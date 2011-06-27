Close

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this Carfax Certified and Guaranteed Handsome Onyx Black 2009 Saturn Sky Redline Roadster with only 29k documented miles! Stunning Presents on this triple black Roadster and its condition is also sure to delight you. 100% Stock correct, unmolested and garage kept its been pampered beyond belief. This one displays total and absolute pride in ownership inside and out. This Quickly Becoming A Endangered Species in the world of affordable driving excitement , Redlines top the lists of car enthusiasts in search of a high return of performance per dollar spent. These potential future classics make the perfect choice for that extended Arizona convertible season. New Inventory CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.

We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 1G8MG35X28Y107921

Stock: 11812

Certified Pre-Owned: No

