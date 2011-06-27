Used Saturn Convertible for Sale

  • New Listing
    $9,995Fair Deal

    2007 Saturn Sky Base

    63,710 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2007 Saturn SKY- 2 DOOR CONVERTIBLE --- 2.4L -- 5 SPEED MANUAL -- AWESOME CAR TO DRIVE ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- AM/FM-CD -- DUAL POWER STEERING --- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- CRUISE CONTROL --- LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.

    Dealer Review:

    Went to them after we had obtained financing thru them. They had some really nice trucks(what I was looking for). After we arrived, we where treated very well. There where no high pressure sales people hovering over us/let us look and drive the vehicles with no hassle/treated us like people/not a sales number or quota. Bought a 2016 Dodge Ram and am very happy with it. Other big named dealers need to take some lessons from them. Nice show room/clean cars/friendly staff. Gave us a free oil change as well since oil looked old. Def give them a try. Art K. Miamisburg Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MB35B77Y118687
    Stock: 24345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Source - Grove City / Ohio

    Dealer Review:

    Orin was the salesman that took care of helping me pick out a vehicle. He’s extremely personable and over me experience was great. Jeard did an excellent job on getting the finance side of things handled flawlessly. Overall a outstanding experience. I would certainly recommend to family and friends.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MG35X08Y119176
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,188Fair Deal

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    37,789 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bluestone 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line RWD 5-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT Aluminum One Owner, Clean Carfax History, Premium Leather, 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot.Call our internet team today @ 678-389-7882 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time.

    Dealer Review:

    We were in the market to replace our 19 Mustang due to being disappointed in the overall satisfaction across the board and this was my 4th Stang so was truly tough to trade her but I decided on a 2020 Camaro after extensive research/reviews. I shopped multiple dealers in Florida our home state as well as several Atlanta dealers and Jim Ellis Chevy came out of the fray with a AWESOME deal that no other dealer could even match. I want to give Zach Gabel our Sales Rep major credit he was our voice and fought very hard to finally get to the finance number we needed and he succeeded and made it a reality so give him the opportunity to be your voice and hero like he did for us. I also want to recognize Andre Thomas in Finance as he also went above and beyond to do even better on our interest rate lowering the agreed payment which was a huge bonus. We are now the PROUD owners of a beautiful 2020 Chevy Camaro in summit white that we affectionately named Kassie. We will continue to give them first shot at any future deals as well as recommending family/friends so give them a shot you will not be disappointed!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MG35XX7Y133004
    Stock: CR0028B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,995Fair Deal

    2007 Saturn Sky Base

    50,159 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky

    New Arrival! Please Call for availability. Due to high volume, and high demand, some vehicles will be sold before pictures or descriptions are posted.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MB35B57Y114024
    Stock: 20-5155C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • New Listing
    $14,901

    2009 Saturn Sky Base

    8,511 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio

    ** Super low miles in this sporty convertible! 2009 Silver Pearl Saturn Sky RWD 5-Speed Automatic. Wow!! only 8,511 miles !! This Saturn Sky has many features and is well equipped including, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth® For Phone, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.*** HIGHLY TRAINED TECHNICIANS INSPECTED THIS VEHICLE AND RECONDITIONED IT TO WALLY ARMOUR'S SAFETY STANDARDS *** PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL AND REQUEST YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TO ENJOY THE WALLY ARMOUR NO HASSLE BUYING EXPERIENCE *** VISIT WALLYARMOUR.COM FOR A FULL DETAIL OF THIS VEHICLE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MN35B09Y100588
    Stock: 77239A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $10,800

    2008 Saturn Sky Carbon Flash SE

    87,220 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    The Honda Store - Youngstown / Ohio

    Our Showroom is open and ready for CDC compliant business! We have our best pricing of the year! CARFAX One-Owner. Leather Seats, 1 Owner, 18 Chrome Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio.

    Dealer Review:

    Yes bought a used car from them. They cheap won't help with any repairs prior too buying the car. Stay away from them. They really cheap outfit. I've been too many car dealerships in the past. They are the worst. Also if you buy a used car. Take it too a good mechanic before you buy it. That's what I did. The car has leaking struts. They would not repair it. Plus they also sold me a car that has a vapor leak. Emission problem.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Carbon Flash SE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MC35BX8Y129729
    Stock: P31937A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $12,999

    2008 Saturn Sky undefined

    41,234 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California

    INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! Turbo - Automatic - Low Miles - Accident Free - Leather Seats - New Tires - Super Clean **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Saturn is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MF35X98Y119504
    Stock: 8Y119504
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-05-2019

  • $11,999

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    29,779 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

    Our 2007 Saturn SKY RedLiner Edition convertible in Blue out for an afternoon of top up or top down motoring and you're bound to come back with a big grin on your face. The fun starts when you fire up the Roadsters power plant, a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder rewards you with 260hp while connected to a Manual transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive can get you near 31mpg on the open road. With great amenities in the SKY such as a multi-function steering wheel, power driver seat, cruise control, and CD/MP3/SAT radio for a great sound while cruising, this convertible will make your ride worth more than your while! Our SKY Roadster is almost in a class of its own. No comparably priced convertible has anything close to the same performance potential, and the few that do are not only more expensive, but they lack the visual appeal that our SKY has! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MG35X97Y132572
    Stock: 200985
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $19,900

