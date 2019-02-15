Used Rolls-Royce SUV for Sale Near Me

18 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 18 listings
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Red
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    2,700 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $379,888

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Gray
    certified

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    2,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $338,520

    Details
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Gray
    used

    2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    1,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $359,988

    Details
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Gray
    used

    2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    4,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $364,990

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in White
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    1,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $354,590

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    6,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $325,000

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    10,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $322,777

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    3,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $355,880

    Details
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Silver
    used

    2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    2,928 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $345,788

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    6,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $379,900

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Dark Brown
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    5,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $334,880

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Gray
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    150 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $349,980

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in White
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    6,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $339,900

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Gold
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    5,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $329,900

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    22,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $319,917

    Details
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in Black
    used

    2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

    5,551 miles

    $429,990

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    6,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $319,899

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    5,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $359,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 18 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Rolls-Royce For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Rolls-Royce
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Rolls-Royce info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles