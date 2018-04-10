Used Maserati Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 7,279 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$58,990$923 Below Market
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTA2K1315444
Stock: 2000645173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,337
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to The Sharpest Rides. <b>Vehicle Details</b> It is fun to drive! Great condition and well maintained, this this Maserati Ghibli is just like the day it rolled out of the factory. <b>Equipment</b> This 2017 Maserati Ghibli has a V6, 3.0L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. Financing is Available, Bad Credit? We Can Help! Thanks for viewing The Sharpest Rides's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RSL2H1218777
Stock: S46761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 21,341 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. Unique to the MC models are a carbon-fiber vented hood, track-tuned suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The engine is left unchanged from its siblings, therefore it is equipped with a normally aspirated, Ferrari-designed-and-built, 4.7-liter V8 engine. The interior cabin is as luxurious as it is practical. The cabin can hold four passengers, which is a rarity in high-performance coupes. Navigation, Bluetooth, and Bose audio systems are all standard. Special design embellishments, to celebrate the brand's 100 years, make the MC models stand out from the rest. These distinguishers include an exclusive interior and additional trim. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Maserati Granturismo MC Centennial Convertible is featured in a beautiful Rosso Italiano exterior, which is paired to a Pearl Beige interior. It has been expertly serviced by our factory authorized workshop, has had just one previous owner, and comes with only 21,179 miles on the odometer! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial 4.7L V8 Certified. Certification Program Details: Much more than a used Maserati! Our Maserati Approved program broadens the possibilities, enhancing the value of the used Maserati you choose and ensuring that it delivers on the dream of driving one of the world's most desired cars. A certified pre-owned Maserati is the best used Maserati you can buy! Just as you would expect, no other car in the world turns heads like a Maserati. But did you know that used Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante and GranTurismo models are some of the most frequently searched used cars? A certified pre-owned Maserati (qualifying model years 2016-2020, depending on model) delivers an extraordinary ownership experience, allowing you to confidently enjoy the excitement of being a Maserati driver. *Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history *120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians *Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard *Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date) *Limited factory CPO warranty coverage *Roadside assistance 24-hour support 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags.l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA5H0225640
Stock: P31493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 38,152 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,599
Valdo Auto Sales Corp - Miami / Florida
If you desire an expensive, slightly exotic midsize luxury performance sedan and value esthetics above all else, Maserati's Ghibli for 2015 may do more to light your fire than an Audi A6 or Jaguar XF.Loan Disclaimer:While every effort has been made to ensure that the information included on this site is accurate, the dealer cannot guarantee that the inventory shown will be available at the dealership. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Incentives and Allowances may expire at any time. Prices are valid on day of publication only. Offers cannot be combined. Internet prices already include all applicable rebates and incentives which are subject to incentive or rebate qualification criteria and requirements, and which may be contingent upon finance company approval. Price is valid when it originates from an internet advertisement. To receive the price shown you must finance with the dealership AND trade a vehicle that the dealership can offer for retail sale at the lot. Internet prices include all applicable incentives in lieu of special interest rate. Pre-delivery service charge of $899.00, electronic registration filing fee of $199.00, tax, tag/registration fee and any finance charges are not included on quoted price. Internet price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Retail Value is provided by the NADA Book value for informational purposes only. Accessories and color may vary. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. All features are not available for all vehicles. Please contact the store by email or phone for more details and availability of any incentives. Neither dealer nor its affiliates will be responsible for typographical or other errors, including data transmission, display, or software errors that may appear on the site. Not available with special finance and some other offers. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. Your actual mileage may vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA5F1150176
Stock: 150176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$52,699
Dolan Toyota - Reno / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS4HX224952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,635 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$65,825
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Contact Ferrari Maserati San Diego today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2019 Maserati Ghibli . Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Maserati Ghibli is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Maserati, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Maserati Ghibli will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Ghibli with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA7K1310073
Stock: S9992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2018
- 22,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,815
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., 3.0L V6. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA9G1189304
Stock: 20846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 84,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,998
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRAXF1141175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,900$1,096 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
Its design touches all the senses, all at once. Inspired by more than a century of tradition. The 2017 Ghibli stands apart in the world of sports sedans, delivering dynamic performance and driving exhilaration wrapped in a stunning Italian design. Sleek, coupe-like lines, its Trident grille and athletic stance make a statement of style, sophistication and power unlike that of any other. A powerful V6 engine of great distinction Engineered to deliver maximum performance and driving excitement, the Maserati Ghibli is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, engineered by Maserati, built by Ferrari and shared by no one. Its exhaust note is unrivaled in the world of sports sedans and announces that the Ghibli is, above all, a Maserati. With impressive torque, uncompromising high performance and low fuel consumption, the Maserati V6 engine truly stands apart. This White all-wheel drive 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 has just 16,837 miles. This one owner Ghibli has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L V6 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTA0H1248759
Stock: P31444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 43,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,991$3,565 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
Dealer Review:
Amazing experience no pressure quality cars i will bring all my family and friend to buy from STA AUTO GROUP if you looking for honest dealer thats the right place to buy from
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPLXH1211491
Stock: 211491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,750
