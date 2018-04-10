Used Maserati Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,279 milesDelivery Available*
$58,990$923 Below Market
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA2K1315444
Stock: 2000645173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to The Sharpest Rides. <b>Vehicle Details</b> It is fun to drive! Great condition and well maintained, this this Maserati Ghibli is just like the day it rolled out of the factory. <b>Equipment</b> This 2017 Maserati Ghibli has a V6, 3.0L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. Financing is Available, Bad Credit? We Can Help! Thanks for viewing The Sharpest Rides's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RSL2H1218777
Stock: S46761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 79,763 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,250
Fields Maserati - Highland Park / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Fields Lexus of Glenview is delighted to offer this gorgeous-looking 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Nero Beautifully equipped with 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Touch Control, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19' Tritone Alloy! Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes. 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4
Dealer Review:
Todd salesperson, his assistant, along with tech guy and finance lady were all outstanding and worked well past closing time & the night of their holiday celebration to make sure I was ready and comfortable for my drive back to West Michigan. I would highly recommend them and I never write reviews or comments. Scott H.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXE1077721
Stock: P0266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 38,152 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,599
Valdo Auto Sales Corp - Miami / Florida
If you desire an expensive, slightly exotic midsize luxury performance sedan and value esthetics above all else, Maserati's Ghibli for 2015 may do more to light your fire than an Audi A6 or Jaguar XF.Loan Disclaimer:While every effort has been made to ensure that the information included on this site is accurate, the dealer cannot guarantee that the inventory shown will be available at the dealership. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Incentives and Allowances may expire at any time. Prices are valid on day of publication only. Offers cannot be combined. Internet prices already include all applicable rebates and incentives which are subject to incentive or rebate qualification criteria and requirements, and which may be contingent upon finance company approval. Price is valid when it originates from an internet advertisement. To receive the price shown you must finance with the dealership AND trade a vehicle that the dealership can offer for retail sale at the lot. Internet prices include all applicable incentives in lieu of special interest rate. Pre-delivery service charge of $899.00, electronic registration filing fee of $199.00, tax, tag/registration fee and any finance charges are not included on quoted price. Internet price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Retail Value is provided by the NADA Book value for informational purposes only. Accessories and color may vary. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. All features are not available for all vehicles. Please contact the store by email or phone for more details and availability of any incentives. Neither dealer nor its affiliates will be responsible for typographical or other errors, including data transmission, display, or software errors that may appear on the site. Not available with special finance and some other offers. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. Your actual mileage may vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5F1150176
Stock: 150176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,635 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$65,825
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Contact Ferrari Maserati San Diego today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2019 Maserati Ghibli . Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Maserati Ghibli is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Maserati, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Maserati Ghibli will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Ghibli with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA7K1310073
Stock: S9992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2018
- 22,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,815
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., 3.0L V6. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA9G1189304
Stock: 20846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 84,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,998
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXF1141175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,968 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,995$1,395 Below Market
Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, KEYLESS-GO, HEATED SEATS, AUTO LIFTGATETraction control, Bluetooth, ABS anti-lock brakes, Power Windows/seats/locks/mirrors & power steering. Air conditioning, Air bags, Alloy wheels, CD player, Satellite radio, USB/Ipod, Rear window defroster, Cruise control, Tilt wheel.This car comes with exclusive 36 months / 36,000 miles maintenance included at Auto Expo Service Center.ALL CREDIT applications accepted, 98% approval rate.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE. Certified Pre-Owned Program Available.Dealerrater.com: Auto Expo has a 4.8 out of 5 Star rating - over 1000 reviews, 2017+2018 Dealer of The Year Award Winner.Google: 4.4 out of 5 Star rating over 1200 reviewsCars.com: 4.8 out of 5 Star rating over 1000 reviewsBetter Business Bureau: A+ Accredited Business46 Northern Blvd. Great Neck, NY, 11021Text 516-200-8765 ... Sales Hotline # 516-466-2277
Dealer Review:
