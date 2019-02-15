Used Rolls-Royce SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,700 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$379,888
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan V12 Odometer is 2131 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X57KU113665
Stock: R19007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2018
- certified
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan2,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$338,520
Park Place – Bentley, Rolls-Royce, McLaren & Maserati - Dallas / Texas
*This low mileage one owner 2019 Cullinan is a the gem after which it was named. This particular car is equipped with the unique Immersive Seating option which not only provides a center console but also makes Cullinan the only SUV with a glass partition between luggage compartment and rear passengers. This ensures unparalleled sound insulation and uninterrupted comfort. This option also allows you to simply lean back and unwind as the ventilated massage seats cosset you in ultimate luxury. Then toast the occasion with a drink from the whisky decanter housed in the center console, which also contains two Rolls-Royce whisky glasses.**18 Speaker Bespoke Rolls-Royce Audio System tuned for the acoustic signature of the Cullinan will give you the smoothest, purest sound.**Cullinan's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy is also Uplit!**The two-tone Silver Satin Bonnet finish will create a unique and personal ownership experience for years to come.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X51KU113919
Stock: MB7936R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 1,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$359,988
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the exterior paint and interior. Other manufacturer options include: 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBA, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Rolls-Royce Assist, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Full-Leather Seating Surface, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Night vision lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, and Wheels: 22 7 Spoke Part Polished Shadow. AWD 8-Speed Automatic V12Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1986 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLATV4C0XLU114576
Stock: 1556UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 4,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$364,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Gunmetal exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Rear Theatre Configuration- Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio- Picnic Tables- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition- RR Monogram to all Headrests Seashell- Head-Up DisplayRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLATV4C07LU200735
Stock: 20R1144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 1,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$354,590
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Arctic White exterior paint and Arctic White interior. Other manufacturer options include: - RR Monogram to all Headrests Black- Rear Theatre Configuration- Illuminated Treadplate - "Cullinan"- Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio- Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy- Picnic Tables- Park Assistant- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition- Head-Up DisplayRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 4067 miles below market average! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X52KU114299
Stock: 6856UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 6,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$325,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan AWD***Panoramic Roof***Navigation System w/10.5" Screen***Heads Up Display***Rear Theater Configuration***Premium Bespoke Audio***BlueTooth***Driver Assistance Systems***Active Cruise Control***Night Vision***Park Assist***Lane Departure Warning***Forward Collision Warning***Exterior Parking Camera***Side & Front Cameras***Cullinan Dash Clock***Ecstasy Rotary Controller***Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel***Push Button Start***Remote Keyless Entry***Premium Perforated Leather Headliner***Premium Rolls Royce Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces w/Full Power Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats***Power Rear Heated Split Fold Seat***Power Drop Down Rear Trays & Screen***Illuminated Door Sills***Luxury LED Interior Lighting***Dual Power Rear Liftgate***Soft Close Doors w/Power Closing***Reverse Opening Rear Doors***Adaptive Suspension***Polished Stainless Steel Package***Front & Rear Polished Stainless Steel Finishers***Polished Metal Fuel Filler Cap***Fully Auto LED Headlamps***Auto High Beams***Fog Lamps***Rear Spoiler***Dual Exhaust***Power Dropping Hood Spirit Of Ecstasy Emblem***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Rear Privacy Glass***Security System***22" 7 Spoke Part Polished Shadow Wheels***6.8L V12 F DOHC 48V Engine***8-Speed Automatic Transmission***Black Diamond Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Tons Of Options!!! Excellent Condition Inside & Out!!! Gorgeous Color Combo!!! Great Buy!!! Only 6,500 Miles!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
Dealer Review:
We went to Sarchione Ford, the sales team was amazing. A special thanks to John Sarchione. Go see them you won't regret it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X59KU114073
Stock: STK114073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 10,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$322,777
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Base V12 8-Speed Automatic AWD12/20 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X53KU113954
Stock: RU201033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-04-2020
- 3,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$355,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- EXPERIENCE THE ABSOLUTE PINNACLE OF AUTOMOTIVE LUXURY - PRESTIGIOUS/OPULENT - LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - FULL PEDIGREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X5XKU113742
Stock: GC2812-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 2,928 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$345,788
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in Jubilee Silver exterior paint and Hotspur Red interior. Other manufacturer options include:- Packages- Technology Package- Rear Theatre Configuration- Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio- Picnic Tables- Driver Assistance Systems- Active Cruise Control- Park Assistant- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition- Exterior Style- Main Exterior Colour Jubilee Silver- Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre Hotspur Red- Single Coachline- Coachline Colour Hotspur Red- Wheel Centres Matched to Wheel- 22 Part Polished Twin Spoke Wheels- Exterior Options- Chrome Plated Visible Exhausts- Standard Spirit of Ecstasy- Interior Style- Primary Interior Colour Hotspur Red- Secondary Interior Colour Black- Tertiary Interior Colour Selby Grey- Bespoke Interior -- Extended Veneer Centre Line- Heated Passenger Surround- RR Monogram to all Headrests Selby Grey- Contrast Seat Piping Selby Grey- Coloured Stitching Selby Grey- Instrument Panel with Top Stitch- Extended Leather Headliner- Shooting Star Headliner- Open Pore Blackwood- Lounge Seat- Interior Options- Contrast Lambswool Footmats Hotspur Red- Polished Stainless Steel Package- Loading Assistant- Non-Engraved Treadplates- Personalisation- Signature Key Hotspur Red- Other- WiFi Hotspot Preparation- High-Beam Assistance- Head-Up Display- Original MSRP: 399,300.00Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLATV4C09LU114553
Stock: 1536UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 6,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$379,900
