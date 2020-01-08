Used Mitsubishi Hybrid for Sale Near Me

World Hyundai Matteson - Matteson / Illinois

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL in Black, 41789, 2.0L DOHC.At World Hyundai we want you to know that all of our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Here at World Hyundai We take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at World Hyundai is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:*Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! They are good with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try!* With Service Free Car Wash!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!.

Dealer Review:

Terrible experience, I have ever had at a dealership. Especially a dealership that has been hassling me via text, email, and phone for the past week trying to get me to buy a car. I talked to a guy named Allen, told him exactly what I was looking for and what I was willing to spend. I only required a SUV w/ a sunroof (simple) I went in today and was assisted by a young lady, instead of the person I scheduled the appointment w/ (no biggie) she was helpful, I test drove 1 car, (I was told there would be multiple trucks for me to choose from and test drive) She came back w/ numbers far from what we agreed upon, I declined and said I’d come back when I was ready (my term was going back to the drawing boards) she brought two black guys to the table one-by-one. The first one came to the table w/ the figures again but I didn’t budge. He got up and walked off, the second guy comes, a bald headed guy w/ a full beard and attitude tried to tell me an incorrect APR that was double the APR I was given initially, and told me I would have to settle for what they proposed or settle for less than what I asked for. He was extremely unprofessional and should not conduct business unless he prefers confrontation. I felt rushed and misdealt with. This is not how a dealership should conduct business. I left extremely upset, the guy thru all my energy off! Extremely Unprofessional Environment!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA4J24A58JZ028328

Stock: WM12107

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020