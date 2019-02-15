Used Rolls-Royce SUV for Sale Near Me

Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio

Just Arrived***2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan AWD***Panoramic Roof***Navigation System w/10.5" Screen***Heads Up Display***Rear Theater Configuration***Premium Bespoke Audio***BlueTooth***Driver Assistance Systems***Active Cruise Control***Night Vision***Park Assist***Lane Departure Warning***Forward Collision Warning***Exterior Parking Camera***Side & Front Cameras***Cullinan Dash Clock***Ecstasy Rotary Controller***Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel***Push Button Start***Remote Keyless Entry***Premium Perforated Leather Headliner***Premium Rolls Royce Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces w/Full Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats***Power Rear Heated Split Fold Seat***Power Drop Down Rear Trays & Screen***Illuminated Door Sills***Luxury LED Interior Lighting***Dual Power Rear Liftgate***Soft Close Doors w/Power Closing***Reverse Opening Rear Doors***Adaptive Suspension***Polished Stainless Steel Package***Front & Rear Polished Stainless Steel Finishers***Polished Metal Fuel Filler Cap***Fully Auto LED Headlamps***Auto High Beams***Fog Lamps***Rear Spoiler***Dual Exhaust***Power Dropping Hood Spirit Of Ecstasy Emblem***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Rear Privacy Glass***Security System***22" 7 Spoke Part Polished Shadow Wheels***6.8L V12 F DOHC 48V Engine***8-Speed Automatic Transmission***Black Diamond Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Tons Of Options!!! Excellent Condition Inside & Out!!! Gorgeous Color Combo!!! Great Buy!!! Only 6,500 Miles!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.

Dealer Review:

We went to Sarchione Ford, the sales team was amazing. A special thanks to John Sarchione. Go see them you won't regret it.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SLA689X59KU114073

Stock: STK114073

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020