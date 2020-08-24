Used Hyundai Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 91,434 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,990$1,068 Below Market
Prestige Motor Sales - Malden / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A41EA116245
Stock: 116245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid32,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,999$519 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, I4) with only 32,993 miles (under 9k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Eclipse Black * ABS brakes * Compass * Electronic Stability Control * Emergency communication system * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Navigation System * Remote keyless entry * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
Dealer Review:
We ended up purchasing Elantra 2020 Value edition and the entire team was great in terms of helping us plan with the best deals as well as seamless paper work in few hours time. We ended up driving the car back home the same day.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L25GA029808
Stock: UH6763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 66,181 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (39 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L12GA017357
Stock: 18698260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,034 miles
$19,392
AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
Option Group 02 Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Cooled Front Seat(S) Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces Venetian Red Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with 42,034mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited. More information about the 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: The Hyundai Sonata stands out among mid-size sedans for offering one of the most generous sets of standard features. While most of its mid-size competition-- which includes the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu, Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and Honda Accord --does not offer the same level of usable interior space, cargo space, and ride comfort at the competitive price of the Hyundai. The Sonata Hybrid achieves EPA ratings of 40 mpg city, 44 highway. Plug-in hybrid technology is less common among mid-size sedans, and while there is a price premium for this technology, many federal and state incentives can make the extra cost disappear. Interesting features of this model are Fuel-efficient powertrains, efficient hybrid powertrain, generous standard-feature set, passenger and cargo space, and smooth ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
They were great helping us. The finance manager got us a great rate on the auto loan. Would recommend them any time. Thanks AutoNation!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (39 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L12GA017875
Stock: GA017875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 32,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,983$632 Below Market
Fitzgeralds Gaithersburg Hyundai - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"Ion Silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 2.0L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125.Recent Arrival! 40/46 City/Highway MPG"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (40 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE24L35JA080206
Stock: HN80206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 40,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LC7HU021078
Stock: 19207078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L2XHA065192
Stock: 19298942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,636 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,494
University Ford North - Durham / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! University Ford North is proud to offer this terrific 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Black Onyx Pearl Mica Limited with the following features:MANAGER'S SPECIAL!**, LEATHER**, HEATED SEATS**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, NAVIGATION / GPS**, FULLY DETAILED**, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE**, Sonata Hybrid Limited, 4D Sedan, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Black Onyx Pearl Mica, Camel w/Perforated Design Leather Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, CD player, Heated front seats, iPod Cable, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power moonroof.36/40 City/Highway MPGCall University Ford North at 919-536-3673.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A44DA066682
Stock: 95738B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 72,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,223 Below Market
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
Dealer Review:
My family and I have bought several vehicles from Tustin Toyota. Process is simple and we get the vehicles we want. We won't go anywhere else to buy our cars. Excellent Service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A43FA138460
Stock: 20T3931A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 98,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995$241 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Fully Loaded 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4-Door Sedan is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Sonata has very low mileage making it a rare find. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Sonata makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Hyundai Sonata plus much, much more. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this Hyundai Sonata can handle the job. More information about the 2012 Hyundai Sonata: The Sonata lineup comes powered by 4-cylinder engine. The 2.4L unit delivers 198 horsepower with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. An optional 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder kicks out 274 horsepower in either SE or Limited trims. The 206-hp Sonata Hybrid pairs that 2.4L (rated at 166 hp) with a permanent magnet high-density electric motor with 39 hp and an industry-first lithium polymer battery. The car is capable of running in all-electric mode up to 74 mpg. The manual-transmission model gets an EPA-rated 24 mpg city, 35 highway while the automatic models get 22/34. The engine's direct-injection design aids that, along with improved aerodynamics and an overall curb weight that's lighter than most other mid-size sedans. The turbo provides great efficiency as well, rated at 22 mpg city, 34 mpg highway. Sonata Hybrid with the automatic returns 34 mpg city and 39 mpg highway. The 2012 Hyundai Sonata has a rather conventional suspension layout, with MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link, independent arrangement in back, along with front and rear stabilizer bars to help bring sporty handling along with a good, well damped ride. All Sonatas have front-wheel drive. GLS and Limited models get low-rolling-resistance tires aimed at improving fuel economy, while the SE gets stickier low-profile tires and a firmer suspension tuning. The Sonata's interior design wraps around the front occupants and flows through to the back, bringing climate-control vents, while the instrument panel itself follows a straightforward control layout that puts entertainment and navigation controls up high with large climate controls just below. Front and backseat appointments are plenty spacious for five adults--including enough space for taller adults in back. In addition to the base GLS, two other Sonata automatic-only models of the Sonata are offered: the sporty SE and the especially luxurious Limited. The three models of the Sonata also get quite different interior appointments; lower-level Sonata models get a textured plastic material for the dash and doors, while SE models get more metallic trim and Limited models get woodgrain or piano-black trims. SE models add steering-wheel paddle-shifters and Limited models get a sport-shift mode for the transmission. GLS models get a very generous array of standard equipment that includes keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, tilt/telescopic steering wheel adjustment, steering-wheel controls, power windows, locks, mirrors and split folding rear seatbacks. SE