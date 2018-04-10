Used Maserati Sedan for Sale Near Me

Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York

PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, KEYLESS-GO, HEATED SEATS, AUTO LIFTGATETraction control, Bluetooth, ABS anti-lock brakes, Power Windows/seats/locks/mirrors & power steering. Air conditioning, Air bags, Alloy wheels, CD player, Satellite radio, USB/Ipod, Rear window defroster, Cruise control, Tilt wheel.

This is my first review and I wished I had paid attention to the reviews before going to Auto Exp because this turned out to be a nightmare. I bought a 2015 GL250 from Auto expo on Sunday July 29 that I was told and It was also advertised online as having a navigation system and rear back up camera. Test drove the car and everything seemed fine however we were not able to test all the features as the module was not available for the navigational system but the sales person (Steven) assured me it will be ordered and takes 2-3 days to order (big mistake on my part). It’ s now 2 days shy of 3 weeks and i have called and emailed multiple times and no one returns my call. Having a car with navigational system and a rear back up camera were the main selling points for me buying this car. They sold me a car that was advertised as having all these wonderful things and now i am stuck with a car that does not. I have made numerous attemps to get this resolved to no avail. This dealership has used deceptive advertising to steal my money. There is no way on earth i would have paid so much money for a car that does not have these two important things. Steven K ( the salesman) contacted my partner last week Friday and advised that we should bring the car in to get these installed and this trip was a complete waste of our time as they did not have the module available so again we were told to give him until Tuesday August 14. Tuesday came and went and we still did not receive a call so on Thursday August 16 at approximately 9:50am I had my partner call Steven only to be told that he has the module but refuses to have it installed until we take down a bad review that was supposedly posted online down before he resolves anything. I honestly did not post any reviews online but you know what, what he implied right here is a simple case of extortion and it really did not rub too well with me and I am now prepared to take something that could have been resolved peacefully much further. I am officially posting my first review now. I initially gave Auto Expo the benefit of the doubt before posting anything about my bad experience by going through the chains of command within Auto Expo hoping they would do the right thing, the honest thing. I reached out to Steven who gave me no answers then to his sales manager then to another manager still got no answers until yesterday when you practically try to bully me. I sent a total of 3 emails to 3 managers (Eric, Ronnie and Avi Eitan) I refuse to be extorted or bullied by anyone and this unacceptable and so that review that you said I posted is now officially posted for the world to see.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: ZAM57XSAXG1174769

Stock: AX40511A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020