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    22,106 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2008 Saturn Sky Redline for your consideration. The Redline was a special feature package that was available to the Sky that featured a 2.0L straight-4 engine that produced a proper 260 horsepower. This example sends all of that power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. This beautiful example of the Sky comes in a Forest Green with very minimal blemishes and a Tan convertible top that is near perfect. Some of the extras that are included on this car are the optional rear spoiler, and 18'' chrome-plated aluminum wheels. To help take any corners this has hydraulic rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel independent SLA performance-tuned suspension, with Bilstein monotube shocks, and StabiliTrak-stability control with a competitive mode to get everything you can out of this car. The interior is a beautiful Tan and black optional leather bucket seats and chrome accents. The interior comes with the standard power locks, mirrors, and windows, air conditioning, and driver information center with a turbo boost gauge. The Saturn Sky is a roadster that was produced by Saturn and was initially released in the first quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It uses the Kappa automobile platform shared with the Pontiac Solstice and Opel GT. The Sky concept was shown at the 2005 North American International Auto Show, with the production version following at the 2006 show. It was built at GM's Wilmington, Delaware plant, alongside the Solstice and the Opel GT.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MF35X48Y125369
    Stock: B3302 L
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,450

    2007 Saturn Sky Base

    48,367 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lubbers Chevrolet - Cheney / Kansas

    2007 Saturn Sky Base Recent Arrival! 22/26 City/Highway MPG Lubbers: The Friendly way to buy!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MB35B17Y118734
    Stock: CB28246
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,995

    2009 Saturn Sky Base

    68,799 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas

    Transmission; 5-Speed Automatic Premium Trim Package Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chrome Alloy Weekend Getaway Package Leather Seats Spoiler; Rear Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Black (Top) Black; Leather Seat Inserts Bluetooth For Phone Engine; Ecotec 2.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder; Aluminum Evening Blue Pedal Covers; Stainless Steel Seats; Front Bucket; Reclining Sill Plates; Metallic-Finish Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Saturn Sky only has 68,799mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Saturn includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER, ALUMINUM 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC 5-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2009 Saturn Sky comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Every day feels like Saturday when you're driving a well-maintained, plush convertible like this one. The Sky is well maintained and has just 68,799mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2009 Saturn Sky: Saturn's Sky offers bold styling that GM hopes can lure buyers away from the popular Mazda Miata and Honda S2000. The Red Line offers as much horsepower as any other 2-seat convertible under $35,000, and produces enough punch to run with many roadsters that cost $10,000 more. Interesting features of this model are powerful engine option, extensive standard equipment, crisp handling, and Stunning Corvette-inspired styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    Dealer Review:

    They were great helping us. The finance manager got us a great rate on the auto loan. Would recommend them any time. Thanks AutoNation!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MN35B19Y101622
    Stock: 9Y101622
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $17,500

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    37,106 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nissan of Durango - Durango / Colorado

    2008 Saturn Sky with $1000s in upgrades. Corvette wheels and tires around, Eibach 2 in lowering springs, Magnaflow exhaust, K&N filter, RPM Motorsports charge pipes and down pipe, RPM Motorsports tune, and much more. Over 330 RWHP and 360 TQ with the upgrades. Who needs a V8? This thing rips. You wont be disappointed.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MG35X78Y105839
    Stock: 8161
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2018

  • Price Drop
    $15,495Good Deal | $749 below market

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    41,802 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Seaview Buick GMC - Lynnwood / Washington

    LOOK!! Super rare Saturn Sky Redline- automatic, power options, leather, chrome wheels, rack package, and more! Only 41k miles and clean history report- just serviced and now priced low for a quick sale! 425-742-1920 for more info

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MF35X58Y112517
    Stock: 401P20
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $9,999Fair Deal

    2007 Saturn Sky Base

    54,864 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota

    LEATHER!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! SUPER FUN!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MB35B57Y104903
    Stock: 9575
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $7,747

    2007 Saturn Sky Base

    145,692 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelly Buick GMC - Emmaus / Pennsylvania

    2007 Saturn Sky ECOTEC 2.4L I4 DOHC VVT Aluminum 5-Speed Automatic RWD Black OnyxRecent Arrival!Mechanics Special - SOLD "AS IS" due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Buick GMC in Allentown - Your New Buick GMC and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Bethlehem, Boyertown, Quakertown, Whitehall, Reading and the Pocono's***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MB35B57Y132197
    Stock: SP5359
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $18,777Fair Deal

    2008 Saturn Sky Red Line

    23,510 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

    Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this Carfax Certified and Guaranteed Handsome Onyx Black 2009 Saturn Sky Redline Roadster with only 29k documented miles! Stunning Presents on this triple black Roadster and its condition is also sure to delight you. 100% Stock correct, unmolested and garage kept its been pampered beyond belief. This one displays total and absolute pride in ownership inside and out. This Quickly Becoming A Endangered Species in the world of affordable driving excitement , Redlines top the lists of car enthusiasts in search of a high return of performance per dollar spent. These potential future classics make the perfect choice for that extended Arizona convertible season. New Inventory CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.

    Dealer Review:

    We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MG35X28Y107921
    Stock: 11812
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,999

    2007 Saturn Sky Red Line

    71,269 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California

    INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! Super Clean - Leather - Turbo Redline - 5 Speed Manual - RARE White **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, OnStar, Vanity Mirrors - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Saturn is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MG35X27Y119162
    Stock: 7Y119162
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $9,000

    2008 Saturn Sky Base

    81,672 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hall Chevrolet Buick - Prosser / Washington

    Priced below KBB Retail!!! Climb into savings with our special pricing on this superb Sky! This Convertible Vehicle has less than 82k miles... This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G8MC35B88Y112475
    Stock: U112475
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-22-2020

