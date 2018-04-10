Used Maserati Luxury for Sale Near Me

995 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 995 listings
  • 2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Black
    used

    2019 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    7,279 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $58,990

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S

    31,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,337

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial in Red
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial

    21,341 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,900

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    38,152 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,599

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Levante in Gold
    used

    2017 Maserati Levante

    Not Provided

    $52,699

    Details
  • 2019 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2019 Maserati Ghibli

    3,635 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $65,825

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S in White
    used

    2016 Maserati Quattroporte S

    22,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,815

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    84,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    16,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $42,900

    $1,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso

    43,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,991

    $3,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport

    11,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,750

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli

    18,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,699

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli

    48,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Quattroporte S

    19,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $41,873

    $1,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $64,298

    Details
  • 2019 Maserati Ghibli in White
    used

    2019 Maserati Ghibli

    11,704 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $52,999

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

    25,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $68,880

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 in White
    used

    2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

    30,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,850

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Maserati searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 995 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Maserati For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Maserati
$30,000+
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Maserati info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.