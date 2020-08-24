Used Hyundai Hybrid for Sale Near Me

674 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 674 listings
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    91,434 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Black
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    32,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,999

    $519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    66,181 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    42,034 miles

    $19,392

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    32,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,983

    $632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    40,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    38,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    99,636 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,494

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    72,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    98,672 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    31,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,995

    $1,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    31,080 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited

    6,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $26,388

    $446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in White
    used

    2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

    39,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,583

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    54,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,595

    $859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    11,597 miles

    $25,000

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE

    2,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    14,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,998

    $810 Below Market
    Details