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2018 Maserati Levante S Blu Passione Mica PANORAMIC SUNROOF *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKER *, REMOTE STARTER*, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *, HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, 8.8 TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION, PRE CERTIFIED, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL *, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP*, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA *, ALLOY WHEELS *, 20" ALLOY WHEELS *, KEYLESS GO *, ALL SPEED TRACTION CONTROL *, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND CROSS PATH DETECTION *, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PLUS *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, PARK SENSE *.Odometer is 14431 miles below market average!At Zeigler Schaumburg Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-407-9000 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to serve customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Naperville, Chicago, & everywhere in the great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
Dealer Review:
Extremely satisfied with my purchase and the staff went out of their way to get me a used car I would be happy with. I am and thank you so much. The staff is friendly and very courteous and helpful with any questions you may have in your purchase. Definitely recommend them,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUSXJX284181
Stock: PM174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 18,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,699
FIAT of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Come see this 2017 Maserati Ghibli 4DR SDN 3.0L. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This Maserati Ghibli comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/45ZR19 Front & P275/40ZR19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, and Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. See it for yourself at Galeana Fiat, 14401 South Tamiami Trail, fort myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA8H1221461
Stock: PA056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 48,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,990
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
*KEYLESS GO!!! NAVIGATION!!! BACK UP CAMERA!!! HEATED SEATS!!! SUNROOF!!! CLIMATE CONTROL!!! HID HEADLIGHTS!!! REAR PARKING AID!!! RAIN SENSING WIPERS!!! SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION!!! TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR!!! SATELLITE RADIO!!!! CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! FACTORY WARRANTY IN EFFECT UNTIL MAY 2021 !!!*This vehicle is en route to the dealership, call now for more information! Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Maserati Ghibli boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Poseidone Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Maserati Ghibli Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/45ZR19 Front & P275/40ZR19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at AMG Auto - Somerville, 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 to claim your Maserati Ghibli!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA7H1221144
Stock: 221144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 19,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$41,873$1,389 Below Market
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS, PREMIUM STEREO, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS GO!, 3.0L V6, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Maserati Touch Control Plus & Nav, Rear fog lights, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 12677 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! White 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA7H1229106
Stock: 229106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$64,298
Jim Butler Fiat - Crestwood / Missouri
Clean CARFAX.2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport Nero Ribelle Mica ZF 8-Speed Automatic AWD 3.0L V6 Ghibli S Q4 GranSport, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Nero Ribelle Mica, Nero w/Extended Leather w/Contrast Stitching or Full Premium Drilled Leather Upholstery or Full Premium Leather Upholstery, 10 Speakers, 8-Way Power Heated Sport Seats, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon? Speakers, harmon/kardon 900 Watts Premium Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rear reading lights, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Jim Butler Italia 3050 South Hanley Road Maplewood Missouri 63143 call 314 356 8429 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57YTS2J1278693
Stock: P0606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,704 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$52,999
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2019 MASERATI GHIBLI EXTERIOR COLOR BIANCO INTERIOR COLOR BLACK CARPET COLOR BLACK 11,704 MILES OPTIONS BLACK UPPER DASHBOARD/CLUSTER BROW DEFAULT COMPLEMENTARY OPTIONS BRAKE STD CALIPERS DARK MIRROR INTERIOR TRIM BLIND SPOT DETECTION ALL-SEASON TIRES LEATHER UPHOLSTERY HOME LINK BIANCO SOLID PAINT FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS KEY FOB WITH REMOTE START 19-INCH POSEIDONE-SILVER WHEELS NO-COST-OPTION STANDARD LEATHER BLACK HEADLINING AND PILLARS BLACK LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Ghibli with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57XSA5K1325882
Stock: M00808S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 25,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$68,880
Maserati of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Bianco Fuji Opaco Special Matt Clean CARFAX.Welcome to Maserati of Santa Monica the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World where we also offer Alfa Romeo and Fiat. We are proud to offer LA's best selection of New and Pre-owned Italian luxury. Come experience the difference today in our beautiful showroom on the corner of 19th & Santa Monica. Or visit us 24/7 at smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com or fiatsantamonica.com *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Maserati of Santa Monica, the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase experience. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle. Mark Thomas, General Manager of Sales prides himself and his Team on making every client experience memorable and with a Above and Beyond Customer Experience policy, we look forward to the opportunity and making you a Happy member of our Family. Note: *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight. Smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com fiatofsantamonica.com maseratiofbeverlyhills.com.
Dealer Review:
This place recently came under new ownership. My lease return experience was terrible with the old owners but my buying experience has been a complete 180. I can't speak to the sales staff but I worked directly with a Alex Schwartz, a sales manager. I was surprised to see that a manager would spend so much time with me. It made me feel like my time was important. I'm happy to be in my new qp.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VLA6H0196215
Stock: P2064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 30,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,850
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
White 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Sport Seats, 8-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Seats, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Headrest Trident Stitching, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, INOX Sport Pedals, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Open Pore Radica Wood Trim, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Parking Distance Sensors, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Piano Black High Gloss Wood Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Trunk Closer w/Contactless Opening/Closing, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, Security system, Shift Paddles, Skyhook Electronic Damping Control, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Package, Sport Steering Wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera w/Puddle Lamps, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" Urano Silver Painted Alloy.Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
they were friendly, accommodating, and knowledgeable. we test drove our dream car without hassle. we were offered drinks. when we bought our dream car, they got it detailed for us. they were willing to stay open a little past closing in order to make the deal happen. best of all, they had 2 keys to the car. some miracles can happen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM57RTS2H1216923
Stock: D6923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