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Rolls-Royce CullinanFerrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderale is proud to present this incredible Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Finished in Arctic White over Mugello Red and Black hides, the Cullinan has been driven very few easy miles by one previous owner. It is in pristine condition, and the balance of the Rolls-Royce Factory Warranty is in effect.This Cullinan has been specified with a vast array of optional equipment:- Cullinan Launch Package ($53,400)- Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio- Lambswool Footmats- RR Monogram to all Headrests in Mugello Red- Colored Stitching in Mugello Red- Contrast Seat Piping in Mugello Red- Rear Theatre Configuration- Illuminated Treadplate with Cullinan Script- Heated Passenger Surround- VIN Plate- Up-Lit Spirit of Ecstasy- Bespoke Interior - Module Editing- Picnic Tables- Driver Assistance Systems- Active Cruise Control- Park Assistant- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition- Indulge Bespoke Clock ($4,700)- Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doors ($1,900)- Rear Comfort Headrest Cushions ($1,750)- Wheels Centers Matched to Wheels ($1,175)- 22-inch 7-Spoke Part-Polished Shadow Wheels- Extended Leather Headliner- Open Pore Blackwood- Lounge Seat- Polished Stainless Steel Package- Loading Assistant- Signature Key Black- $393,275 MSRPIf you are in the market for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X50KU113992
Stock: FP4170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-25-2019
- 5,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$334,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this 1-Owner, like new 2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan finished in the metallic "Lyrical Copper" exterior paint over a stunning "Dark Spice" full leather interior with accenting in "Mandarin." This highly optioned (*$424,425 MSRP*) Cullinan features a Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls Royce Launch Package, 22" 7-Spoke Part Polished Shadow Wheels, Rear Theatre Configuration, Rolls Royce Bespoke Audio, Open Pore Calamander Interior Trim, Polished Stainless Steel Package, Driver Assistance Systems, Active Cruise Control, Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection, and much more. Safety inspected by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X58KU113769
Stock: KU113769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 150 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$349,980
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan V12 Odometer is 4681 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Dealer Review:
Robert did a great job keeping me informed on the status of my vehicle. Wonderful customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X54KU113915
Stock: R19010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 6,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$339,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this lovely Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Finished in English White over Mugello Red and Black hides, the Cullinan has covered very few easy miles. It is in like-new condition and the balance of the Rolls-Royce Factory Warranty is in effect. This Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been specified with a vast array of optional equipment: - Cullinan Launch Package ($53,400) - Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio - Rear Theater Configuration - Lambswool Footmats - Enhanced Clock Face - Cullinan Illuminated Treadplates - RR Monogram to All Headrests in Black - Stitching in Black - Seat Piping in Black - Heated Passenger Surround - Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy - Bespoke Interior - Picnic Tables - Driver Assistance Systems - Active Cruise Control - Park Assistant - Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition - Extended Veneer Fascia ($4,000) - Extended Veneer Center Line ($3,300) - Wheel Centers Matched to Wheel ($1,175) - 22-inch Part Polished Twin Spoke Wheels - Open Pore Blackwood - Chevron Wood - Polished Stainless Steel Package - $392,225 MSRP If you are in the market for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X50KU113703
Stock: FP4232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 5,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$329,900
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Best Deal in the Country!!!!Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: When you opt for a Certified Pre-Owned Rolls-Royce vehicle, you gain access to: One or Two Year Limited CPO Coverage Unrivaled peace of mind One-to-one customer care at authorized Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealers Uncompromising pre-delivery inspection and preparation Complimentary standard servicing using genuine Rolls-Royce parts, including 24-hour worldwide roadside assistance Independent vehicle history and mileage verification Reduced cost of ownershipThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle's availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X53KU113985
Stock: C3614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 22,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$319,917
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Cullinan today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Rolls-Royce Cullinan also includes Clock, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Heads Up Display, Night Vision, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Night Vision, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X58KU113772
Stock: KU113772-8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 5,551 miles
$429,990
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
New Price! Black Diamond 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge AWD 8-Speed Automatic V12
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLATV8C01LU118653
Stock: TLU118653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 6,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$319,899
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Virtually new vehicle that we sold new and it was barely used. Never in an accident or damaged. You won't find a better deal on the greatest SUV ever made!Original window sticker was $400,475!Rolls-Royce Provenance Certified program vehicle.Infinity Black 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Base 8-Speed Automatic V12Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Colored Stitching, Contrast Seat Piping, Driver Assistance Systems, Electronically Deployable Picnic Tables, Enhanced Clock Face, Heated Passenger Surround, Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy, Illuminated Treadplate - Cullinan, Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch, Lambswool Footmats, Launch Package, Night Vision, Park Assist, Rear Theater Configuration, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio, RR Monogram to all Headrests, Signature Key, VIN Plate.Please email jesse@driveoptions.com for details or call (800) 563-3109. Please note that this car is located in Cleveland, Ohio and is intended to be sold through a licensed dealership and not directly to a retail consumer. Dealerships can purchase these cars directly from Drive Options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X53KU113629
Stock: BR1002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 5,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$359,998
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Diamond 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan AWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Boot Preparation, Colored Stitching, Contrast Seat Piping, Driver Assistance Systems, Electronically Deployable Picnic Tables, Enhanced Clock Face, Heated Passenger Surround, Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy, Illuminated Treadplate - Cullinan, Immersive Seating w/Center Console, Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch, Lambswool Footmats, Launch Package, Night Vision, Park Assist, Rear Theater Configuration, Rear Ventilated Seats, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio, RR Monogram to all Headrests, VIN Plate.Recent Arrival! Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Rolls-Royce Provenance Details:* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable WarrantyCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X55KU114023
Stock: 12T00022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce searches:
Related Rolls-Royce info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals