Used Saturn Sedan for Sale Near Me

VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, CALL FOR A FREE CAR FAX REPORT, TWO NEW TIRES!!!, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, *GREAT VALUE!!!, *PERFECTLY MAINTAINED*.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 80022 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG

I asked an out the door number of a CR-v EX from Honda of Turnersville in NJ today. The Internet Sales Manager named as Christine Dorety asked me to call her before 9:00 PM. In the phone call she said I have to be right there to show them the writing price provided by other dealer, then they can not guarantee to match or beat down that price. I asked if I could scan and send that writing price by email for time saving. She said no and I must be there. I asked if I visit your garage, can you guarantee to beat that price down? she said no.During the whole phone call, she continually to speak for 10 minutes. I almost can not have a chance to say a word. She didn't have any patience to listen to me and finally hang up immediately. I called back to her want to express my meaning. She became even more crazy and said she don't care my complain or report her bad behavior to anywhere. She said to me:"you can do anything whatever complain or report or bad review." She also said because she is a manager so she don't care. She is the most rude customer representative I have seen in NJ. Her behavior damaged the reputation of this dealership. I will tell this story to any one I know in NJ and suggest them to avoid this horrible dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2001 Saturn L-Series L200 with Rear Bench Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: 1G8JU54F41Y586557

Stock: H86557A

Certified Pre-Owned: No