our Lifetime Engine Warranty is Included for Free! Call or Stop By, Meet Our Friendly Team. We have Many Financing Options Available With Your Approved Credit. We offer complimentary vehicle delivery within 500 miles of our store.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn ION 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AL58F46Z107407
Stock: P1584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,750
Honda of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, CALL FOR A FREE CAR FAX REPORT, TWO NEW TIRES!!!, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, *GREAT VALUE!!!, *PERFECTLY MAINTAINED*.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 80022 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I asked an out the door number of a CR-v EX from Honda of Turnersville in NJ today. The Internet Sales Manager named as Christine Dorety asked me to call her before 9:00 PM. In the phone call she said I have to be right there to show them the writing price provided by other dealer, then they can not guarantee to match or beat down that price. I asked if I could scan and send that writing price by email for time saving. She said no and I must be there. I asked if I visit your garage, can you guarantee to beat that price down? she said no.During the whole phone call, she continually to speak for 10 minutes. I almost can not have a chance to say a word. She didn't have any patience to listen to me and finally hang up immediately. I called back to her want to express my meaning. She became even more crazy and said she don't care my complain or report her bad behavior to anywhere. She said to me:"you can do anything whatever complain or report or bad review." She also said because she is a manager so she don't care. She is the most rude customer representative I have seen in NJ. Her behavior damaged the reputation of this dealership. I will tell this story to any one I know in NJ and suggest them to avoid this horrible dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU54F41Y586557
Stock: H86557A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 230,970 miles
$1,943
Apple Used Autos - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZH52801Z284253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Blue 2004 Saturn ION 2 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SMPI DOHC 30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY.32/23 Highway/City MPG
Dealer Review:
Ryan was very helpful and I walked away with a car that was in my budget and it great condition!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ52F34Z195183
Stock: 6872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 80,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,491$926 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2007 Saturn Aura is the company's first truly credible entry in the most competitive segment of the automobile market. The Aura is based on the same safe, solid architecture as the Saab 9-3, which sells for thousands of dollars more. Compared with the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Ford Fusion, the Aura is well equipped with safety and comfort features. The cabin is tastefully done and laid out well. All the controls work very well and the sound setup is particularly convenient. Underway, the Saturn Aura is quiet and handles well. We found it drives like a European family sedan, taut and responsive, with brakes, suspension and powertrain working together to respond to the driver's wishes. This is not surprising, given the Aura shares its structure with the German Opel Vectra. The 2007 Saturn Aura is a classy, mid-size family sedan that combines front-wheel-drive dynamics with contemporary styling, a decent interior and very good fuel economy. It is safe and easy to drive. This model has extra low miles, a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
Dealer Review:
Buying a used car for our grandson was a stressful experience as we were on a limited budget yet wanted the best car we could find for his safety. Brett was respectful to our requirements, low key and knowledgeable about all types of vehicles. He and his wife spent time with us looking at inventory and encouraged us look around and drive any we thought might be "the one". After our first visit, we continued to shop, but brought our grandson back to Ideal AJ to see what we had found and make the deal. Thank you so much for making this a great experience! It could not have been easier and I hope you continue to enjoy great success!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N47F189463
Stock: C9463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,141 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,000
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2001 Saturn LS.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8JU52FX1Y571872
Stock: B13692A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 107,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
O'Rielly Chevrolet - Tucson / Arizona
XEFWD 3.5L V6 VVT20/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 2692 miles below market average!Awards:* NACTOY 2007 North American Car of the YearYou get more, is a comprehensive package of benefits that buyers receive with every used vehicle purchase at no additional cost.
Dealer Review:
The salesperson Domingo Jimenez was awesome showed me the vehicles that I liked, I felt very comfortable with the Desk Manager Martin and Finance explained everything to me, finally the delivery with Javier was fantastic. I would recommend anyone I know to purchase a vehicle from O'Rielly Chevrolet, the team there is unbeatable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N67F174379
Stock: F080054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 136,032 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,510
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, MP3- USB- AUX PORT**, AIR CONDITIONING**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**. FWD https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/c0k2h
Dealer Review:
I worked with John for buying a truck for my girlfriend. She wanted it to pull a horse trailer. I fully expected the sales guys to try to sell her too much truck! John was helpful and professional, he never once suggested to buy a 2500 or bigger truck. He was very knowledgeable on the different trucks they had. He showed us used and new trucks and tried to work the best he could to meet our budget. Because of his work ethic we leased a new Silverado 1500 to help get rid of her negative equity in her GMC Terrain she traded in (johns suggestion). I liked how he treated us soo much I ended up trading in my 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for a 2018 Chevy Tahoe! We bought two truck from him! Trust me if you are looking for a honest salesman at Mike Maroon John Steckman will do his best to get you in the vehicle you need and want, not just sell you a car or truck! Go see him. -BM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn ION 2 with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8AJ58F17Z204989
Stock: S204989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 249,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
SL1Saturn1999 Like the feeling of having people stare at your car? This quality SL1 will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL1.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZG5289XZ276325
Stock: M1821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 125,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,199$2,151 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Saturn SL also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK5278XZ261787
Stock: 121504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Saturn SL 4dr SL1 Automatic features a 1.9L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZH52851Z344723
Stock: CYC-344723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 215,868 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,640
Pauli Ford - Saint Johns / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57B09F114865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Peterson Ford - Oconto Falls / Wisconsin
Get a budget priced vehicle with luxury appointments and stylish looks. This Saturn Aura has it all!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZV57727F139864
Stock: T16009B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
*Covid-19 Update:*We are *OPEN* and serving our customers by appointment only! *Call 443-377-0992* to set up your appointment! All vehicles get Sanitized using CDC guidelines after every test drive! Showroom is closed to public and serves one customer at a time. Then Customer spaces are then sanitized using CDC guidelines. Our Customer's and staff's safety is our utmost concern while providing the very best service at this very difficult time.This gorgeous 2007 Saturn Aura XE Sedan in Tan is everything you've been searching for and more! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 224hp connected to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. The Front Wheel Drive Sedan shines brightly and offers near 29mpg on the highway!Inside the XE trimmed cabin, enjoy comfortable cloth seats, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, auxiliary audio input, power accessories, and more. We all can appreciate a stylish sedan and still has plenty of room for the whole family.The safety list from Saturn includes tire pressure monitoring, traction control, daytime running lights, and plenty of airbags. You'll love the way this Aura XE looks sitting in your driveway but you'll have to hurry before someone else beats you to it! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57N97F168981
Stock: A4758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 147,306 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
Lasco Ford - Fenton / Michigan
White 2002 Saturn SL2 FWD 1.9L 4-Cylinder DOHC SMPI Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering.Recent Arrival! 25/36 City/Highway MPGTEXT ... GO LASCO... to 810-629-2255 to get your trade appraisal and credit approval! Lasco Ford is located in Fenton MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. As a Carfax certified dealer we provide a free Carfax with every purchase. Additionally we will be happy to provide all of our customers with a complimentary Carfax on their vehicle as well.We have a selection of lenders and credit unions to choose from with the most competitive rates & terms available. Lasco Ford has guaranteed financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Saturn S-Series SL2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZK52712Z211032
Stock: OP18495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 222,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,390$670 Below Market
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Aura XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G8ZS57BX8F264321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