This is my first review and I wished I had paid attention to the reviews before going to Auto Exp because this turned out to be a nightmare. I bought a 2015 GL250 from Auto expo on Sunday July 29 that I was told and It was also advertised online as having a navigation system and rear back up camera. Test drove the car and everything seemed fine however we were not able to test all the features as the module was not available for the navigational system but the sales person (Steven) assured me it will be ordered and takes 2-3 days to order (big mistake on my part). It’ s now 2 days shy of 3 weeks and i have called and emailed multiple times and no one returns my call. Having a car with navigational system and a rear back up camera were the main selling points for me buying this car. They sold me a car that was advertised as having all these wonderful things and now i am stuck with a car that does not. I have made numerous attemps to get this resolved to no avail. This dealership has used deceptive advertising to steal my money. There is no way on earth i would have paid so much money for a car that does not have these two important things. Steven K ( the salesman) contacted my partner last week Friday and advised that we should bring the car in to get these installed and this trip was a complete waste of our time as they did not have the module available so again we were told to give him until Tuesday August 14. Tuesday came and went and we still did not receive a call so on Thursday August 16 at approximately 9:50am I had my partner call Steven only to be told that he has the module but refuses to have it installed until we take down a bad review that was supposedly posted online down before he resolves anything. I honestly did not post any reviews online but you know what, what he implied right here is a simple case of extortion and it really did not rub too well with me and I am now prepared to take something that could have been resolved peacefully much further. I am officially posting my first review now. I initially gave Auto Expo the benefit of the doubt before posting anything about my bad experience by going through the chains of command within Auto Expo hoping they would do the right thing, the honest thing. I reached out to Steven who gave me no answers then to his sales manager then to another manager still got no answers until yesterday when you practically try to bully me. I sent a total of 3 emails to 3 managers (Eric, Ronnie and Avi Eitan) I refuse to be extorted or bullied by anyone and this unacceptable and so that review that you said I posted is now officially posted for the world to see.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSAXG1174769
Stock: AX40511A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,900$1,096 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
Its design touches all the senses, all at once. Inspired by more than a century of tradition. The 2017 Ghibli stands apart in the world of sports sedans, delivering dynamic performance and driving exhilaration wrapped in a stunning Italian design. Sleek, coupe-like lines, its Trident grille and athletic stance make a statement of style, sophistication and power unlike that of any other. A powerful V6 engine of great distinction Engineered to deliver maximum performance and driving excitement, the Maserati Ghibli is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, engineered by Maserati, built by Ferrari and shared by no one. Its exhaust note is unrivaled in the world of sports sedans and announces that the Ghibli is, above all, a Maserati. With impressive torque, uncompromising high performance and low fuel consumption, the Maserati V6 engine truly stands apart. This White all-wheel drive 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 has just 16,837 miles. This one owner Ghibli has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L V6 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA0H1248759
Stock: P31444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 43,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,991$3,565 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
Dealer Review:
Amazing experience no pressure quality cars i will bring all my family and friend to buy from STA AUTO GROUP if you looking for honest dealer thats the right place to buy from
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPLXH1211491
Stock: 211491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,699
FIAT of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Come see this 2017 Maserati Ghibli 4DR SDN 3.0L. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This Maserati Ghibli comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/45ZR19 Front & P275/40ZR19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, and Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. See it for yourself at Galeana Fiat, 14401 South Tamiami Trail, fort myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA8H1221461
Stock: PA056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 48,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,990
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
*KEYLESS GO!!! NAVIGATION!!! BACK UP CAMERA!!! HEATED SEATS!!! SUNROOF!!! CLIMATE CONTROL!!! HID HEADLIGHTS!!! REAR PARKING AID!!! RAIN SENSING WIPERS!!! SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION!!! TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR!!! SATELLITE RADIO!!!! CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! FACTORY WARRANTY IN EFFECT UNTIL MAY 2021 !!!*This vehicle is en route to the dealership, call now for more information! Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Maserati Ghibli boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Maserati Ghibli Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/45ZR19 Front & P275/40ZR19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at AMG Auto - Somerville, 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 to claim your Maserati Ghibli!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA7H1221144
Stock: 221144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 19,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,873$1,389 Below Market
