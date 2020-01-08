Used Mitsubishi Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A51KZ049314
Stock: 19171213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,991
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A55LZ008816
Stock: 12095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 10,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,988$418 Below Market
Future Nissan of Folsom - Folsom / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This One has it ALL Absolutely Loaded with Extras!! 4WD, 9 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A53KZ043935
Stock: P26108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 14,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,980
Porcaro Mitsubishi - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54JZ027595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,987
World Hyundai Matteson - Matteson / Illinois
Dealer Review:
Terrible experience, I have ever had at a dealership. Especially a dealership that has been hassling me via text, email, and phone for the past week trying to get me to buy a car. I talked to a guy named Allen, told him exactly what I was looking for and what I was willing to spend. I only required a SUV w/ a sunroof (simple) I went in today and was assisted by a young lady, instead of the person I scheduled the appointment w/ (no biggie) she was helpful, I test drove 1 car, (I was told there would be multiple trucks for me to choose from and test drive) She came back w/ numbers far from what we agreed upon, I declined and said I’d come back when I was ready (my term was going back to the drawing boards) she brought two black guys to the table one-by-one. The first one came to the table w/ the figures again but I didn’t budge. He got up and walked off, the second guy comes, a bald headed guy w/ a full beard and attitude tried to tell me an incorrect APR that was double the APR I was given initially, and told me I would have to settle for what they proposed or settle for less than what I asked for. He was extremely unprofessional and should not conduct business unless he prefers confrontation. I felt rushed and misdealt with. This is not how a dealership should conduct business. I left extremely upset, the guy thru all my energy off! Extremely Unprofessional Environment!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A58JZ028328
Stock: WM12107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 24,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,474$281 Below Market
The Used Car Factory - Mechanicsville / Maryland
Dealer Review:
Came across the used car factory through an add on Facebook . Never heard of them before but I’m so glad I bought my car there ! Everyone was so friendly and accommodating! It was a super easy process and they threw in a free car wash when I came back to give them some documents ! Great place !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A59JZ069941
Stock: 20022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 35,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500$1,176 Below Market
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A57JZ046819
Stock: A4080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 33,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999
Westgate Kia - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
We bought a Sorento from Westgate and the whole experience and process was excellent. Our sale lady was amazing. She always gave us our space, never push anything on us and was patience as we took our time to make our final decision. Heather Shaw is the best !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A58JZ031052
Stock: KA9759A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 7,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,900
Wissler Motors - Mount Joy / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A51KZ036420
Stock: 4018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 16,670 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,850
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A55JZ055597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,482 miles
$22,800
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A58JZ060194
Stock: JZ060194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$36,983
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54KZ054099
Stock: P10653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,905 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,988$911 Below Market
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
Dealer Review:
I've been looking for a Tesla for over a month. Mary found me the one that I wanted and it was at a great price. I love my Tesla. Thank you Mary and South Coast Mitsubishi staff for making my experience a great one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A53KZ044549
Stock: S10109P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,180 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$27,995$2,111 Below Market
Porcaro Mitsubishi - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A54JZ059155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$36,997
Big Two Toyota of Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A59KZ053045
Stock: P10652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,691 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,950
Porcaro Mitsubishi - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A5XLZ008861
Stock: 6456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,650$557 Below Market
Kenny Kent Toyota Scion - Evansville / Indiana
Dealer Review:
Excellent service and just great people to work with from the time we walked in the door till the time we walked out with our new car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A56JZ055222
Stock: 2010494A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 15,614 miles
$27,292$1,009 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Dealer Review:
I had been looking for several weeks for a reasonablely priced clean used car. I do not drive very much anymore since I have been retired. When I called Auto Nation the sales associate Mr. Montague was pleasant but not pushy. When I visited, he was kind and upbeat. I decided to make the purchase. The transaction was swift. Mr. Ritz, in finance was professional and pleased to be of setvice. I hope that I have made the right buying decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4J24A50JZ029487
Stock: JZ029487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