models add sport seats, leather steering-wheel and shifter trim and push button start, plus fog lamps, hyper silver alloy wheels, performance tires and a chrome-tipped exhaust. At the top of the range, the Limited gets a long list of additional features, such as a sunroof, heated leather seats (front and back), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear-seat heat ducts. All Sonata models get a USB interface as well as an iPod connector, plus XM satellite radio and a Bluetooth hands-free calling interface. A 3-month trial subscription for XM is included. A new wide-screen navigation system is optional on the SE and Limited, featuring real-time XM NavTraffic along with weather, stock and sports information. Also included with the system are Bluetooth audio streaming capability and 8 GB of flash memory for storing music files. Safety features are strong in the 2012 Sonata. All models get active head restraints for front occupants and include front side airbags, full-length side-curtain bags, electronic stability control and anti-lock brakes. This model sets itself apart with high-tech communications and entertainment features, radically different styling inside and out, Strong, fuel-efficient engine, roomy interior, trunk space, and excellent ride quality *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A48CA023882
Stock: P023882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 31,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,995$1,477 Below Market
Lawley Hyundai - Sierra Vista / Arizona
WAS $20,995, EPA 43 MPG Hwy/38 MPG City!, $400 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 31,582! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Hybrid READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02 Option Group 02, Automatic High Beam Assist, High-Gloss Window Surrounds, LED Interior Lights, Smart Cruise Control w/Stop/Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, iPod/USB and auxiliary inputs, integrated Bluetooth w/phonebook transfer, Blue Link Telematics system, 9 Infinity premium speakers (2 front, 2 tweeters, 4 rear w/coaxial mounted tweeters, subwoofer, and external Infinity amplifier - 400 watts), 8-inch color touchscreen display and SiriusXM Travel Link (complimentary trial). Hyundai Limited with Starlight Silver exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 193 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'Materials quality and fit and finish are excellent Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE Was $20,995. This Sonata Hybrid is priced $400 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US NOBODY BEATS A LAWLEY DEAL. NOBODY! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (38 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L1XHA050821
Stock: P5381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 31,080 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500
Bruns & Sons Auto - Plover / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A44EA115946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,388$446 Below Market
Valley Lexus - Modesto / California
Limited, Ultimate Package, Navigation w/ 8-inch Touchscreen Display, Infinity Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Parking Assist Sensors, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 w/Navigation, Illuminated entry, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, Distance pacing cruise control: Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Driver Attention Warning System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Shift Knob, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wireless Device Charging Pad. 6-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner.Don't miss your chance to get a great deal on New & Used vehicles at VALLEY LEXUS!!!
Dealer Review:
We purchased what we assumed to be a new Lexus 450H from Valley Lexus on August 5, 2018. A rat infestation was discovered in the vehicle by another dealership in Santa Rosa 2,250 miles and 3 months later. Rats had died in the firewall, dashboard, and HVAC system. Rick Ashafie sold us the vehicle but when I called to report this problem we found ourselves completely ignored. Lexus has a 'Rat' issue other dealers are aware but Valley Lexus ignored the problem. We lost over $10,000 in 3 months. We had to sell our new Lexus at Auction literally for parts after our insurance company spent over $5,000 on repairs. The car still smelled of dead rats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE34L38KA087763
Stock: 6081U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 39,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,583$666 Below Market
Fitzgerald Hyundai - Rockville / Maryland
"Porcelain White Pearl 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid
Dealer Review:
I'm checking out EVs and am finding that many of the sales people just don't know their vehicles. Jenny Sharabany at Fitzgerald Hyundai put all of the others to shame. She answered all my questions and told me about features that I didn't know to ask about. She knew her Kona EV inside and out. She was also fun, friendly and easy to talk to. I was dreading going into dealerships, but she made the car-researching process a pleasure. Her manager, David Ascher, also was friendly and didn't apply any pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHEC4A40EA107939
Stock: H012615A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 54,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,595$859 Below Market
Downey Hyundai - Downey / California
Everdrive Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, Option Group 01. FWD 57/59 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Drivers from Norwalk, Commerce, Downey, El Monte, and Los Angeles can expect to find the Hyundai model to meet their needs here at Downey Hyundai. Take the step up to a certified pre-owned Hyundai. These vehicles hit top-notch standards, with an additional limited warranty, multipoint inspection, and all include a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
Dealer Review:
As soon as we walked in we felt welcomed, everybody was nice and polite, our sales person Anthony was very professional and answer all of our questions. Highly recommend this dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
58 Combined MPG (57 City/59 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LCXHU050130
Stock: 20T111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 11,597 miles
$25,000
Barnes Crossing Mazda - Tupelo / Mississippi
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. w/ BACKUP CAMERA FREE 30 DAY WARRANTY, *** NON SMOKER ***, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, CLEAN CARFAX / NO ACCIDENTS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ONE OWNER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, SUNROOF, "ASK ABOUT THE POWER OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL", FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US, GREAT CONDITION! READY TO GO!, I4, Option Group 01. 55/54 City/Highway MPGFREE 30 DAY WARRANTY FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES!
Dealer Review:
Got a 2020 Hyundai Tucson at a great price. Todd made our car buying experience simple & fast. Will got us a great finance rate. Met with Chris in the Service department & he gave us an overview of what to expect. This is the place to get treated with honesty & respect when buying a car. Highly recommend you shop here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LC6LU207798
Stock: 36703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 2,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,999
Alaska Sales And Service Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
All vehicles subject to prior sale. Final Price includes $199 Documentation Fee. DMV Fees are not included in Final Price. See Sales Consultant for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (40 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE24L34KA093708
Stock: A200236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 14,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,998$810 Below Market
CarMax Greenville NC - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Winterville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
55 Combined MPG (55 City/54 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LC5HU033779
Stock: 19238543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