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS, PREMIUM STEREO, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO!, 3.0L V6, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Maserati Touch Control Plus & Nav, Rear fog lights, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 12677 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! White 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA7H1229106
Stock: 229106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 52,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,987
Auto Banc of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Black 2015 Maserati Ghibli performance RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Reviews: * Italian style exquisite tailpipe symphony sharp handling supportive and comfy seats. Source: Edmunds * When designing the Maserati Ghibli, Maserati drew on its rich experience as creators of the finest grand touring cars in history. The Ghibli, Maserati's newest creation, is an extraordinary sports sedan that blends the soul of a GT with a powerful new shape that delivers excitement, every time you drive. Sitting in the driver's seat of the Ghibli, the driver feels a sense of total control. Inside the Ghibli, leather is used as standard on the seats and can also be used on the dashboard and the door to create original two-tone combinations. The ergonomic, three-spoke leather-clad steering wheel allows you to control the main multimedia functions. Behind it is a simple yet striking instrument panel the large speedometer and tachometer have elegant white backlighting and are separated by a 7-inch TFT display that shows the car's dynamic data at a glance. The Maserati Ghibli's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 is an engine designed to achieve even lower fuel consumption and emissions while delivering stunning performance. The result is outstanding versatility in terms of use, combined with extremely impressive torque and power values: 345 HP at 5,250 rpm and, when the Sport button is pressed, a maximum of 369 ft-lb of torque is available at engine speeds from 1,750 to 4,500 rpm. The Ghibli S Q4's twin-turbo V6 is powered by a 404 HP 5,500 rpm and is credited with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft at just 1,750 rpm in Sport mode. The center of the dashboard features the traditional Maserati clock with blue face and aluminum details. It is dominated by the large 8.4-inch display of the Maserati Touch Control, the access portal for the entertainment technologies and is the control center for most of the onboard devices. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA9F1148873
Stock: 4139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$64,298
Jim Butler Fiat - Crestwood / Missouri
Clean CARFAX.2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport Nero Ribelle Mica ZF 8-Speed Automatic AWD 3.0L V6 Ghibli S Q4 GranSport, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Nero Ribelle Mica, Nero w/Extended Leather w/Contrast Stitching or Full Premium Drilled Leather Upholstery or Full Premium Leather Upholstery, 10 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Sport Seats, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon? Speakers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rear reading lights, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Jim Butler Italia 3050 South Hanley Road Maplewood Missouri 63143 call 314 356 8429 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS2J1278693
Stock: P0606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,704 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$52,999
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2019 MASERATI GHIBLI EXTERIOR COLOR BIANCO INTERIOR COLOR BLACK CARPET COLOR BLACK 11,704 MILES OPTIONS BLACK UPPER DASHBOARD/CLUSTER BROW DEFAULT COMPLEMENTARY OPTIONS BRAKE STD CALIPERS DARK MIRROR INTERIOR TRIM BLIND SPOT DETECTION ALL-SEASON TIRES LEATHER UPHOLSTERY HOME LINK BIANCO SOLID PAINT FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS KEY FOB WITH REMOTE START 19-INCH POSEIDONE-SILVER WHEELS NO-COST-OPTION STANDARD LEATHER BLACK HEADLINING AND PILLARS BLACK LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Ghibli with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5K1325882
Stock: M00808S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 30,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,850
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
White 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Sport Seats, 8-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Headrest Trident Stitching, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, INOX Sport Pedals, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Parking Distance Sensors, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Piano Black High Gloss Wood Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Trunk Closer w/Contactless Opening/Closing, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, Security system, Shift Paddles, Skyhook Electronic Damping Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Package, Sport Steering Wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera w/Puddle Lamps, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy.Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
they were friendly, accommodating, and knowledgeable. we test drove our dream car without hassle. we were offered drinks. when we bought our dream car, they got it detailed for us. they were willing to stay open a little past closing in order to make the deal happen. best of all, they had 2 keys to the car. some miracles can happen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTS2H1216923
Stock: D6923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 40,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$45,639
Southwest INFINITI - Houston / Texas
Wow! Must See! Extra Clean, Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report, Navigation, 1 Owner.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA8H1218583
Stock: H1218583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.