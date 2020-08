Close

International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

2007 Saturn SKY- 2 DOOR CONVERTIBLE --- 2.4L -- 5 SPEED MANUAL -- AWESOME CAR TO DRIVE ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- AM/FM-CD -- DUAL POWER STEERING --- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- CRUISE CONTROL --- LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.

Dealer Review:

Went to them after we had obtained financing thru them. They had some really nice trucks(what I was looking for). After we arrived, we where treated very well. There where no high pressure sales people hovering over us/let us look and drive the vehicles with no hassle/treated us like people/not a sales number or quota. Bought a 2016 Dodge Ram and am very happy with it. Other big named dealers need to take some lessons from them. Nice show room/clean cars/friendly staff. Gave us a free oil change as well since oil looked old. Def give them a try. Art K. Miamisburg Ohio

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Saturn Sky with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G8MB35B77Y118687

Stock: 24345

Certified Pre-Owned: No