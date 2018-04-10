Used Maserati Luxury for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. Unique to the MC models are a carbon-fiber vented hood, track-tuned suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The engine is left unchanged from its siblings, therefore it is equipped with a normally aspirated, Ferrari-designed-and-built, 4.7-liter V8 engine. The interior cabin is as luxurious as it is practical. The cabin can hold four passengers, which is a rarity in high-performance coupes. Navigation, Bluetooth, and Bose audio systems are all standard. Special design embellishments, to celebrate the brand's 100 years, make the MC models stand out from the rest. These distinguishers include an exclusive interior and additional trim. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Maserati Granturismo MC Centennial Convertible is featured in a beautiful Rosso Italiano exterior, which is paired to a Pearl Beige interior. It has been expertly serviced by our factory authorized workshop, has had just one previous owner, and comes with only 21,179 miles on the odometer! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial 4.7L V8 Certified. Certification Program Details: Much more than a used Maserati! Our Maserati Approved program broadens the possibilities, enhancing the value of the used Maserati you choose and ensuring that it delivers on the dream of driving one of the world's most desired cars. A certified pre-owned Maserati is the best used Maserati you can buy! Just as you would expect, no other car in the world turns heads like a Maserati. But did you know that used Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante and GranTurismo models are some of the most frequently searched used cars? A certified pre-owned Maserati (qualifying model years 2016-2020, depending on model) delivers an extraordinary ownership experience, allowing you to confidently enjoy the excitement of being a Maserati driver. *Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history *120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians *Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard *Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date) *Limited factory CPO warranty coverage *Roadside assistance 24-hour support 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags.l

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: ZAM45VMA5H0225640

Stock: P31493

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020